    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-29 pm EDT
6.850 BRL   -5.52%
06/23LIGHT : Material Fact - Sale of stakes in Guanhães Energia and Lightger
PU
06/23LIGHT : Fato Relevante - Venda das participações na Guanhães Energia e Lightger
PU
05/27LIGHT : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)
PU
Light : Material Fact - Executive's Resignation

06/29/2022 | 05:22pm EDT
LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact Notice

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM's Resolution 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that it has been informed of the resignation, for personal reasons, of Mr. Raimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro to the position of Chief Executive Officer of the Company, effective as of this date.

The resignation referred herein is applicable, as well, to such executive position on the controlled and affiliated companies' boards

It should also be noted that the filling of the respective position will be carried out on an interim term by Mr. Wilson Martins Poit. Considering that the interim of Mr. Wilson Poit as Chief Executive Officer constitutes a temporary impediment to the exercise of the position of Chairman of the Board of Directors, pursuant to art. 9, paragraph 2 of the Bylaws, it will be replaced by the Vice-President Ana Amélia Campos Toni until the temporary impediment ceases.

The Company expresses its gratitude to Mr. Raimundo Nonato Alencar de Castro for his professionalism and dedication, in addition to his contribution to the positive results achieved by the Company.

.

Rio de Janeiro, June 29, 2022.

Gisomar Marinho

Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 29 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 June 2022 21:21:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
