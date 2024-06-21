LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. Companyin compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 44, dated of August 23, 2021, and following the Material Fact dated of June 18, 2024, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the decision by means of which the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro ratified the Companys Judicial Reorganization Plan (JR), as approved at the General Meeting of Creditors opened and initiated on April 25, 2024 and concluded on May 29, 2024, and granted the Companys judicial reorganization, was published.

Under the terms of the JRP and as determined in the aforementioned court decision, in order to ensure the operationalization and implementation of the restructuring measures provided for in the JRP, the SESA Debentures and other securities backed by SESA Debentures, including real estate receivables certificates, are blocked for trading, and trading and any operations with these securities are prohibited until the Restructuring Closing Date, as defined in the JRP.

In line with the best practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about the matter, under the terms of the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, June 20, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

