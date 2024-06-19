LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. Companyin compliance with the provisions of CVM Resolution 44, dated of August 23, 2021, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro ratified the Companys Judicial Reorganization Plan (JR), as approved at the General Meeting of Creditors opened and initiated on April 25, 2024 and concluded on May 29, 2024, and granted the Companys judicial reorganization.

The Company also informs that, in compliance with article 33, XXII of CVM Resolution No. 80, the decision is available to shareholders at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission (www.cvm.gov.br), at the website of B3 S.A. Brasil, Bolsa,

Balcão (www.b3.com.brwww.light.com.br/ri).

In line with the best practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about the matter, under the terms of the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, June 18, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION