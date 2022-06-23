Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Light SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-06-23 pm EDT
7.600 BRL   -0.13%
Light : Material Fact - Sale of stakes in Guanhães Energia and Lightger

06/23/2022 | 05:46pm EDT
LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/ME): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly-Held Company

Material Fact

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule 44/2021, in addition to the material facts disclosed by the Company on December 18, 2020, February 24, 2021, July 28, 2021 and December 9, 2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general that concluded, on this date, along with its subsidiary Light Energia S.A as the sellers, the sale of the respective equity stakes in the companies Lightger S.A. and Guanhães Energia S.A. ("Transaction") to Brasal Energia S.A. ("Brasal"), as the purchaser.

The Transaction consisted of the sale to Brasal of (i) the entirety of Light's equity stake which represents 51% of the capital stock in Lightger S.A., which operates the Paracambi SHPP, for the amount of R$103,743,642.80 in accordance with corrections and adjustments foreseen in the SPA; and (ii) the entirety of its subsidiary Light Energia S.A.'s equity stake, which represents 51% of the capital stock in Guanhães Energia S.A., which operates the Senhora do Porto, Dores de Guanhães, Fortuna II and Jacaré SHPPs, for the amount of R$97,010,734.01 in accordance with corrections and adjustments foreseen in the SPA.

The conclusion of the sale mentioned herein represents the completion of one more step of Light's divestment plan for the non-core assets.

Rio de Janeiro, June 23, 2022.

Gisomar Marinho

Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 21:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
