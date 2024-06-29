LIGHT S.A. - LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE LIGHT ENERGIA S.A. IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION ELETRICIDADE S.A. CNPJ nº 01.917.818/0001-36 CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75 CNPJ nº 60.444.437/0001-46 NIRE 33300165606 NIRE 33300263161 NIRE 33300106448 PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA") and Light Energia S.A. ("Light Energia" and, together with Light and Light SESA, the "Companies"), in compliance with CVM Resolution 44, dated August 23, 2021, and in continuity of the Material Fact disclosed on May 9, 2024, hereby inform their shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, they executed a Restructuring Support and Lock-up Agreement ("RSA") with an ad hoc group of holders and managers representing funds that are holders of debt securities issued in the international market by Light SESA and Light Energia, with co- obligation of Light ("Notes"), which are subject to Light's judicial reorganization process, filed under No. 0843430-58.2023.8.19.0001, undergoing before the 3rd Corporate Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro ("RJ").

The RSA reflects the financial terms and conditions agreed upon for the renegotiation of the financial indebtedness related to the Notes, as approved on May 29, 2024, at the General Meeting of Creditors within Light's judicial reorganization process, whose result was ratified by the Court on June 18, 2024. Holders of Notes who have not signed the RSA have the opportunity to do so until prior to the creditors' meeting to be held under the foreign proceeding to be commenced, by Light, in the UK for the implementation of the RJ Plan.

The RSA includes commitments undertaken by the signatory parties aimed at enabling the implementation of the agreed restructuring abroad, including through the commencement of procedures in other jurisdictions, representing another step in the process of restructuring the Companies' financial indebtedness.

In line with best practices, the Companies will keep the market and the public in general duly and timely updated about relevant information related to this matter.

Rio de Janeiro, June 28, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE ELETRICIDADE S.A.

LIGHT ENERGIA S.A.