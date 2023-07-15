LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Material Fact

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM Resolution No. 44, of August 23, 2021, and CVM Resolution No. 80, of March 29, 2022, and in addition to the Material Facts disclosed on May 12thand 15th, 2023, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that it presented, on this date, the Judicial Reorganization Plan ("Plan") within the scope of the Company's judicial reorganization proceeding, No.0843430-58.2023.8.19.0001,which is ongoing before the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro ("Judicial Reorganization"), pursuant to the terms and conditions approved by the Board of Directors of the Company at a meeting of said body held on July 10, 2023.

The Plan establishes the proposed terms and conditions relating to the main measures that may be adopted in order to overcome the current economic and financial situation of the Company and its potential impacts on some of its subsidiaries ("Light Group"), the maintenance of the services provided under the concessions held by the Light Group, the continuity of its activities, the preservation of value and the promotion of its social function.

The Company also informs that, in compliance with article 33, XXI of CVM Resolution No. 80, the Plan is available to shareholders at the website of the Brazilian Securities Commission (www.cvm.gov.br), at the website of B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (www.b3.com.br) and at the Company's website (www.light.com.br/ri).

In line with the best corporate governance practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about the matter, under the terms of the applicable laws and regulations.

Rio de Janeiro, July 14, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - EM RECUPERAÇÃO JUDICIAL