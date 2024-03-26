DISCLAIMER

Highlights of the Year

Adjusted Billed Sales(1) +2.4% y/y in 2023

Quality indicators (DEC & FEC)

Below regulatory limit

Collection Rate: 97.6% in 2023 (+1 p.p. y/y)

(1) Considers distributed generation (offset and simultaneous) and non-recurring retroactive (REN) adjustments. TOTEX DisCo -R$350M or -18% y/y Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA (2) EBITDA(2) - CAPEX Consolidated R$1,219M in 2023 (+R$1B y/y) DEC = Equivalent Power Outage Duration per Customer unit FEC = Equivalent Power Outage Frequency per Customer unit

(2) Adjusted EBITDA calculated based on CVM EBITDA, excluding Indemnifiable Concession Assets, Other operating income/expenses, Equity Income and Non-recurring events.

Adjusted Billed Sales Evolution

2.4% y/y Growth

[in GWh]

(*) Adjusted by non-recurring cancelations of retroactive energy (REN) (**) Distributed generation including offset and simultaneous consumption

DisCo Adjusted EBITDA

43% y/y growth

[in R$ million]

+R$414M | +43.3%

Adjusted Δ Net Δ Provision for Adjusted EBITDA margin contingencies EBITDA 2022 2023

Net Margin (+R$483M)

+ Positive variation in energy overcontracting in 2022

PMSO (-R$90M)

- Greater allocation of labor in Opex

- Increase in the volume of emergency services and stock costs

PECLD (-R$52M)

Contingencies (+R$73M)

+ Lower volume of new lawsuits in the JEC and massive civil and reduction in the stock of lawsuits

Δ PMSO

Δ PECLD

(1) Adjusted EBITDA calculated based on CVM EBITDA, excluding Indemnifiable Concession Assets, Other operating income/expenses, Equity Income and Non-recurring events.

TOTEX reduction as the main contribution to improving DisCo cash flow

Maintenance of the Distribution business's financial balance initiatives resulting in a reduction of R$350M in TOTEX

[R$ million]

CapexPMSO

2022

Nota: TOTEX = PMSO + CAPEX.

-18%

R$857m increase in operating cash generation measured by EBITDA - CAPEX

[R$ million]

+R$857

1,992

546

(311)

2022

2023

2023

Light SESA: Main events that impacted Disco business cash in the period

Cash management still challenging

EBITDA 2023

(-) Capex

(-) Dev(-o)lução PIS/COFINS reimbursement

(0.5) (0.2)

(0,7)

(-) Interest and amortization payments

Cash consumed 2023

(1) Adjusted EBITDA calculated based on CVM EBITDA, excluding Indemnifiable Concession Assets, Other operating income/expenses, Equity Income and Non-recurring events.

Generation and Trading business EBITDA

8.8% y/y Growth

Net Margin

+ Favorable GSF vs 2022

+ Increased allocated energy

+ Lower energy purchase volume

(1) Adjusted EBITDA calculated based on CVM EBITDA, excluding Indemnifiable Concession Assets, Other operating income/expenses, Equity Income and Non-recurring events.