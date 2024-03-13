LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Notice to the Market

ANEEL sets Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. 2024 Tariff Readjustment

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM's Resolution 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the board of Brazil's National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL") approved a Tariff Readjustment for its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA" or "Distributor") with an average effect of 3.54%. The new rates come into effect starting March 15th, 2024.

The average increase for low-voltage consumers will be 4.05%. For Group A consumers (large industries, for example) the average increase will be 2.45%.

Average effect for the Consumer

Consumer Group

Average Effect

Group A

2.45%

LV - Low Voltage

4.05%

Group A + LV

3.54%

Rio de Janeiro, March 12th, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 12 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2024 23:37:05 UTC.