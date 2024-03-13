LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Notice to the Market

ANEEL sets Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. 2024 Tariff Readjustment

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM's Resolution 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the board of Brazil's National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL") approved a Tariff Readjustment for its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA" or "Distributor") with an average effect of 3.54%. The new rates come into effect starting March 15th, 2024.

The average increase for low-voltage consumers will be 4.05%. For Group A consumers (large industries, for example) the average increase will be 2.45%.

Average effect for the Consumer

Consumer Group Average Effect Group A 2.45% LV - Low Voltage 4.05% Group A + LV 3.54%

Rio de Janeiro, March 12th, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

