Notice to the Market
ANEEL sets Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. 2024 Tariff Readjustment
Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM's Resolution 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the board of Brazil's National Electric Energy Agency ("ANEEL") approved a Tariff Readjustment for its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA" or "Distributor") with an average effect of 3.54%. The new rates come into effect starting March 15th, 2024.
The average increase for low-voltage consumers will be 4.05%. For Group A consumers (large industries, for example) the average increase will be 2.45%.
Average effect for the Consumer
Consumer Group
Average Effect
Group A
2.45%
LV - Low Voltage
4.05%
Group A + LV
3.54%
Rio de Janeiro, March 12th, 2024.
Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
