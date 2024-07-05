LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33300263161

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the instructions regarding the procedure and deadline for the Unsecured Creditors to make their choices among the payment options provided for in the Company's Judicial Reorganization Plan ("JR Plan") approved at the General Meeting of Creditors on May 29, 2024, the result of which was ratified by the court of the 3rd Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro on June 18, 2024, according to a decision made available in the Electronic Justice Gazette of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro ("DJE") on June 19, 2024, and published in the aforementioned DJE on June 20, 2024.

Terms beginning with a capital letter and not defined in this notice shall have the meaning attributed to them in the Company's JR Plan.

The Unsecured Creditors must elect the payment options for their respective Unsecured Claims, as provided for in the JR Plan, via the link www.planoderecuperacaolight.com.br Código de campo alterado ("Portal"), which will be active from 0:00am on July 5, 2024, and pursuant to instructions available in the Portal:  Supporting Converting Creditors - Light Convertible Debentures | Deadline 03.08.2024: Unsecured Creditors that want to elect this payment option must make the corresponding election via Portal.  Supporting Non-ConvertingCreditors | Deadline 03.08.2024: Unsecured Creditors that want to elect this payment option must make the corresponding election via Portal.  SESA Financial Supporting Creditors | Deadline 03.08.2024: Unsecured Creditors that want to elect this payment option must make the corresponding election by sending the respective SESA Financial Supporting Creditors Adhesion Term to the physical or electronic addresses indicated in Clause 11.8 of the JR Plan. Further details and general instructions regarding the payment options provided for in the JR Plan are available at the link: https://ri.light.com.br/en/governance/judicial-reorganization/. Código de campo alterado

The Unsecured Creditors who, on the base date of April 19, 2024, were holders of Unsecured Claims corresponding, on May 12, 2023, to an amount equivalent to up to R$ 30,000.00, will receive their respective claims in cash, until September 17, 2024, and it is not necessary for such Unsecured Creditors to make any election with respect to payment option or to adopt any other measure to this end in relation to such claims, provided that: