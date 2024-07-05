LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE 33300263161
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
Notice to the Market
Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general the instructions regarding the procedure and deadline for the Unsecured Creditors to make their choices among the payment options provided for in the Company's Judicial Reorganization Plan ("JR Plan") approved at the General Meeting of Creditors on May 29, 2024, the result of which was ratified by the court of the 3rd Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro on June 18, 2024, according to a decision made available in the Electronic Justice Gazette of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro ("DJE") on June 19, 2024, and published in the aforementioned DJE on June 20, 2024.
Terms beginning with a capital letter and not defined in this notice shall have the meaning attributed to them in the Company's JR Plan.
The Unsecured Creditors must elect the payment options for their respective Unsecured
Claims, as provided for in the JR Plan, via the link www.planoderecuperacaolight.com.br
Código de campo alterado
("Portal"), which will be active from 0:00am on July 5, 2024, and pursuant to instructions
available in the Portal:
Supporting Converting Creditors - Light Convertible Debentures | Deadline
03.08.2024: Unsecured Creditors that want to elect this payment option must make
the corresponding election via Portal.
Supporting Non-ConvertingCreditors | Deadline 03.08.2024: Unsecured
Creditors that want to elect this payment option must make the corresponding election
via Portal.
SESA Financial Supporting Creditors | Deadline 03.08.2024: Unsecured Creditors
that want to elect this payment option must make the corresponding election by
sending the respective SESA Financial Supporting Creditors Adhesion Term to the
physical or electronic addresses indicated in Clause 11.8 of the JR Plan.
Further details and general instructions regarding the payment options provided for in the JR
Plan are available at the link: https://ri.light.com.br/en/governance/judicial-reorganization/.
Código de campo alterado
The Unsecured Creditors who, on the base date of April 19, 2024, were holders of Unsecured Claims corresponding, on May 12, 2023, to an amount equivalent to up to R$ 30,000.00, will receive their respective claims in cash, until September 17, 2024, and it is not necessary for such Unsecured Creditors to make any election with respect to payment option or to adopt any other measure to this end in relation to such claims, provided that:
LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE 33300263161
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
- In the event that any Unsecured Creditor up to R$ 30,000.00 has acquired Unsecured Claims after April 19, 2024, the portion of the Unsecured Claims owned by the relevant Unsecured Creditor up to R$ 30,000.00 that was acquired after April 19, 2024 shall be subject to the specific payment option to be elected, in accordance with the JR Plan.
- Unsecured Creditors that have acquired Unsecured Claims after April 19, 2024 must elect one of the payment options among those set forth in the JR Plan with respect to such acquired Unsecured Claims, even if they do not exceed the amount of R$ 30,000.00.
In relation to the Restructuring Notes Claims, the elections among payment options provided for in the JR Plan will take place within the scheme of arrangement procedure commenced by the Company on July 3, 2024, pursuant to Part 26 of the United Kingdom Companies Act 2006, which will be heard by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales, in the United Kingdom.
In line with best practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about the matter, under the terms of the applicable laws and regulations.
Rio de Janeiro, July 4, 2024.
Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 04 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2024 00:33:03 UTC.