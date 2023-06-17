Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Light SA
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07:42 2023-06-16 pm EDT
7.030 BRL   -3.57%
Light : Notice to the Market - Change in Management
PU
06/02Light : Material Fact - Request for extension of the concession of Light SESA and Light Energia
PU
05/26Light : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Light : Notice to the Market - Change in Management

06/17/2023 | 09:23am EDT
Notice to the Market

Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Light" ou "Companhia") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA") and Light Energia S.A. ("Light Energia" and, together with Light and Light SESA, "Companhias" or "Light Group"), inform their shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, they received from Mr. Thiago Freire Guth his resignation from the positions as Officer of Light, Chief-Executive Officer of Light SESA and member of the Board of Directors of Light Energia, effective as from June 30, 2023. The Companies will timely disclose about the election of the respective substitutes for the positions mentioned in this notice.

The leadership of the Light Group continues to be led by Mr. Octávio Pereira Lopes, as Chief-Executive Officer of Light and President of the Boards of Directors of Light SESA and Light Energia.

The Companies would like to thank Mr. Thiago Freire Guth for his professionalism and dedication during the performance of his duties in Light Group.

Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization

LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE ELETRICIDADE S.A.

LIGHT ENERGIA S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 17 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 June 2023 13:22:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Income Statement Evolution
