Light : Notice to the Market - Change in Management

LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE LIGHT ENERGIA S.A. Reorganization ELETRICIDADE S.A. CNPJ nº 01.917.818/0001-36 CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75 CNPJ nº 60.444.437/0001-46 NIRE nº 33.300.165.60-6 NIRE 33.300.263.16-1 NIRE 33.300.106.448 PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY Notice to the Market

Light S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization ("Light" ou "Companhia") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA") and Light Energia S.A. ("Light Energia" and, together with Light and Light SESA, "Companhias" or "Light Group"), inform their shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, they received from Mr. Thiago Freire Guth his resignation from the positions as Officer of Light, Chief-Executive Officer of Light SESA and member of the Board of Directors of Light Energia, effective as from June 30, 2023. The Companies will timely disclose about the election of the respective substitutes for the positions mentioned in this notice.

The leadership of the Light Group continues to be led by Mr. Octávio Pereira Lopes, as Chief-Executive Officer of Light and President of the Boards of Directors of Light SESA and Light Energia.

The Companies would like to thank Mr. Thiago Freire Guth for his professionalism and dedication during the performance of his duties in Light Group.

Rio de Janeiro, June 17, 2023.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization

LIGHT SERVIÇOS DE ELETRICIDADE S.A.

LIGHT ENERGIA S.A.