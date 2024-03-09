LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM's Resolution 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro determined, in the records of the Company's judicial reorganization, the convening of the General Meeting of Creditors to be held on April 25, 2024, on first call, and on May 3, 2024, on second call, as well as the publication of the corresponding notice and other customary measures.

In line with the best corporate governance practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about relevant and significant aspects of its business, in accordance with the applicable legislation.

Rio de Janeiro, March 08, 2024.

Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

