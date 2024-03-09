LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE 33.300.263.16-1
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
Notice to the Market
Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in compliance with CVM's Resolution 44/21, hereby informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on this date, the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro determined, in the records of the Company's judicial reorganization, the convening of the General Meeting of Creditors to be held on April 25, 2024, on first call, and on May 3, 2024, on second call, as well as the publication of the corresponding notice and other customary measures.
In line with the best corporate governance practices, the Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general duly and timely informed about relevant and significant aspects of its business, in accordance with the applicable legislation.
Rio de Janeiro, March 08, 2024.
Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 08 March 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2024 23:22:06 UTC.