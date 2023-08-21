LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2023.

B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão

Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira

Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)

c.c.: CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários

Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)

Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Intermediary Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)

Ref.: Official Letter972/2023-SLS

Request of documents from the judicial reorganization

Dear Sirs,

We refer to Official Letter 972/2023-SLS ("Official Letter"), partially transcribed below, about which Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company") provides the following clarifications.

"August 15, 2023

972/2023-SLS

Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization

At. Eduardo Guardiano Leme Gotilla

Investor Relations Officer

Ref.: Request of documents from the judicial reorganization

Dear Sir,

In view of the filing, on July 14, 2023, of the Company's judicial reorganization plan, we request that you send us, through the Empresas.Net system, by August 22, 2023, information on the progress of the process, notably whether creditors objected to the reorganization plan, under the terms of Article 55 of Law 11,101/2005."

The Company clarifies that its judicial reorganization is proceeding normally before the 3rd Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro and that it has been regularly disclosing periodic information in this regard, pursuant to the applicable regulations.