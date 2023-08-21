LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
Rio de Janeiro, August 21, 2023.
B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão
Ms. Ana Lucia da Costa Pereira
Superintendence of Issuers Listings and Monitoring (Superintendência de Listagem e Supervisão de Emissores)
c.c.: CVM - Comissão de Valores Mobiliários
Mr. Fernando Soares Vieira - Superintendence of Corporate Relations (Superintendência de Relações com Empresas)
Mr. Francisco José Bastos Santos - Superintendence of Market and Intermediary Relations (Superintendência de Relações com o Mercado e Intermediários)
Ref.: Official Letter972/2023-SLS
Request of documents from the judicial reorganization
Dear Sirs,
We refer to Official Letter 972/2023-SLS ("Official Letter"), partially transcribed below, about which Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Company") provides the following clarifications.
"August 15, 2023
972/2023-SLS
Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization
At. Eduardo Guardiano Leme Gotilla
Investor Relations Officer
Ref.: Request of documents from the judicial reorganization
Dear Sir,
In view of the filing, on July 14, 2023, of the Company's judicial reorganization plan, we request that you send us, through the Empresas.Net system, by August 22, 2023, information on the progress of the process, notably whether creditors objected to the reorganization plan, under the terms of Article 55 of Law 11,101/2005."
The Company clarifies that its judicial reorganization is proceeding normally before the 3rd Business Court of the District of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro and that it has been regularly disclosing periodic information in this regard, pursuant to the applicable regulations.
The Company also clarifies that publication of the notice regarding the filing, on July 14, 2023, of the reorganization plan ("Plan") is pending. Therefore, in accordance with article 55 of Federal Law N. 11,101/2005, the term for creditors to object to the Plan has not yet begun, and there is no information to date as to the filing of any objection in the judicial reorganization proceeding.
The Company will keep its shareholders and the market in general informed about any relevant and significant information that may be disclosed, in accordance with the regulations in force.
Sincerely,
Eduardo Gotilla
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A. - Under Judicial Reorganization
