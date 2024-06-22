LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION
CNPJ 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE 33.300.263.16-1
PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY
Notice to the Market
Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization ("Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) in accordance with CVM Resolution 44/2021, hereby inform its shareholders and the market in general that its Board of Directors received, on this date, the letter of resignation of Mr. Yuiti Matsuo Lopes from the position of member of the Board of Directors and other positions held by him on the Company's Advisory Committees, with immediate effect.
On behalf of Light's Management, we would like to thank Mr. Yuiti Matsuo Lopes for his professionalism and dedication during his time as member of the Company's Board of Directors.
Rio de Janeiro, June 21, 2024.
Rodrigo Tostes Solon de Pontes
Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer
