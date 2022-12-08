Light : Notice to the Market – Settlement of 25th debentures of Light SESA

LIGHT S.A.

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, was settled the issuance and the public offering efforts of real estate receivables certificates by Virgo Securitizadora S.A. ("CRI"), backed by receivables of its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA"), in connection with the 25th issuance of private, simple, non-convertible into shares, in single series, unsecured debentures, with additional personal guarantee from the Company ("Debentures"), for public distribution with restricted placement efforts in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule No. 476/09 ("Restricted Offer").

Within the scope of the Restricted Offer, were issued 50,000 Debentures in the total amount of BRL50,000,000.00 and subscribed as bellow:

Quantity Value Rate Maturity 50,000 BRL50,000,000.00 7,1773% p.a. 7 years

The funds arising from the Debentures will be allocated to strengthen Light SESA's working capital and to the payment of its maturing debts, as described in the indenture.

Rio de Janeiro, December 8, 2022.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

