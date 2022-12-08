Advanced search
    LIGT3   BRLIGTACNOR2

LIGHT SA

(LIGT3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:07 2022-12-08 pm EST
5.000 BRL   -5.30%
05:03pLight : Notice to the Market – Settlement of 25th debentures of Light SESA
PU
11/25Light : Demonstrações Financeiras em Padrões Internacionais - Demonstrações Financeiras em BR GAAP (versão em inglês)
PU
11/11Transcript : Light S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
Light : Notice to the Market – Settlement of 25th debentures of Light SESA

12/08/2022 | 05:03pm EST
LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE 33.300.263.16-1

PUBLICLY-HELD COMPANY

Notice to the Market

Light S.A. ("Light" or "Company") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY) informs its shareholders and the market in general that, on the date hereof, was settled the issuance and the public offering efforts of real estate receivables certificates by Virgo Securitizadora S.A. ("CRI"), backed by receivables of its subsidiary Light Serviços de Eletricidade S.A. ("Light SESA"), in connection with the 25th issuance of private, simple, non-convertible into shares, in single series, unsecured debentures, with additional personal guarantee from the Company ("Debentures"), for public distribution with restricted placement efforts in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Rule No. 476/09 ("Restricted Offer").

Within the scope of the Restricted Offer, were issued 50,000 Debentures in the total amount of BRL50,000,000.00 and subscribed as bellow:

Quantity

Value

Rate

Maturity

50,000

BRL50,000,000.00

7,1773% p.a.

7 years

The funds arising from the Debentures will be allocated to strengthen Light SESA's working capital and to the payment of its maturing debts, as described in the indenture.

Rio de Janeiro, December 8, 2022.

Eduardo Gotilla

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 08 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 December 2022 22:02:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
