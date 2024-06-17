NEW AMENDED AND CONSOLIDATED JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN OF LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION Rio de Janeiro, May 18, 2024.

NEW AMENDED AND CONSOLIDATED JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION PLAN This New Judicial Reorganization Plan Amended and Consolidated ("Plan") is presented in the proceedings of the Judicial Reorganization No. 0843430-58.2023.8.19.0001, distributed to the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro ("Judicial Reorganization"), pursuant to articles 50, 53 and 54 of Federal Law No. 11.101/2005 ("LRF"), by In the capacity of debtor: LIGHT S.A. - IN JUDICIAL REORGANIZATION, a publicly-heldcompany, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 03.378.521/0001-75,with headquarters in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Marechal Floriano No. 168 - second floor - Corridor A, Centro, CEP 20.080-002("Light", "Debtor" or "Company"); and Only as intervening parties, co-obliged by Pre-Petition Credits, in accordance with the ID Decision No. 58279881: LIGHT - SERVIÇOS DE ELETRICIDADE S.A. publicly-held company, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 60.444.437/0001-46, with headquarters in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Marechal Floriano nº 168, Centro, CEP 20.080-002 ("Light SESA"); and LIGHT ENERGIA S.A., a publicly-held company, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 01.917.818/0001-36, with headquarters in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Marechal Floriano No. 168, part, second floor, corridor B, Centro, CEP 20.080- 002 ("Light Energia"; together with Light SESA, the "Intervening Parties" or "Concessionaries"; and, together with Debtor, the "Light Group"). 1. TERMS AND DEFINITIONS 1.1. The terms and expressions below, whenever used in capital letters, will have the meanings assigned to them in this Clause, in singular or plural, in the male or female gender, without losing the meaning assigned to them. The terms defined below are in addition and do not affect other terms that may be introduced throughout the Plan. "Light Shares": Are the common, registered shares with no par value issued by Light and traded on B3 under the ticker LIGT3. "Anchor Shareholder": Means the investment fund Bavaro Fundo de Investimento em Ações, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 50.568.751/0001-87, which, as of the Plan's Submission Date, holds common shares issued by the Debtor representing 20% (twenty percent) of the total and voting share capital of the Debtor, and which has committed, before the Company, to participate in the New Resources Capital Increase and to contribute new funds in an amount corresponding to up to the Anchor Shareholder Increase Amount, as per attached document (Annex A). "Bondholders Plan Support Agreement": Is the Restructuring Support Agreement and its

annexes, which may be entered into by the Light Group and certain Bondholders, aiming at the implementation of the terms and conditions set forth in the Plan and in the Term Sheet Bondholders, and which will complement the Term Sheet Bondholders, whose effectiveness will be subject to the minimum adhesion of the Bondholders' who are the holders of 60% (sixty percent) of the Restructuring Notes Claims to the Bondholders' Plan Support Agreement and/or to the payment options provided in Clauses 6.1.1or 6.1.2of this Plan. "SESA Financial Supporting Creditors Amendment": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.4.5. "Judicial Trustee": Means, jointly, Licks Contadores Associados Simple Ltda., registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 05.32.015/0001-55, represented by its partner, Dr. Gustavo Bath Licks, registered with the CPF/MF under No. 035.561.567-33, bearer of OAB/RJ No. 176.184 and CRC/RJ No. 87.155/O-7, with address at Rua Sao Jose, 40 - Cobertura, Center, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, and the law firm Luciano Bandeira Advogados Associados, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 02.012.816/0001-60, represented by its partner, Dr. Luciano Bandeira, registered with the CPF under No. 016.735.507-46, bearer of OAB/RJ No. 85.276, with address at Praça XV de Novembro, No. 34, 4th floor, Rio de Janeiro/RJ. "Affiliates": Means, with respect to any person, another person who, directly or indirectly, alone or through one or more intermediaries, Controls, is Controlled by, or is under common Control with such person. "New Resources Capital Increase GM": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 5.1.3. "Preparatory GM": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 4.1.5. "Fiduciary Agent": is each fiduciary agent appointed within the scope of each of the following issues: 9th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th and 25th Light SESA Debenture Deeds, namely: (i) Pentágono S.A. Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 17.343.682/0001-38, with address at Avenida das Américas, No. 4,200, Block 8, Rooms 302 to 304, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, CEP 22.640-102;(ii) Oliveira Trust Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 36.113. 876/0001-91, with address at Avenida das Américas, nº 3.434, Block 7, 2º floor, Barra da Tijuca, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, CEP 22.640-102;(iii) Simplific Pavarini Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda., registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 15.227.994/0001-50, with address at Rua Sete de Setembro, No. 99, 24th floor, Centro, Rio de Janeiro/RJ, CEP 20.050-005; and (iv) Vórtx Distribuidora de Títulos e Valores Mobiliários Ltda., registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 22.610.500/0001-88, with address at Rua Gilberto Sabino, No. 215, Suite 41, Room 2, Pinheiros, São Paulo/SP, CEP 05.425-020. "ANEEL": Means the National Electric Energy Agency. "Plan Approval": Means the approval of this Plan by Pre-Petition Creditors at the General Creditors Meeting, pursuant to article 45 or 58, Paragraph 1, of the LRF, or in the form of article 45-A of the LRF. For the purposes of this Plan, it is considered that the Plan Approval will occur on the date of the General Creditors Meeting that approves the Plan. In the event of approval pursuant to arts. 45-A and 58, Paragraph 1, of LRF, the Plan Approval is

considered to have occurred on the date of the decision granting the Judicial Reorganization, which is different from the Ratification Date. "General Creditors Meeting" or "AGC": Means any general Creditors Meeting held pursuant to Chapter II, Section IV, of the LRF. "New Resources Capital Increase": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 4.1.1(i). "Authorized Capital Increases": Means one or more capital increases of Light upon resolution of the Board of Directors, through public or private issuance of common shares, until the limit provided for in Light's Bylaws at the time of the respective capital increase is reached, and may also, within the aforementioned limit, (i) decide on the issue of warrants and debentures convertible into shares; or (ii) grant option to purchase shares to administrators, employees of the Company or of company under its Control and/or to natural persons who provide services to them, in accordance with the Plan approved by the General Creditors Meeting, without the shareholders having preemptive rights to subscribe to those shares. "B3": Means B3 S.A. - Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão. "Bondholders": Means the Creditors who hold or are beneficiaries of the Restructuring Notes to which Light SESA and Light Energia are co-obliged. "New Resources Capital Increase Warrants": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 5.1.6. "Light Convertible Debentures Warrants": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.1.4 "Chapter 15": Means the ancillary insolvency procedure provided for in Chapter 15, Title 11, of the United States Bankruptcy Code, that may be filed and commenced by Light before the competent judicial authority. "Clause": Means each of the items identified by cardinal and roman numbers in this Plan. "Brazilian Civil Code": Means Federal Law No. 10,406, of January 10, 2002, as in force on this date. "Non-LitigationCommitment": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 10.4 "Notice to the Market Adherence to the Options": Means the Notice to the Market to be disclosed by the Company, within fifteen (15) days from the Ratification Date, with information and details regarding the process to be followed by the Unsecured Creditors to explicitly express their choice and to adhere to the payment option among those provided for in this Plan, the term of which shall not be less than thirty (30) days from the date of disclosure of the Notice to the Market Adherence to the Options. "Notice to the Market Result of the Options": Means the Notice to the Market to be disclosed by the Company, within 30 (thirty) days, automatically renewable for another 15 (fifteen) days, from the end of the period for exercising the Options, with information and details regarding the result of the process provided for in the Notice to the Market Adherence to the Options concerning the choice and adherence to the payment option among those provided

for in this Plan. "Light Energia Concession Contract": Means the Generation Concession Contract No. 005/2017 - ANEEL - Light entered into by and between the Federal Government and Light Energia for generation of electricity intended for public service. "Light SESA Concession Contract": Means the Concession Contract No. 001/96 entered into by and between the Federal Government and Light SESA for distribution of electricity. "Control": Means, pursuant to art. 116 of the Brazilian Corporations Law, (i) the ownership of the rights of shareholders that ensure the holder, on a permanent basis, the majority of votes in corporate resolutions and the power to elect the majority of the directors of the company; and (ii) the effective use of such power to direct social activities and guide the functioning of the company's bodies. The expressions and terms "Controller", "Controlled by" and "Under Common Control" have the meanings logically deriving from this definition of "Control". "Credits": Means all credits existing on the Filing Date against Light, including by co- obligation with each Concessionaire, liquid or illiquid, materialized, or contingent matured or maturing, subject or not to the effects of the Judicial Reorganization, including those represented by the SESA Debentures, the Restructuring Notes and the Swap Notes. "Pre-PetitionClaims" Means the existing Credits against Light SESA and Light Energia, which are mirrored in Light due to its co-obligation in relation to such Credits (and, in relation to Light Energia, only those credits related to debt securities issued in the international market by Light Energia, through the 4.357% Notes Due 2026, are considered Pre-Petition Claims) on the Filing Date and, therefore, subject to the effects of the Judicial Reorganization, according to the values indicated in the List of Creditors and that, in the present case, are restricted only to the Unsecured Claims, including those represented by the SESA Debentures, the Restructuring Notes, the Loan 4,131, and the Light SESA Swap Notes. Claims that are Non-Subject Claims, Tax Claims and those arising from Intrasectoral Obligations are not Pre- Petition Claims. "Excluded Energia Credits": Means each of the credits listed in Annex 6.1.6 of this Plan, which, subject to the terms and conditions of the Energy Transaction Instruments, are not linked or subject to this Plan and the Judicial Reorganization, considering that (a) the debtor of such credits is solely and exclusively Light Energia, without any connection of such credits to any other controlled, affiliated or related company of Light; and (b) Light's co-obligation was extinguished. "Non-SubjectClaims": Means each of the Claims and obligations existing against the Light Group, altogether, which are not subject to the effects of the Judicial Reorganization and that, as a result, will not be restructured and novated due to the approval and Judicial Ratification of the Plan, pursuant to the provisions of art. 49, caput, and Paragraphs 3 and 4, of LRF, so that their restructuring might be implemented through bilateral negotiations with the respective Non-Subject Creditors or by the adhesion of such Non-Subject Creditors to the Plan ("Adhering Non-SubjectCreditors"). To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no Non-Subject Claims against the Light Group.

"Illiquid Claims": Means the Pre-Petition Claims, even if they are not included in the List of Creditors, contingent or illiquid, subject to lawsuits, arbitration proceedings or administrative proceedings, whose definition of value is pending resolution of controversy or dispute, derived from any triggering events which occurred until the Filing Date, including, that are considered Pre-Petition Claims and that, as a result, will be restructured by this Plan in the form of Clause 6.2, under the terms of LRF. To the best of the Company's knowledge, there are no Illiquid Claims against the Light Group. "Restructuring Notes Claims": Means the unsecured credits held by the Bondholders from the Restructuring Notes. "Adjusted Unsecured Claims": Means the Unsecured Claims owned by Unsecured Creditors to be paid in the manner provided for in Clauses 6.1.1, 6.1.2, 6.1.4 (as applicable) and 6.1.7, which will be increased by an amount corresponding to the remuneration provided for in their respective original debt instruments (excluding fines and default interest), limited to the amount of R$ 405,500,000.00 (four hundred and five million and five hundred thousand Brazilian reais), for the period from May 12, 2023 until June 30, 2024 (including), according to Annex B. "Unsecured Claims": Means the Pre-Petition Claims held by Unsecured Creditors, pursuant to art. 41, item III, of LRF. "Unsecured Light SESA Claims": Means the Unsecured Claims arising from the SESA Debentures, the SESA Restructuring Notes, the Loan 4,131, and the Light SESA Swap Notes. "Delayed Claims": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.3. "Tax Claims": Means the Claims held by the Municipal, State or National Public Treasuries, as the case may be. "Creditors": Means all natural persons or corporations, governed by public or private law, national or foreign, holders of Claims against Light, Light SESA and/or Light Energia. For all intents and purposes, Creditors are each Debenture Holder holding SESA Debentures, each Bondholder holding the Notes that are the Object of the Restructuring, the holder of Loan 4.131 and each holder of Swap Notes, to whom the proposals that are the object to this Plan are addressed, individually. "Supporting Converting Creditors": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.1. "SESA Financial Supporting Creditors": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.4. "Supporting Non-ConvertingCreditors": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.2. "Pre-PetitionCreditors": Means the Creditors holding Pre-Petition Claims. "Non-OptingCreditors": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.7. "Unsecured Creditors": Means the Creditors holding Unsecured Claims, pursuant to art. 41, item III, of LRF, including Bondholders and Debenture holders and the holders of Swap

Notes. "Unsecured Creditors up to R$ 30.000,00": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.3. "Plan's Submission Date": Means May 17, 2024. "Date of Disclosure of the Notice to the Market Adherence to the Options": Means the date on which Light discloses, in accordance with the applicable Law, the Notice to the Market Adherence to the Options. "Date of Disclosure of the Notice to the Market Result of the Options": Means the date on which Light discloses, in accordance with the applicable Law, the Notice to the Market Result of the Options. "Restructuring Closing Date": Means the date on which it is verified that the Restructuring Closing Date - Local Instruments and the Restructuring Closing Date - New Foreign Notes have cumulatively occurred. "Restructuring Closing Date - Local Instruments": Means the date on which all of the following events have cumulatively occurred: (i) the issuance of the Light Convertible Debentures, pursuant to Clause 6.1.1and subclauses; (ii) the formalization of the Supporting Converting Creditors' Non-Convertible Debentures, pursuant to Clause 6.1.1.6; (iii) the formalization of the Supporting Non-Converting Creditors' Debentures, pursuant to Clause 6.1.2; (iv) the formalization of the SESA Financial Supporting Creditors' Debentures, pursuant to Clause 6.1.4; and (v) the issuance of the Non-Opting Creditors' Debentures, pursuant to Clause 6.1.7, which shall take place within ninety (90) days, automatically extendable for a further thirty (30) days, from the Date of Disclosure of the Notice to the Market Result of the Options. "Restructuring Closing Date - New Foreign Notes": Means the date on which the issuance of the New Foreign Notes is verified to have occurred, which must happen within ninety (90) days, automatically extendable for a further sixty (60) days, from the Date of Disclosure to the Market of the Result of the Options. "Ratification Date": Means the day of availability of the decision concerning the Judicial Ratification of the Plan the Electronic Justice Gazette of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro. "Filing Date": Means May 12th, 2023, date of Light's filing for its Judicial Reorganization. "Light Convertible Debentures": Means the convertible debentures, of the unsecured type, in a single series, for private placement, to be issued by Light, under the terms and conditions provided for in the Light Convertible Debentures Deed, and as provided for in Clause 6.1.1.3. "SESA Financial Supporting Creditors' Debentures": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.4.4. "Supporting Non-ConvertingCreditors' Debentures": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.2.2.

"Non-OptingCreditors' Debentures": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.7. "Supporting Converting Creditors' Non-ConvertibleDebentures": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.1.6. "Debentures SESA": Means the securities issued through the 9th, 15th, 16th, 17th, 19th, 20th, 21st, 22nd, 23rd, 24th, and 25th Debentures Deeds of Light SESA. "Debenture Holders": Means, altogether, the Unsecured Creditors holding SESA Debentures. "Demand": Means, in any degree of jurisdiction or instance, any dispute, action, claim, proceeding, arbitral proceedings, execution, judicial protest, decision, inspection, request for information (including for the initiation of an inspection procedure), collection, notification (judicial or extrajudicial), infraction notice, subpoena, procedure, inquiry, judicial, arbitral or administrative demand, or any other type of action or proceeding, whether judicial, arbitral or administrative. "Business Day": Means any day other than Saturday, Sunday, national holiday, state holiday in Rio de Janeiro or municipal holiday in the district of the capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, and/or on which, for whatever reason, there are no bank hours in the city of Rio de Janeiro, and/or where the Judicial Forum where the Judicial Reorganization is being processed is not suspended or closed due to a recess or forensic holiday. "Dollars" or "US$": Means the currency of the United States of America, that is, the United States dollars. "Election Solicitation": Means the electronic process to be launched by the Light Group through the Depositary Trust Company - DTC, so that the Bondholders can choose the payment options for their Restructuring Notes Claims under the terms of this Plan. "Loan 4,131": Means the financing operation object of the Credit Agreement signed between Light SESA and Citibank N.A., on September 29, 2021, with co-obligation by Light. "Light Convertible Debentures Deed": Has the meaning set forth in Clause 6.1.1.3. "Cash Surplus": Means Light SESA's available resources, including cash, cash equivalents, and financial investments, classified as short-term and/or long-term, on September 30 of each year, after the Restructuring Closing Date - Local Instruments, after deducting the amount of R$1,000,000,000.00 (one billion Reais) ("Minimum Cash"), updated by the IPCA as of the Ratification Date, and adjusted by the net regulatory liabilities of Light SESA's regulatory assets. The Minimum Cash must be increased by the amount equivalent to the obligations for the payment of amortization and interest on financial debts (loans, financing, issuances in the local and/or foreign capital markets) maturing by November 15 of the respective fiscal year, if any. "Light Group": Means, together, Light, Light SESA and Light Energia. "Judicial Ratification of the Plan": Means the judicial decision issued by the Reorganization Court that ratifies the Plan and grants the Judicial Reorganization to Light, pursuant to art. 58,

caput, or art. 58, Paragraph 1, both of LRF, as published in the Justice Gazette of the Court of Justice of the State of Rio de Janeiro. "Restructured Debt Instruments": Means, collectively, the Light Convertible Debentures, the Supporting Converting Creditors' Non-Convertible Debentures, the SESA Financial Supporting Creditors' Debentures, the Supporting Non-Converting Creditors' Debentures, the New Foreign Notes (as applicable) and the Non-Opting Creditors' Debentures. "Energia Transaction Instruments": Means each of the transaction instruments individually signed relating to the Excluded Energia Credits, as presented in the Judicial Reorganization under IDs No. 112416222, 112416224, 112416225, 112416227, 112416228, and 113051639, as disclosed by Light and Light Energia in the Material Fact of April 11, 2024, which, among other provisions and subject to the terms and condition therein (i) the Excluded Energia Credits were renegotiated; (ii) the termination of Light's co-obligation regarding Excluded Energia Credits has been recognized; (iii) Light Energia has been excluded from the effects of the Light's Judicial Reorganization that had been extended to it, regarding the Excluded Energia Credits; (iv) any dividends payment of any additional amounts beyond those destined for distribution by Light Energia at the Extraordinary and Ordinary General Meeting held on April 4, 2024, whose resolutions are, in any case, ratified by this Plan, has been subordinated to the payment of the Excluded Energia Credits. "IPCA": Means the Extended Consumer Price Index, measured monthly by the IBGE (Instituto Brasileiro de Geografia e Estatística), or another index that may legally replace it. "Reorganization Court" or "Judicial Reorganization Court": Means the 3rd Business Court of the Capital of the State of Rio de Janeiro, to which the Judicial Reorganization was distributed and is being processed. "Reports": Means the economic-financial reports and the appraisal reports of Light's assets and properties, prepared pursuant to art. 53, items II and III, of the LRF. "Law": Means any law, regulation, order, sentence, or decree issued by any governmental authority. "Brazilian Corporations Law": Means Federal Law No. 6.404, of December 15, 1976, as in force on this date. "Light Energia": Means Light Energia S.A., a publicly-held company, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 01.917.818/0001-36, with headquarters in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Marechal Floriano nº 168, part, second floor, corridor B, Centro, CEP 20.080-002. "Light SESA": Means Light - Serviços de Eletricidade S.A., a publicly-held company, registered with the CNPJ/MF under No. 60.444.437/0001-46, with headquarters in the City of Rio de Janeiro, State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Marechal Floriano nº 168, Centro, CEP 20.080-002. "Light", "Debtor" or "Company": Means Light S.A. - In Judicial Reorganization, a publicly-