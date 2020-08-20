Light S A : 21st Santander Conference Presentation 0 08/20/2020 | 01:13pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 21st Santander Annual Conference August 20 and 21, 2020 TURNAROUND generating results in 1 year jun/19 jun/20 Losses Combat 9,739 GWh 8,825 GWh -914GWh (12 months) Reduction of Contingencies R$164 mn R$157 mn -R$7mn (6 months) PMS control and drop R$501 mn R$464 mn -R$37mn (6 months) Liability Management 9.34% 7.12% -2.2p.p. (Nominal cost, 12 months) 2 NOTAS: (1) Consolidated values of Light S.A.; (2) Contingencies and PMS adjusted for PDV expenses incurred in 1Q20 e 2Q20 L O S S E S C O M B AT RESTRUCTURING COMMERCIAL AREA Change approx. 80% of the leadership Descentralization of the management of the comercial area with the creation of regional Structuring of a plan to combat diagnosed by region Improved target identification process for inspections and normalization Qualification and training of operational teams Primarization of teams with increased productivity and better ethical control Normalisations supported by the Police Training of field teams 3 L O S S E S C O M B AT SHIELD OF POWER GRID CHALLENGES Invest in shielded grid where measurement has already been modernized Regularize customers and recover market DIAGNOSTIC Rede elétrica vulnerável em áreas de telemedição High loss High commercial debt Low presence of public authorities Moderate income ACTIONS Change in grid topology making it difficult to acess the BT grid Educational actions Energy efficiency (replacement of lamps and refrigerators) Registration of customers in the Social Tariff REGULARIZATION OF CLANDESTINE INSTALLATIONS Use the registration system to identify buildings without a power grid Regularization of clandestine installations in condominiums and "irregular" buildings Loss reduction focusing on energy incorporation 4 L E G A L C O N T I N G E N C I E S R E D U C T I O N Objectives Reduction in the entry of new lawsuits Reduction in the stock of lawsuits (increase in clousures) Higher number of processes submitted to conciliation (agreements) Reduction of provisions, Opex and contingencies Initiatives 1 Improvement of processes related to customer relations (agency, call center and ombudsman) 2 Greater synergy and collaborative environment between the legal and commercial areas 3 Extensive restructuring of the Legal area, with the hiring of new profissionals and offices 4 Training of internal lawyers, agents and judicial experts 5 Improvement of subsidies for the Company`s defenses 5 L E G A L C O N T I N G E N C I E S R E D U C T I O N Number of JEC processes ('000) 25.0 24.2 22.4 21.9 20.7 21.3 20.0 19.4 18.9 16.3 13.3 12.711.6 7.8 4.8 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 # new lawsuits # closed lawsuits # stock of lawsuits 78% Reduction in the number of new processes in 2Q20 over 2Q19 Maintenance of the reduction path for the fourth consecutive quarter 62% Reduction in the amount of provisions related to JEC processes (2Q20 x 2Q19) Average closing time of JEC Court process is 4 months 6 L I A B I L I T Y M A N A G E M E N T August/19 Early redemption of the 14th debenture from Light Sesa Prepayment of swap transactions September/19 Rollover of debt with Citibank at cost reduction November/19 Early redemption of 35% of bonds December/19 Issue of the 17th debentures from Light Sesa (R$700 mn in 3 series) Issue of 5th Promissory Notes from Light Sesa (R$300 mn) April/20 Issue of the 18th debentures from Light Sesa (R$400 mn) July/20 Issue of the 19th debentures from Light SESA (R$500 mn) Continuos market monitoring Opportunities in the debt Market following the liability management agenda 7 L I A B I L I T Y M A N A G E M E N T 2Q20 Amortization schedule (Consolidated) R$ mn 3500,0 3000,0 Subsequent Events 2500,0 2000,0 COVID Account R$1,010 MN1500,0 + th 1000,0 19 Issuance of Debentures 500,0 R$500 MN ,0 3,003 Maturity 3.1 years 2,505 2,331 1,932 1,510 1,007 Maturity of the 19th issuance of 756 Debentures 995 357 132 Cash 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 Robust cash position to face future debt maturities Nominal cost of debt 12 months, R$ mn 9.34% 8.84% 8.79% 8.31% 7.12% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 15.000 13.000 11.000 9.000 7.000 5.000 3.000 1.000 -1.000 10,00 Net Debt | Net Debt / EBITDA 9,00 R$ mn | 12 months (x) 8,00 8,017 7,00 7,206 6,750 6,699 6,00 Leverage 5,00 << 4,00 3.63x 3,00 3.14x 2.98x 3.07 x Covenant 2,00 3.75 x 1,00 2017 2018 2019 2Q20 - 8 P M S C O N T R O L A N D R E D U C T I O N Light SESA Adjusted PMS R$ mn Δ: -5.5% Δ:-5.7% Δ: -10.0% 236 240 230 223 217 216 4Q18 4Q19 1Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2Q20 Light SESA Capex Realized 2Q20 R$ mn Planned 733 750 627 660 416 334 2017 2018 2019 2020 9 S E R V I C E Q U A L I T Y Excellence in providing service DEC (12 months, jun/20) 9.07 8.99 8.88 18.54 12.35 12.59 8.73 8.54 8.39 8.23 11.44 9.07 7.76 7.77 8.14 8.02 7.84 6.42 Historical Results Best results in Light's history and below the limit established by ANEEL 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2T20 2021 2022 Regulatory Target FEC (12 months, jun/20) 7.01 6.87 6.64 6.44 6.09 6.05 5.72 5.43 5.15 4.86 8.38 6.6 6.41 6.00 5.13 4.38 4.31 4.27 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 2T20 2021 2022 Regulatory Target 10 2Q20 RESULTS Grid load decrease due to the effects of Covid-19, as well as lower temperature and reduction of losses Grid Load (GWh) Billed Market by segment (GWh) 6,913 : +4.9 % 620 5,837 980 : -16.5 % 506 9.195 1.269 831 8.762 1.161 1.967 1.403 7.681 2.077 1.936 2Q19 2Q20 2Q18 2Q19 2Q20 Residencial Comercial Industrial Outros Concessionárias Billed Market (GWh) : -2.2 % : -15.6% 7.066 6.913 5.837 2Q18 2Q19 2Q20 The effects of measures to combat the pandemic led to a reduction in the Commercial, Industrial and Other markets The economic impact of Covid-19 in the market reduction is estimated at approx. R$119 mm 2 Reduction of energy losses for the second consecutive quarter Total Losses Evolution (12 months) 9,532 9,706 10,102 10,050 9,945 9,397 9,499 9,336 Loss Ex-REN 9,094 9,739 9,737 9,736 9,264 8,827 9,153 8,825 8,392 8,529 26,72% 26,76% 26,60% 25,86% 25,97% 26,09% 26,06% 25,56% 25,51% 25,76% 25,93% 26,04% 25,44% 25,29% Regulatory 24,49% 23,95% Gap 22,98% 23,15% 20,62% 20,62% 20,62% 19,62% 19,62% 19,62% 19,62% 19,20% 19,20% Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Loss (GWh) REN Loss/Grid Load (%) Regulatory Target Loss ex-REN/Grid Load (%) Continuity of actions initiated in Aug' 19 Reduction of Total Losses by 439 GWh in 2Q20 and 911GWh in 1H20 Loss combat teams strengthened with teams that were with suspended activities Specific actions to combat losses, according to the characteristics of each regional Total Losses Evolution - Possible Areas Total Losses in Possible Areas (GWh, 12 months) 6.000 5.000 5.584 5.408 5.303 4.000 4.729 4.218 3.000 2.000 1.000 - Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Reduction of 24.5% in 1 year Total Losses / Grid Load - Possible Areas (12 months) 17,1% 16,8% 16,6% 15,3% 14,5% Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Reduction of 2.6 p.p. in 1 year 3 Reduction of energy losses for the second consecutive quarter (Cont'd) Non-technical Losses Evolution (12 months) Non-technical Losses (GWh, 12 months) 7,070 7,412 7,396 7,295 6,917 6,832 6,838 6,918 6,517 7,048 7,084 7,085 6,682 6,517 6,351 6,212 55.36% 54.37% 5,965 52.92% 5,895 55.30% 52.68% 52.27% 52.00% 52.96% 52.92% 51.86% 52.05% 50.25% 49.53% 46.90% 51.25% 42.06% 45.18% 42.62% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% 36.06% Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 REN Non-Techinical Loss (GWh) Non-Techinical Loss/Low Voltage Market % Regulatory Target Non-Techinical Loss/Low Voltage Market ex-REN ( %) Non-Techinical Loss Ex-REN 7,048 7,084 7,085 6,682 6,351 2,923 3,177 3,087 2,595 2,201 (45%) (44%) (45%) (47%) (39%) 3,748 3,999 4,088 4,150 3,906 (61%) (55%) (56%) (53%) (55%) 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Risk Areas Possible Areas Non-technical loss in the possible areas presented the best figure since verification started (2016) Installation of border metering in risk areas brought more robust data 4 IEN increase in line with the main pillar of the loss combat plan: focus on energy incorporation Recovery Energy - REN and Incorporated Energy - IEN (GWh) Bad Debt Provision / Gross Revenue (12 months) 600 New Commercial Strategy 500 943 868 400 705 300 553 200 363 106 234 57 89 100 135 167 162221 452830 102 0 62 42 2T18 3T18 4T18 1T19 2T19 1200 6,6% 800 5,0% 5,4% 400 3,3% 1,8% 1,8% 2,3% 1,9% 0 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 REN Trimestral (GWh) # TOIs (Mil) IEN Trimestral (GWh) REN 12 meses (GWh) 2Q20 IEN 4.2 times higher YoY Low number of TOIs and = Increased productivity of increased energy recovered field teams Insourcing of Improvement of Greater accuracy in target teams training identification Increase in Bad debt/Gross revenue due to the expectation of non-collection of future bills associated with higher increase in delinquency during the pandemic The isolated effect of Covid-19 on Bad debt is estimated at approx. R$93 mm, considering the aging of accounts receivable 5 Historic result in quality service, in line with the top and largest DisCos in the country DEC 12 months (hours) FEC 12 months (times) DEC (hours) 12 months FEC (times) 8.36 8.40 12 months 8.09 8.14 5.43 7.83 7.67 7.78 7.77 -21.4% 4.71 4.60 4.44 4.36 4.38 4.36 4.31 4.27 4.27 6.96 -21.1% 6.42 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Jun-18 Sep-18 Dec-18 Mar-19 Jun-19 Sep-19 Dec-19 Mar-20 Jun-20 Target set at the 5th amendment to the concession contract (dec/20) Target set at the 5th amendment to the concession contract (dec/20) 6 Consolidated EBITDA impacted by the effects of the pandemic on the Distribution business, despite the operational improvement Amounts in R$ mn 450 400 350 300 250 -276 20 -132 200 385 147 150 100 145 50 0 Adjusted EBITDA 1Q19 Net Revenue Non Manageable Expenses Manageable Expenses Provisions Adjusted EBITDA 1Q20 (PMSO) Estimated economic impact, exclusive of the pandemic, on Disco's EBITDA Impact on EBITDA (R$ MN) ∆ Parcel B + Non-technical losses (119) PECLD (93) 7 Reduction in JEC provisions due to lower new litigation for the third quarter in a row Provisions (R$ MN) 2Q20 2Q19 % Change 2Q20/2Q19 JEC (21) (54) -61.9% Civil (38) (32) 18.8% Others (9) (3) 254.0% Total (68) (88) -23.4% Number of JEC processes ('000) 25.0 24.2 22.4 21.9 20.0 20.7 21.3 18.9 19.4 16.3 13.3 12.7 11.6 7.8 4.8 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 # new lawsuits # closed lawsuits # stock of lawsuits 8 Improvement in the Distribution business hurt by the effects of the pandemic Amounts in R$ mn -230 385 +5 -1 -14 145 Adjusted EBITDA 2Q19 EBITDA Light SESA EBITDA Light Energia EBITDA LightCom Others Adjusted EBITDA 2Q20 The reduction in the DisCo's EBITDA is due to the impacts of the pandemic, despite the Company's operating improvement (decrease in losses, OPEX and legal contingencies) The increase in the GenCo's EBITDA is explained by the reduction in operating costs and expenses in 2Q20 9 Net Result also negatively impacted by the pandemic Amounts in R$ mn 11 -45 87 -240 1 96 1 2Q19 Result Adjusted EBITDA Financial Result Taxes Depreciation Equity Income 2Q20 Result Net Result impacted by the pandemic, despite the lower tax collection and improved Equity Income 10 Impacts of the pandemic overshadowed the DisCo's turnaround result Amounts in R$ mn DisCo's turnaround result (1H20 vs 1H19) Estimated impacts of the pandemic Result +6 Impact of +37 -93 +R$132 +89 -R$212 million million -119 Reduction of losses PMS Reduction Contingencies Reduction PECLD Parcel B + Non-technical losses The positive effects of turnaround will remain, while the impacts of the pandemic are transient and should be addressed at the regulatory level. 11 Robust cash position to face future debt maturities 2Q20 Consolidated debt amortization, with subsequent events (R$ mn) Net debt (R$ mn) & Net Debt/EBITDA (x) 3500,0 3000,0 Subsequent Events 2500,0 2000,0 COVID Account R$1,010 MN1500,0 + 19th issuance of 1000,0 Debentures R$500 MN 500,0 ,0 Maturity: 3.1 years 3,003 2,331 Maturity of the 19th issuance 1,932 of Debentures 1,510 1,007 756 995 357 132 Cash 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 18000,0 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 3.75 4,000 16000,0 3,5000 3.69 14000,0 3,000 3.06 3.07 12000,0 3.00 2.98 2,5000 10000,0 9,140 8,593 8,428 8,255 7,989 7,694 2,000 8000,0 6,750 6,721 6,541 6,699 1,5000 6000,0 4000,0 1,000 2000,0 ,5000 - - 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Gross Debt Net Debt Net Debt/EBITDA Contractual Cap for Net Debt/EBITDA Debt costs Debt Indexes TJLP Others* 1% 1% 9.34% 8.84% 8.79% 8.31% IPCA 7.12% 31% 4.88% CDI 5.78% 5.78% 67% 4.30% 4.14% 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 Actual Cost Nominal Cost * Equivalent to the sum of fixed cost, Libor and the U.S. dollar exchange rate variation 12 Important Notice This presentation may include declarations that represent forward-looking statements according to Brazilian regulations and international movable values. These declarations are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by the Company in accordance with its experience. the economic environment. market conditions and future events expected. many of which are out of the Company's control. Important factors that can lead to significant differences between the real results and the future declarations of expectations on events or business-oriented results include the Company's strategy. the Brazilian and international economic conditions. technology. financial strategy. developments of the public service industry. hydrological conditions. conditions of the financial market. uncertainty regarding the results of its future operations. plain. goals. expectations and intentions. among others. Because of these factors. the Company's actual results may significantly differ from those indicated or implicit in the declarations of expectations on events or future results. 