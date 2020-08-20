Light S A : 21st Santander Conference Presentation
21st Santander Annual Conference
August 20 and 21, 2020
TURNAROUND
generating results in 1 year
jun/19 jun/20
Losses Combat
9,739 GWh
8,825 GWh
-914GWh
(12 months)
Reduction of Contingencies
R$164 mn
R$157 mn
-R$7mn
(6 months)
PMS control and drop
R$501 mn
R$464 mn
-R$37mn
(6 months)
Liability Management
9.34%
7.12%
-2.2p.p.
(Nominal cost, 12 months)
2
NOTAS: (1) Consolidated values of Light S.A.; (2) Contingencies and PMS adjusted for PDV expenses incurred in 1Q20 e 2Q20
L O S S E S C O M B AT
RESTRUCTURING
COMMERCIAL AREA
Change approx. 80% of the leadership
Descentralization of the management of the comercial area with the creation of regional
Structuring of a plan to combat diagnosed by region
Improved target identification process for inspections and normalization
Qualification and training of operational teams
Primarization of teams with increased productivity and better ethical control
Normalisations supported by the Police
Training of field teams
3
L O S S E S C O M B AT
SHIELD
OF POWER GRID
CHALLENGES
Invest in shielded grid where measurement has already been modernized
Regularize customers
and recover market
DIAGNOSTIC
Rede elétrica vulnerável em áreas de telemedição
High loss
High commercial debt
Low presence of public authorities
Moderate income
ACTIONS
Change in grid topology making it difficult to acess the BT grid
Educational actions
Energy efficiency (replacement of lamps and refrigerators)
Registration of customers in the
Social Tariff
REGULARIZATION
OF CLANDESTINE INSTALLATIONS
Use the registration system to identify buildings without a
power grid
Regularization of clandestine installations in condominiums
and "irregular" buildings
Loss reduction focusing on energy incorporation
4
L E G A L C O N T I N G E N C I E S R E D U C T I O N
Objectives
Reduction in the entry of new lawsuits
Reduction in the stock of lawsuits (increase in clousures)
Higher number of processes submitted to conciliation (agreements)
Reduction of provisions, Opex and contingencies
Initiatives
1
Improvement of processes related to
customer relations (agency, call center and
ombudsman)
2
Greater synergy and collaborative
environment between the legal and
commercial areas
3
Extensive restructuring of the Legal area,
with the hiring of new profissionals and
offices
4Training of internal lawyers, agents and
judicial experts
5
Improvement of subsidies for the
Company`s defenses
5
L E G A L C O N T I N G E N C I E S R E D U C T I O N
Number of JEC processes
('000)
25.0
24.2
22.4
21.9
20.7
21.3
20.0
19.4
18.9
16.3
13.3
12.711.6
7.8
4.8
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
# new lawsuits
# closed lawsuits
# stock of lawsuits
78% Reduction in the number of new processes in 2Q20 over 2Q19
Maintenance of the reduction path for the fourth consecutive quarter
62% Reduction in the amount of provisions related to JEC processes (2Q20 x 2Q19)
Average closing time of JEC Court process is 4 months
6
L I A B I L I T Y M A N A G E M E N T
August/19
Early redemption of the 14th debenture from Light Sesa
Prepayment of swap transactions
September/19
Rollover of debt with Citibank at cost reduction
November/19
Early redemption of 35% of bonds
December/19
Issue of the 17th debentures from Light Sesa (R$700 mn in 3 series)
Issue of 5th Promissory Notes from Light Sesa (R$300 mn)
April/20
Issue of the 18th debentures from Light Sesa (R$400 mn)
July/20
Issue of the 19th debentures from Light SESA (R$500 mn)
Continuos market monitoring
Opportunities in the debt Market following the liability management agenda
7
L I A B I L I T Y M A N A G E M E N T
2Q20 Amortization schedule (Consolidated)
R$ mn
3500,0
3000,0
Subsequent Events 2500,0
2000,0
COVID Account R$1,010 MN1500,0
+
th1000,0 19 Issuance of
Debentures 500,0
R$500 MN
,0
3,003
Maturity
3.1 years
2,505
2,331
1,932
1,510
1,007
Maturity of the
19th issuance of
756
Debentures
995
357
132
Cash
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
Robust cash position to face future debt maturities
Nominal cost of debt
12 months, R$ mn
9.34%
8.84% 8.79%
8.31%
7.12%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
15.000
13.000
11.000
9.000
7.000
5.000
3.000
1.000
-1.000
10,00
Net Debt | Net Debt / EBITDA
9,00
R$ mn | 12 months (x)
8,00
8,017
7,00
7,206
6,750
6,699
6,00
Leverage
5,00
<<
4,00
3.63x
3,00
3.14x
2.98x
3.07 x
Covenant
2,00
3.75 x
1,00
2017
2018
2019
2Q20
-
8
P M S C O N T R O L A N D R E D U C T I O N
Light SESA Adjusted PMS
R$ mn
Δ: -5.5%
Δ:-5.7%
Δ: -10.0%
236
240
230
223
217
216
4Q18
4Q19
1Q19
1Q20
2Q19
2Q20
Light SESA Capex
Realized 2Q20
R$ mn
Planned
733
750
627
660
416
334
2017
2018
2019
2020
9
S E R V I C E Q U A L I T Y
Excellence
in providing service
DEC (12 months, jun/20)
9.07 8.99 8.88
18.54 12.35 12.59
8.73
8.54
8.39
8.23
11.44 9.07 7.76 7.77
8.14 8.02 7.84
6.42
Historical Results
Best results in Light's history and below the limit established by ANEEL
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2T20
2021
2022
Regulatory Target
FEC (12 months, jun/20)
7.01
6.87
6.64
6.44
6.09
6.05
5.72
5.43
5.15
4.86
8.38
6.6
6.41
6.00
5.13
4.38
4.31
4.27
2013
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2T20
2021
2022
Regulatory Target
10
2Q20 RESULTS
Grid load decrease due to the effects of Covid-19, as well as lower temperature and reduction of losses
Grid Load (GWh)
Billed Market by segment (GWh)
6,913
: +4.9 %
620
5,837
980
: -16.5 %
506
9.195
1.269
831
8.762
1.161
1.967
1.403
7.681
2.077
1.936
2Q19
2Q20
2Q18
2Q19
2Q20
Residencial
Comercial
Industrial
Outros
Concessionárias
Billed Market (GWh)
: -2.2 %
: -15.6%
7.066
6.913
5.837
2Q18
2Q19
2Q20
The effects of measures to combat the pandemic led to a reduction in the Commercial, Industrial and Other markets
The economic impact of Covid-19 in the market reduction is estimated at approx. R$119 mm
2
Reduction of energy losses for the second consecutive quarter
Total Losses Evolution (12 months)
9,532
9,706
10,102
10,050
9,945
9,397
9,499
9,336
Loss Ex-REN
9,094
9,739
9,737
9,736
9,264
8,827
9,153
8,825
8,392
8,529
26,72%
26,76%
26,60%
25,86%
25,97%
26,09%
26,06%
25,56%
25,51%
25,76%
25,93%
26,04%
25,44%
25,29%
Regulatory
24,49%
23,95%
Gap
22,98%
23,15%
20,62%
20,62%
20,62%
19,62%
19,62%
19,62%
19,62%
19,20%
19,20%
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Loss (GWh)
REN
Loss/Grid Load (%)
Regulatory Target
Loss ex-REN/Grid Load (%)
Continuity of actions initiated in Aug' 19
Reduction of Total Losses by 439 GWh in 2Q20 and 911GWh in 1H20
Loss combat teams strengthened with teams that were with suspended activities
Specific actions to combat losses, according to the characteristics of each regional
Total Losses Evolution - Possible Areas
Total Losses in Possible Areas (GWh, 12 months)
6.000
5.000
5.584
5.408
5.303
4.000
4.729
4.218
3.000
2.000
1.000
-
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Reduction of
24.5%
in 1 year
Total Losses / Grid Load - Possible Areas (12 months)
17,1% 16,8% 16,6%
15,3%
14,5%
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Reduction of
2.6 p.p.
in 1 year
3
Reduction of energy losses for the second consecutive quarter (Cont'd)
Non-technical Losses Evolution (12 months)
Non-technical Losses (GWh, 12 months)
7,070
7,412
7,396
7,295
6,917
6,832
6,838
6,918
6,517
7,048
7,084
7,085
6,682
6,517
6,351
6,212
55.36%
54.37%
5,965
52.92%
5,895
55.30%
52.68%
52.27%
52.00%
52.96%
52.92%
51.86%
52.05%
50.25%
49.53%
46.90%
51.25%
42.06%
45.18%
42.62%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
36.06%
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
REN
Non-Techinical Loss (GWh)
Non-Techinical Loss/Low Voltage Market %
Regulatory Target
Non-Techinical Loss/Low Voltage Market ex-REN ( %)
Non-Techinical Loss Ex-REN
7,048
7,084
7,085
6,682
6,351
2,923
3,177
3,087
2,595
2,201
(45%)
(44%)
(45%)
(47%)
(39%)
3,748
3,999
4,088
4,150
3,906
(61%)
(55%)
(56%)
(53%)
(55%)
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Risk Areas
Possible Areas
Non-technical loss in the possible areas presented the best figure since verification started (2016)
Installation of border metering in risk areas brought more robust data
4
IEN increase in line with the main pillar of the loss combat plan: focus on energy incorporation
Recovery Energy - REN and Incorporated Energy - IEN (GWh)
Bad Debt Provision / Gross Revenue (12 months)
600
New Commercial Strategy
500
943
868
400
705
300
553
200
363
106
234
57
89
100
135
167
162221
452830
102
0
62
42
2T18
3T18
4T18
1T19
2T19
1200
6,6%
800
5,0%
5,4%
400
3,3%
1,8%
1,8%
2,3%
1,9%
0
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
REN Trimestral (GWh) # TOIs (Mil) IEN Trimestral (GWh) REN 12 meses (GWh)
2Q20 IEN 4.2 times higher YoY
Low number of TOIs and
=
Increased productivity of
increased energy recovered
field teams
Insourcing of
Improvement of
Greater accuracy
in target
teams
training
identification
Increase in Bad debt/Gross revenue due to the expectation of non-collection of future bills associated with higher increase in delinquency during the pandemic
The isolated effect of Covid-19 on Bad debt is estimated at approx. R$93 mm, considering the aging of accounts receivable
5
Historic result in quality service, in line with the top and largest DisCos in the country
DEC 12 months (hours)
FEC 12 months (times)
DEC (hours) 12 months
FEC (times)
8.36
8.40
12 months
8.09
8.14
5.43
7.83
7.67
7.78
7.77
-21.4%
4.71
4.60
4.44
4.36
4.38
4.36
4.31
4.27
4.27
6.96
-21.1%
6.42
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Jun-18
Sep-18
Dec-18
Mar-19
Jun-19
Sep-19
Dec-19
Mar-20
Jun-20
Target set at the 5th amendment to the concession contract (dec/20)
Target set at the 5th amendment to the concession contract (dec/20)
6
Consolidated EBITDA impacted by the effects of the pandemic on the Distribution business, despite the operational improvement
Amounts in R$ mn
450
400
350
300
250
-276
20
-132
200
385
147
150
100
145
50
0
Adjusted EBITDA 1Q19
Net Revenue
Non Manageable Expenses Manageable Expenses
Provisions
Adjusted EBITDA 1Q20
(PMSO)
Estimated economic impact, exclusive of the pandemic, on Disco's EBITDA
Impact on EBITDA (R$ MN)
∆
Parcel B + Non-technical losses
(119)
PECLD
(93)
7
Reduction in JEC provisions due to lower new litigation for the third quarter in a row
Provisions (R$ MN)
2Q20
2Q19
% Change
2Q20/2Q19
JEC
(21)
(54)
-61.9%
Civil
(38)
(32)
18.8%
Others
(9)
(3)
254.0%
Total
(68)
(88)
-23.4%
Number of JEC processes ('000)
25.0
24.2
22.4
21.9
20.0 20.7
21.3
18.9
19.4
16.3
13.3
12.7 11.6
7.8
4.8
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
# new lawsuits
# closed lawsuits
# stock of lawsuits
8
Improvement in the Distribution business hurt by the effects of the pandemic
Amounts in R$ mn
-230
385
+5
-1
-14
145
Adjusted EBITDA 2Q19
EBITDA Light SESA
EBITDA Light Energia
EBITDA LightCom
Others
Adjusted EBITDA 2Q20
The reduction in the DisCo's EBITDA is due to the impacts of the pandemic, despite the Company's operating improvement (decrease in losses, OPEX and legal contingencies)
The increase in the GenCo's EBITDA is explained by the reduction in
operating costs and expenses in 2Q20
9
Net Result also negatively impacted by the pandemic
Amounts in R$ mn
11
-45
87
-240
1
96
1
2Q19 Result
Adjusted EBITDA
Financial Result
Taxes
Depreciation
Equity Income
2Q20 Result
Net Result impacted by the pandemic, despite the lower tax collection
and improved Equity Income
10
Impacts of the pandemic overshadowed the DisCo's turnaround result
Amounts in R$ mn
DisCo's turnaround result (1H20 vs 1H19)
Estimated impacts of the pandemic
Result
+6
Impact of
+37
-93
+R$132
+89
-R$212
million
million
-119
Reduction of losses
PMS Reduction
Contingencies Reduction
PECLD
Parcel B + Non-technical losses
The positive effects of turnaround will remain, while the impacts of the pandemic are transient and should be addressed at the regulatory level.
11
Robust cash position to face future debt maturities
2Q20 Consolidated debt amortization, with subsequent events (R$ mn)
Net debt (R$ mn) & Net Debt/EBITDA (x)
3500,0
3000,0
Subsequent Events 2500,0
2000,0
COVID Account
R$1,010 MN1500,0
+
19th issuance of
1000,0
Debentures
R$500 MN 500,0
,0
Maturity: 3.1 years
3,003
2,331
Maturity of the
19th issuance
1,932
of Debentures
1,510
1,007
756
995
357
132
Cash
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
2025
2026
18000,0
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
3.75
4,000
16000,0
3,5000
3.69
14000,0
3,000
3.06
3.07
12000,0
3.00
2.98
2,5000
10000,0
9,140
8,593
8,428
8,255
7,989
7,694
2,000
8000,0
6,750
6,721
6,541
6,699
1,5000
6000,0
4000,0
1,000
2000,0
,5000
-
-
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Gross Debt
Net Debt
Net Debt/EBITDA
Contractual Cap for Net Debt/EBITDA
Debt costs
Debt Indexes
TJLP
Others*
1%
1%
9.34%
8.84%
8.79%
8.31%
IPCA
7.12%
31%
4.88%
CDI
5.78%
5.78%
67%
4.30%
4.14%
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
Actual Cost
Nominal Cost
* Equivalent to the sum of fixed cost, Libor and the U.S. dollar exchange rate variation
12
