Light S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

LIGHT S.A.
CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1
CAPITAL ABERTO
Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
Mapa sintético consolidado das instruções de voto
A Light S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), nos termos da Instrução CVM 481/09, conforme alterada, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o mapa sintético consolidado das instruções de voto proferidas via boletim de voto à distância referente às matérias deliberadas na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 28/09/20 ("Anexo").
Ainda nos termos da legislação aplicável, a Companhia informa que fará a verificação de posição acionária dos acionistas que votaram via boletim de voto à distância e que, para cômputo desses votos, será considerada aquela mais recente disponível.
Rio de Janeiro, 25 de setembro de 2020
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Diretora Presidente e de Relações com Investidores
LIGHT S.A.
Anexo I
Mapa Sintético Consolidado
Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
|
|
Deliberação
|
Ativo
|
Aprovar
|
Rejeitar
|
Abster-se
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reformar o Estatuto Social da Companhia, com o objetivo de alterar o caput do Artigo 5º
|
ON
|
143.211.172
|
0
|
14.581.596
|
para aumentar o limite do capital autorizado da Companhia;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Consolidar o Estatuto Social da Companhia; e
|
ON
|
143.211.172
|
0
|
14.581.596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Eleger 1 (um) membro para o Conselho de Administração.
|
ON
|
149.625.117
|
1.719.355
|
6.448.296
|
Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Extraordinary General Meeting
Consolidated summary map of voting instructions
Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the general market the consolidated summary map of the voting instructions issued by the distance voting ballot referring to matters to be resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 09/28/20 ("Appendix").
Also in accordance with the applicable law, the Company informs that it will verify the shareholding position of the shareholders who voted by the distance voting ballot and, for the calculation of these votes, it will be considered the most recent one available.
Rio de Janeiro, September 25, 2020
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A.
Appendix I
Consolidated Summary Map
Extraordinary General Meeting
|
|
Resolution
|
Share class
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reform the Company's Bylaws, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to
|
ON
|
143,211,172
|
0
|
14,581,596
|
increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Consolidate the Companys Bylaws; and
|
ON
|
143,211,172
|
0
|
14,581,596
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Elect 1 (one) member to the Board of Directors. Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto
|
ON
|
149,625,117
|
1,719,355
|
6,448,296
|
|
|
|
|
|
