Light S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Extraordinary General Meeting

Consolidated summary map of voting instructions

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the general market the consolidated summary map of the voting instructions issued by the distance voting ballot referring to matters to be resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 09/28/20 ("Appendix").

Also in accordance with the applicable law, the Company informs that it will verify the shareholding position of the shareholders who voted by the distance voting ballot and, for the calculation of these votes, it will be considered the most recent one available.

Rio de Janeiro, September 25, 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

