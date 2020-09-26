Log in
Light S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância

09/26/2020 | 09:10pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75

NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1

CAPITAL ABERTO

Assembleia Geral Extraordinária

Mapa sintético consolidado das instruções de voto

A Light S.A. ("Companhia" ou "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), nos termos da Instrução CVM 481/09, conforme alterada, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o mapa sintético consolidado das instruções de voto proferidas via boletim de voto à distância referente às matérias deliberadas na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 28/09/20 ("Anexo").

Ainda nos termos da legislação aplicável, a Companhia informa que fará a verificação de posição acionária dos acionistas que votaram via boletim de voto à distância e que, para cômputo desses votos, será considerada aquela mais recente disponível.

Rio de Janeiro, 25 de setembro de 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Diretora Presidente e de Relações com Investidores

LIGHT S.A.

Anexo I

Mapa Sintético Consolidado

Assembleia Geral Extraordinária

Deliberação

Ativo

Aprovar

Rejeitar

Abster-se

1.

Reformar o Estatuto Social da Companhia, com o objetivo de alterar o caput do Artigo 5º

ON

143.211.172

0

14.581.596

para aumentar o limite do capital autorizado da Companhia;

2.

Consolidar o Estatuto Social da Companhia; e

ON

143.211.172

0

14.581.596

4.

Eleger 1 (um) membro para o Conselho de Administração.

ON

149.625.117

1.719.355

6.448.296

Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Extraordinary General Meeting

Consolidated summary map of voting instructions

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and the general market the consolidated summary map of the voting instructions issued by the distance voting ballot referring to matters to be resolved at the Extraordinary General Meeting of 09/28/20 ("Appendix").

Also in accordance with the applicable law, the Company informs that it will verify the shareholding position of the shareholders who voted by the distance voting ballot and, for the calculation of these votes, it will be considered the most recent one available.

Rio de Janeiro, September 25, 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

LIGHT S.A.

Appendix I

Consolidated Summary Map

Extraordinary General Meeting

Resolution

Share class

Approve

Reject

Abstain

1.

Reform the Company's Bylaws, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to

ON

143,211,172

0

14,581,596

increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company

2.

Consolidate the Companys Bylaws; and

ON

143,211,172

0

14,581,596

4.

Elect 1 (one) member to the Board of Directors. Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto

ON

149,625,117

1,719,355

6,448,296

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 01:09:02 UTC
