Light S A : AGE - Mapa do Escriturador

LIGHT S.A.

Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75

Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1

Publicly Held Company

Extraordinary General Meeting

Summary map of voting instructions sent by the bookkeeper agent

Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the summary map of the voting instructions issued by the distance voting ballot sent by the bookkeeper agent regarding the matters submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 09/28/20 ("Appendix I").

Rio de Janeiro, September 23, 2020

Ana Marta Horta Veloso

Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer

