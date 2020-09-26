Light S A : AGE - Mapa do Escriturador

LIGHT S.A.
CNPJ nº 03.378.521/0001-75
NIRE nº 33.300.263.16-1
CAPITAL ABERTO
Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
Mapa sintético das instruções de voto enviado pelo escriturador
A Light S.A. ("Light" ou "Companhia") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), nos termos da Instrução CVM 481/09, conforme alterada, divulga aos seus acionistas e ao mercado em geral o mapa sintético das instruções de voto proferidas via boletim de voto à distância enviado pelo escriturador das suas ações referente às matérias a serem deliberadas na Assembleia Geral Extraordinária de 28/09/20 ("Anexo I").
Rio de Janeiro, 23 de setembro de 2020
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Diretora Presidente e de Relações com Investidores
LIGHT S.A.
Anexo I
Mapa Sintético Escriturador
Assembleia Geral Extraordinária
|
|
Deliberação
|
Ativo
|
Aprovar
|
Rejeitar
|
Abster-se
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reformar o Estatuto Social da Companhia, com o objetivo de alterar o caput do Artigo 5º
|
ON
|
48.482.700
|
0
|
0
|
para aumentar o limite do capital autorizado da Companhia;
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Consolidar o Estatuto Social da Companhia
|
ON
|
48.482.700
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Eleger 1 (um) membro para o Conselho de Administração: Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto
|
ON
|
46.763.345
|
1.719.355
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIGHT S.A.
Corporate Taxpayer's ID (CNPJ/MF): 03.378.521/0001-75
Company Registry (NIRE): 33.300.263.16-1
Publicly Held Company
Extraordinary General Meeting
Summary map of voting instructions sent by the bookkeeper agent
Light S.A. ("Company" or "Light") (B3: LIGT3; ADR I: LGSXY), in accordance with the provisions set forth in CVM Instruction 481/09, as amended, discloses to its shareholders and to the market in general the summary map of the voting instructions issued by the distance voting ballot sent by the bookkeeper agent regarding the matters submitted to the resolution of the Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on 09/28/20 ("Appendix I").
Rio de Janeiro, September 23, 2020
Ana Marta Horta Veloso
Chief Executive Officer and Investor Relations Officer
LIGHT S.A.
Appendix I
Summary map of voting instructions sent by the bookkeeper agent
Extraordinary General Meeting
|
|
Resolution
|
Share class
|
Approve
|
Reject
|
Abstain
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
Reform the Company's Bylaws, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to
|
ON
|
48,482,700
|
0
|
0
|
increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2.
|
Consolidate the Companys Bylaws; and
|
ON
|
48,482,700
|
0
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
4.
|
Elect 1 (one) member to the Board of Directors. Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto
|
ON
|
46,763,345
|
1,719,355
|
0
|
|
|
|
|
|
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Light SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 01:09:02 UTC