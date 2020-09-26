Light S A : Call Notice - EGM - 09/28/2020 at 11 a.m.

LIGHT S.A. CNPJ 03.378.521/0001-75 Publicly-Held Company NIRE: 33.300.263.16-1 EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING CALL NOTICE

Shareholders of LIGHT S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held exclusively online under the terms of the CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended by ICVM 622, of April 17, 2020 ("ICVM 481"), at first call, on September 28th, 2020, at 11 a.m., in order to examine, discuss and vote on the following agenda:

Reform the Company's Bylaws, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company; Consolidate the Company's Bylaws; and Elect 1 (one) member of the Board of Directors

Information to the Shareholders:

Shareholders may appoint an agent to attend the EGM and vote on their behalf. In such case, the Shareholder must comply with article 126 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and the agent must have been constituted less than 1 (one) year in the capacity of shareholder, administrator or lawyer registered with the Brazilian Bar Association, or a financial institution in the case of a publicly-held company.

The EGM will be held exclusively online, which is why the shareholder's attendance can only occur through:

Remote voting system ("Bulletin"), pursuant to the terms of the ICVM 481, as amended, by submitting the corresponding Bulletin through its respective custody agent, agent bank or directly to the Company via the e-mail address ri@light.com.br ; Digital Platform Zoom ("Digital Platform"), and in order to optimize the EGM and facilitate the participation of everyone, shareholders who choose to attend the meeting by this means are required to submit a request to the Company via the e-mail address ri@light.com.br by September 24th, 2020 at 11 a.m., Brasília time, together with all the shareholder's documentation for attendance at the EGM (as detailed in the Attendance Manual and in this Call Notice).

The Company informs that shareholders are not required to submit a hard copy of the Bulletin and the supporting documents, including (i) the proof of their book-entry shares issued by the depositary financial institution, Banco Bradesco S.A.; and (ii) the power of attorney of the appointed agents. In this sense, only the electronic versions of such documents sent to the email ri@light.com.br will be accepted, with the shareholder being responsible for the integrity and reliability of the documents sent.

Considering the need to adopt security measures for remote participation, only after receipt of the request has been received and the shareholder's identification documents and power of attorney have been checked, the Company will send the link and password required for participation through the Digital Platform aforementioned. The link and password received will be personal and cannot be shared under penalty of responsibility.

Shareholders will be able to express themselves and exercise their voting rights through the Digital Platform, deemed present and included in the minutes, pursuant to article 21-V, III and sole paragraph of ICVM 481.