Light S A : Call Notice - EGM - 09/28/2020 at 11 a.m.
0
09/26/2020 | 09:10pm EDT
LIGHT S.A.
CNPJ 03.378.521/0001-75
Publicly-Held Company
NIRE: 33.300.263.16-1
EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
CALL NOTICE
Shareholders of LIGHT S.A. ("Company") are invited to attend the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") to be held exclusively online under the terms of the CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended by ICVM 622, of April 17, 2020 ("ICVM 481"), at first call, on September 28th, 2020, at 11 a.m., in order to examine, discuss and vote on the following agenda:
Reform the Company's Bylaws, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company;
Consolidate the Company's Bylaws; and
Elect 1 (one) member of the Board of Directors
Information to the Shareholders:
Shareholders may appoint an agent to attend the EGM and vote on their behalf. In such case, the Shareholder must comply with article 126 of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, and the agent must have been constituted less than 1 (one) year in the capacity of shareholder, administrator or lawyer registered with the Brazilian Bar Association, or a financial institution in the case of a publicly-held company.
The EGM will be held exclusively online, which is why the shareholder's attendance can only occur through:
Remote voting system ("Bulletin"), pursuant to the terms of the ICVM 481, as amended, by submitting the corresponding Bulletin through its respective custody agent, agent bank or directly to the Company via the e-mail address ri@light.com.br;
Digital Platform Zoom ("Digital Platform"), and in order to optimize the EGM and facilitate the participation of everyone, shareholders who choose to attend the meeting by this means are required to submit a request to the Company via the e-mail address ri@light.com.br by September 24th, 2020 at 11 a.m., Brasília time, together with all the shareholder's documentation for attendance at the EGM (as detailed in the Attendance Manual and in this Call Notice).
The Company informs that shareholders are not required to submit a hard copy of the Bulletin and the supporting documents, including (i) the proof of their book-entry shares issued by the depositary financial institution, Banco Bradesco S.A.; and (ii) the power of attorney of the appointed agents. In this sense, only the electronic versions of such documents sent to the email ri@light.com.br will be accepted, with the shareholder being responsible for the integrity and reliability of the documents sent.
Considering the need to adopt security measures for remote participation, only after receipt of the request has been received and the shareholder's identification documents and power of attorney have been checked, the Company will send the link and password required for participation through the Digital Platform aforementioned. The link and password received will be personal and cannot be shared under penalty of responsibility.
Shareholders will be able to express themselves and exercise their voting rights through the Digital Platform, deemed present and included in the minutes, pursuant to article 21-V, III and sole paragraph of ICVM 481.
The shareholder who has already sent the Bulletin may also, at his discretion, request to participate in the EGM through the Digital Platform, provided that s/he makes this request in the form and within the period described in this Call Notice, indicating: (i) if s/he will simply participate in the EGM; or (ii) participate and vote at the EGM, in which case all voting instructions received through the Bulletins for such shareholder, identified by means of their CPF or CNPJ registration number, will be disregarded.
As detailed in the Attendance Manual for the Meeting, for your participation, either personally or by the appointed agents, the shareholders must present:
Individual Shareholders:
Photo identification document (ID, RNE, Driver's License or professional documents officially recognized in Brazil), and in case of participation through power of attorney, the documents described here must be presented by the respective agent together with the power of attorney, which need not contain the grantor's signature.
Legal Entities Shareholders:
Copy of the bylaws or articles of organization in force as well as corporate documentation demonstrating the shareholder's powers of legal representation (appointment of administrators and/or power of attorney, in the latter case the grantor's firm will not need to be recognized); and
Photo identification document (ID, RNE, Driver's License or professional documents officially recognized in Brazil) of the legal representative(s).
Investment Funds
Copy of the fund's consolidated regulations and its administrator's or manager's bylaws or articles of organization, as the case may be, together with corporate documentation proving the administrator's or manager's powers of legal representation, as the case may be (appointment of administrators and/or power of attorney, and in the latter case the grantor's signature does not need to be authenticated); and
Photo identification document (ID, RNE, Driver's License or professional documents officially recognized in Brazil) of the legal representative(s).
The Company does not require the authentication of the signature in the documents submitted the notarization and consularization of those executed abroad to accept the Bulletin.
Furthermore, the Company shall not require the sworn translation of documents originally drawn up in English or Spanish or accompanied by a translation in those languages.
In compliance with the provisions of article 6 and following of the ICVM 481, shareholders may find available on the internet, on the Securities and Exchange Commission website (www.cvm.gov.br), on the Company's website (www.light.com.br/ri) and on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br), all the information necessary to understand the matters under discussion, including participation and voting in the EGM, either through the Bulletin or through the Digital Platform, as provided for in Article 133 of Law nº 6.404/76.
Rio de Janeiro, August 28, 2020
David Zylberstajn
Chairman of the Board of Directors
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.