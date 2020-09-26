Log in
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 09/25
14.44 BRL   -2.10%
LIGHT S A : AGE - Mapa do Escriturador
PU
LIGHT S A : AGE - Mapa consolidado de voto a distância
PU
LIGHT S A : Management Proposal - EGM - 09/28/2020 at 11 a.m.
PU
Light S A : Management Proposal - EGM - 09/28/2020 at 11 a.m.

09/26/2020 | 09:10pm EDT

LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ 03.378.521/0001-75

Publicly-Held Company

NIRE: 33.300.263.16-1

MANAGEMENT PROPOSAL

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

TO BE HELD ON SEPTEMBER 28, 2020

Dear Sirs,

The management of Light S.A. ("Company") submits the Management Proposal to the appreciation of its shareholders on the matters to be resolved at the extraordinary general meeting, subject to the minimum legal quorum of 2/3 (two thirds) for its installation upon first summons, to be held exclusively online under the terms of the CVM Instruction No. 481, of December 17, 2009, as amended by ICVM 622, of April 17, 2020 ("ICVM 481"), at first call, on September 28th, 2020, at 11 a.m., in order to examine, discuss and vote on the following agenda, under the terms set out below ("Proposal"):

  1. Reform the Company's Articles of Incorporation, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company; and
  2. Consolidate the Company's Articles of Incorporation.
  3. Elect 1 (one) member of the Board of Directors

In compliance with the provisions of article 6º and 11 da CVM Instruction No. 481/09, shareholders may find available on the internet, on the Securities and Exchange

Commission website (www.cvm.gov.br), on the Company's website (www.light.com.br/ri) and on the B3 website (www.b3.com.br), all the information necessary to understand the matters under discussion, including those for participation and the exercise of voting rights at the Meeting, either by means of a Remote Voting Bulletin or Digital Platform (as provided for in the Call Notice for this Meeting).

Rio de Janeiro, August 28, 2020

Management

1

Matters on the EGM's agenda

Light's management presents the information on the matters to be resolved by the shareholders below:

1 - Reform the Company's Articles of Bylaws, with the purpose of amending the heading of Article 5 to increase the limit of the authorized capital of the Company;

According to art.5 of the Company`s Bylaws, the Company's capital, fully subscribed and paid up is R$4,100,822,197.89 (four billion, one hundred million, eight hundred and twenty-two thousand, one hundred and ninety-seven Reais and eighty-nine cents) represented by 303,934,060 (three hundred and three million, nine hundred and thirty- four thousand and sixty) common shares, all of them registered, book-entry and without par value, the Company being authorized to increase its capital by resolution of the Board of Directors and regardless of statutory reform up to the limit of 323,934,060 (three hundred and twenty-three million, nine hundred and thirty-four thousand and sixty) common shares, all of them registered, book-entry and without par value.

In order to speed up the procedure for obtaining funds by the Company by issuing and distributing new shares within the authorized capital, is necessary to increase the limit of the Company's authorized capital, pursuant to Schedules I and II of this Proposal.

2 - Consolidate the Company's Articles of Bylaws.

Consolidate the Company's Bylaws, in order to reflect the amendment to the caput of Article 5.

3 - Elect 1 (one) member of the Board of Directors

Due to the resignation of Mr. Octávio Cortes Pereira Lopes, it is proposed to elect (1) member to the Board of Directors.

The Company's Management informs that it received, on September 2, 2020, from the shareholder Samambaia Mestre FIA I E BDR N1, an indication for the respective position of Mr. Firmino Ferreira Sampaio Neto.

The member of the Board of Directors will exercise a mandate until the annual general shareholders' meeting to be held in 2021.

Schedule III contains the information related to items 12.5 to 12.10 of the Reference Form.

2

SCHEDULE I

INFORMATION ON THE PROPOSAL TO AMEND THE COMPANY'S BYLAWS

(pursuant to article 11, item II, of CVM Instruction 481/09)

CURRENT BYLAWS

PROPOSAL TO AMEND THE

JUSTIFICATION

BYLAWS

Article 5 The Company's capital, fully

Article 5 The Company's capital, fully

The change for the increase

subscribed

and

paid-up

is

subscribed

and

paid-up

is

in the Company's authorized

R$ 4,100,822,197.89

(four

billion,

one

R$ 4.100.822.197,89

(four

billion,

one

capital limit is necessary to

hundred million, eight hundred and

hundred million, eight hundred and

speed up the procedure for

twenty-two thousand, one hundred and

twenty-two thousand, one hundred and

obtaining

funds

by

the

ninety-seven Reais and eighty-nine

ninety-seven Reais and eighty-nine

cents) represented

by

303,934,060

cents) represented

by

303.934.060

Company

by issuing

and

(three hundred and three million, nine

(three hundred and three million, nine

distributing

new

shares

hundred and thirty-four thousand and

hundred and thirty-four thousand and

within the authorized capital.

sixty) common shares, all of them

sixty) common shares, all of them

registered, book-entry and without par

registered, book-entry and without par

value, the Company being authorized to

value, the Company being authorized to

increase its capital by resolution of the

increase its capital by resolution of the

Board of Directors and regardless of

Board of Directors and regardless of

statutory reform up to the limit of

statutory reform up to the limit of

323,934,060 (three hundred and twenty-

323.934.060 (three hundred and twenty-

three million, nine hundred and thirty-

three million, nine hundred and thirty-

four thousand and sixty) common

four thousand and sixty)

408,934,060

shares, all of them registered, book-

(four hundred and eight million, nine

entry and without par value.

hundred and thirty four thousand and

sixty) common shares, all of them

registered, book-entry and without par

value.

3

SCHEDULE II

COPY OF THE BYLAWS, INCLUDING, IN PARTICULAR, THE PROPOSED AMENDMENTS

(pursuant to article 11, item II, of CVM Instruction No. 481/09)

LIGHT S.A.

CNPJ Nº 03.378.521/0001-75

BYLAWS

CHAPTER I - NAME, PURPOSE, DURATION AND HEADQUARTERS.

Article 1 The Company is called LIGHT S.A. and is governed by these Bylaws and by the applicable legislation in force.

Article 2 The Company has as corporate purpose the interest in other companies, as partner- quotaholder or shareholder and the exploitation, directly or indirectly, as the case may be, of electric power services, encompassing the systems of electric power generation, transmission, commercialization and distribution, as well as other related services.

Article 3 The Company's headquarters and jurisdiction is in the City and State of Rio de Janeiro, at Avenida Marechal Floriano No. 168, parte, 2º andar, Corredor A, Centro, and, upon resolution of the Board of Executive Officers, the Company may open and maintain branches, offices or other facilities in any part of the country, and for tax purposes, a portion of the capital shall be allocated to each one of them. The opening and maintenance of branches, officers or other facilities abroad shall be subject to resolution of the Board of Directors.

Article 4 The Company has an undetermined term of duration.

CHAPTER II - CAPITAL AND SHARES

Article 5 The Company's capital stock, fully subscribed and paid up, is of four billion, one hundred million, eight hundred and twenty-two thousand, one hundred and ninety-seven reais and eighty- nine cents (R$ 4,100,822,197.89) represented by three hundred and three million, nine hundred and thirty-four thousand and sixty (303,934,060) book-entry and nominative common shares, with no par value, and the Company is authorized to increase its capital stock upon resolution of the

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 28 September 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2020 01:09:01 UTC
