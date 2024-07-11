Light S.A.

The ratings on Light S.A. (Light) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Light Servicos de Eletricidade S.A. (Light Sesa) and Light Energia S.A. (Light Energia), reflect the fact that Light remains under bankruptcy protection, granted on May 15, 2023, whose effects extend to its subsidiaries.

Key Rating Drivers

Ongoing Judicial Recovery: The court ratified Light's judicial recovery plan (JRP) on June 18, 2024 after creditors approved it on May 29. The JRP includes a capital injection of BRL1.0 billion in cash from reference shareholders and BRL2.2 billion of debt converting into equity. Fitch will review Lights ratings after it leaves bankruptcy protection based on the new capital structure, updated assumptions for operating performance and expectations of financial flexibility. Due to the utilities nature of Light's businesses, the group's operations have not been critically affected by the credit default, despite cuts in operating expenditure and capex.

Debt Restructuring: The debt restructuring will ensure Light Sesa's leverage metrics meet requirements, so that it avoids losing its concession right and has room for its renewal, under the government's new conditions. The debt exchange and equity injection are expected to occur after the concession renewal. Light Sesa's concession expires in June 2026.

Fitch projects the group's net leverage to average 2.9x over 2024-2027, from 6.5x in March 2024. Key assumptions for Light Sesa under this scenario include annual capex around BRL1.3 billion, regulatory losses around 41% of its reference market and no significant market growth.

Regulatory Losses a Key Factor: Fitch believes regulatory losses is the most important variable and the base case assumptions include some deviation from current levels, which averaged 38% over 2024-2027. Fitch does not expect Light Sesa to significantly reduce effective losses of 65%. If the Brazilian regulator accepts the company's claim, with new regulatory levels averaging 47%, then this variable alone could reduce the group's net leverage to around 2.2x over the same period. Fitch's projections include an off-balance-sheet debt of BRL700 million related to guarantees to non-consolidated companies (Norte Energia S.A.).

Credit Environment Limits Recovery: Fitch caps the Recovery Ratings of Light's debt instruments at 'RR4', resulting in 'C' rating for the bonds. This cap reflects concerns over the enforceability of creditor rights in certain jurisdictions, where average recoveries tend to be lower. Without the cap, the Recovery Ratings on the group's unsecured debt instruments would be 'RR2' for debt issued by Light Energia and 'RR3' for those issued by Light Sesa, resulting in 'CCC-' and 'CC' ratings, respectively, according to Corporates Recovery Ratings and Instrument Ratings Criteria.

The recovery prospects, not incorporated in the instruments' ratings, reflect the beneficial treatment for Light Energia's debt and Light Sesa's right to receive around BRL10.1 billion from the government, as indemnification for unamortized assets in case of non-renewal concession.

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Ratings

Light S.A.

Long-Term IDR

D

Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR

D

National Long-Term Rating

D(bra)

Light Energia S.A.

Long-Term IDR

D

Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR

D

National Long-Term Rating

D(bra)

Senior Unsecured Debt - Long-

Term Rating

C

Light Servicos de Eletricidade S.A.

Long-Term IDR

D

Long-TermLocal-Currency IDR

D

National Long-Term Rating

D(bra)

Senior Unsecured Debt - Long-

Term Rating

C

Click here for the full list of ratings 2035 Climate Vulnerability Signal: 17

Applicable Criteria

Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Rating Criteria (June 2023)

Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings Criteria (March 2023)

National Scale Rating Criteria (December 2020)

Corporate Rating Criteria (November 2023)

Corporates Recovery Ratings and Instrument Ratings Criteria (October 2023)

Sector Navigators - Addendum to the Corporate Rating Criteria (November 2023)

Related Research

Global Corporates Macro and Sector Forecasts

Fitch Publishes Report on Light's Judicial Reorganization (May 2024)

Analysts

Lucas Rios, CFA

+55 11 4504 2205 lucas.rios@fitchratings.com

Wellington Senter

+55 21 4503 2606 wellington.senter@fitchratings.com

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

1

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Financial Summary

(BRL Mil.)

2021

2022

2023

2024F

2025F

2026F

Debt

11,649

11,846

12,007

10,213

9,756

8,339

EBITDA

1,869

1,695

1,796

2,327

2,453

2,550

EBITDA interest coverage (x)

3.0

1.9

15.3

21.8

3.8

4.3

FFO interest coverage (x)

2.7

1.7

17.0

19.1

2.9

4.1

EBITDAR fixed-charge coverage (x)

3.0

1.9

15.3

21.8

3.8

4.3

F = Forecast

Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions

Rating Derivation Relative to Peers

Light's ratings reflect the fact that the company filed for bankruptcy protection on May 12, 2023, which was granted by the court on May 15, 2023.

Rating Sensitivities

Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Positive Rating Action/Upgrade:

  • Success in completing a debt restructuring and Light exiting the bankruptcy protection.

Factors that Could, Individually or Collectively, Lead to Negative Rating Action/Downgrade:

  • Negative rating actions are not possible as Light is at the lowest level of the rating scale.

Liquidity and Debt Structure

Liquidity Compromised: Fitch considers that Light's ability to raise new debt after the debt restructuring will be limited. If the company succeeds in implementing the JRP's proposed capital structure, Fitch believes it would be fully funded over the projection horizon (2024-2027), assuming minimum cash balance of BRL1.5 billion on a consolidated basis and some increase in the regulatory limit for Light Sesa's energy losses.

Light Sesa's debt (BRL9.8 billion, including partial interest accrual since the stay period was granted) would be exchanged for tranches with first instalments due 2028, while debt issued by Light Energia (BRL1.9 billion, with partial interest accrual, or BRL1.3 billion, disregarding debt that have already been excluded from the JRP) would not be restructured, provided that certain conditions are met.

At the end of March 2024, Light had BRL2.4 billion in cash and short-term debt of BRL11.7 billion, mostly concentrated in Light Sesa (BRL9.8 billion). The group's adjusted consolidated debt of BRL12.5 billion comprised debentures (62%), bonds (27%), swaps (6%)and off-balance debt (6%), related to Light's proportional guarantee in favor of Norte Energia S.A., owner of the Belo Monte hydropower plant.

ESG Considerations

The highest level of ESG credit relevance is a score of '3', unless otherwise disclosed in this section. A score of '3' means ESG issues are credit-neutral or have only a minimal credit impact on the entity, either due to their nature or the way in which they are being managed by the entity. Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores are not inputs in the rating process; they are an observation on the relevance and materiality of ESG factors in the rating decision. For more information on Fitch's ESG Relevance Scores, visit https://www.fitchratings.com/topics/esg/products#esg-relevance-scores.

Climate Vulnerability Considerations

Fitch uses Climate Vulnerability Signals (Climate.VS) as a screening tool to identify sectors and Fitch-rated issuers that are potentially most exposed to credit-relevant climate transition risks and, therefore, require additional consideration of these risks in rating reviews. Climate.VS range from 0 (lowest risk) to 100 (highest risk). For more information on Climate.VS, see Fitch's Corporate Rating Criteria.

The 2023 EBITDA-weighted Climate.VS for Light for 2035 is 17 out of 100, suggesting low exposure to climate- related risks in that year. For further information on how Fitch perceives climate-related risks in the utilities sector, please see Utilities -Long-TermClimate Vulnerability Signals Update.

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

2

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Climate.VS Evolution

As of Jan 09, 2023

Electricity transmission and distribution - Latin America

Renewables (hydro) - Latin America

Light S.A.

(Climate.VS)

100

80

60

40

20

0

202520302035204020452050

Source: Fitch Ratings

Key Assumptions

  • Capital increase of BRL3.2 billion in 2024: equity injection of BRL1.0 billion plus debt conversion of BRL2.2 billion;
  • Interest accrual totaling BRL405 million since the standstill was granted;
  • Issuance of BRL3.4 billion, with eight years-term, at Extended National Consumer Price Index (IPCA in Portuguese) + 5% per annum, with first instalment due 2028;
  • Issuance of BRL3.0 billion, with 13 years-term, at IPCA + 3% per annum, with first instalment due 2028;
  • Issuance of BRL670 million, with 10 years-term, at interbank deposit certificate rate (known as CDI) + 0.5% per annum, with first instalment due 2028;
  • Existing debt instruments: BRL77 million of debts issued by Light Energia, to be paid according to original terms, after interest accrual;
  • Upfront payment of BRL300 million for small creditors in 2024.
  • Assumptions for Light Sesa's operations:
    • Increase in the regulatory limit for energy losses, as proposed by ANEEL's technical department in September 2023;
    • Effective energy losses flat at 60% of the reference market;
    • Zero market growth as of 2024;
    • Annual capex of BRL1.3 billion in 2025-2027.

Summary of Financial Adjustments

Fitch excluded revenues and costs related to construction from income statements.

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

3

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Financial Data

(BRL Mil.)

2021

2022

2023

2024F

2025F

2026F

Summary income statement

Gross revenue

13,931

12,107

13,476

11,801

10,864

11,243

Revenue growth (%)

13.4

-13.1

11.3

-12.4

-7.9

3.5

EBITDA before income from associates

1,869

1,695

1,796

2,327

2,453

2,550

EBITDA margin (%)

13.4

14.0

13.3

19.7

22.6

22.7

EBITDA after associates and minorities

1,882

1,695

1,796

2,327

2,453

2,550

EBIT

1,191

-1,893

1,538

1,573

1,588

1,584

EBIT margin (%)

8.5

-15.6

11.4

13.3

14.6

14.1

Gross interest expense

-698

-932

-814

-1,087

-645

-591

Pretax income including associate income/loss

-187

-5,358

817

665

1,289

1,308

Summary balance sheet

Readily available cash and equivalents

3,605

2,084

2,097

4,288

3,914

3,087

Debt

11,649

11,846

12,007

10,213

9,756

8,339

Net debt

8,044

9,763

9,910

5,925

5,842

5,253

Summary cash flow statement

EBITDA

1,869

1,695

1,796

2,327

2,453

2,550

Cash interest paid

-627

-876

-118

-107

-645

-591

Cash tax

-59

-179

-155

-77

-149

-151

Dividends received less dividends paid to minorities (inflow/outflow)

12

-

-

-

-

-

Other items before FFO

-107

-8

354

-205

-407

-

FFO

1,241

1,028

2,096

2,118

1,598

2,124

FFO margin (%)

8.9

8.5

15.6

17.9

14.7

18.9

Change in working capital

-1,283

-539

-544

-43

-24

10

CFO (Fitch-defined)

-42

489

1,552

2,075

1,574

2,133

Total non-operating/nonrecurring cash flow

-

-

-

-

-

-

Capex

-1,249

-1,470

-773

-

-

-

Capital intensity (capex/revenue) (%)

9.0

12.1

5.7

-

-

-

Common dividends

-164

-95

-

-

-

-

FCF

-1,456

-1,076

779

-

-

-

FCF margin (%)

-10.5

-8.9

5.8

-

-

-

Net acquisitions and divestitures

-

192

-

-

-

-

Other investing and financing cash flow items

-45

-81

-31

-

-

-

Net debt proceeds

567

-557

-735

-1,795

-456

-1,417

Net equity proceeds

1,341

-

-

3,200

-

-

Total change in cash

406

-1,521

13

2,191

-374

-827

Calculations for forecast publication

Capex, dividends, acquisitions and other items before FCF

-1,414

-1,373

-773

-961

-1,491

-1,544

FCF after acquisitions and divestitures

-1,456

-884

779

1,114

82

590

FCF margin after net acquisitions (%)

-10.5

-7.3

5.8

9.4

0.8

5.2

Gross Leverage ratios (x)

EBITDA leverage

6.2

7.0

6.7

4.4

4.0

3.3

CFO-capex/debt

-11.1

-8.3

6.5

10.9

0.8

7.1

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

4

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

(BRL Mil.)

2021

2022

2023

2024F

2025F

2026F

Net Leverage ratios (x)

EBITDA net leverage

4.3

5.8

5.5

2.5

2.4

2.1

CFO-capex/net debt

-16.1

-10.1

7.9

18.8

1.4

11.2

Coverage ratios (x)

EBITDA interest coverage

3.0

1.9

15.3

21.8

3.8

4.3

CFO - Cash flow from operations

Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions

How to Interpret the Forecast Presented

The forecast presented above is based on Fitch Ratings' internally produced, conservative rating case forecast. It does not represent the forecast of the rated issuer. The forecast set out above is only one component used by Fitch Ratings to assign a rating or determine a rating outlook, and the information in the forecast reflects material but not exhaustive elements of Fitch Ratings' rating assumptions for the issuer's financial performance. As such, it cannot be used to establish a rating, and it should not be relied on for that purpose. Fitch Ratings' forecasts are constructed using a proprietary internal forecasting tool, which employs Fitch Ratings' own assumptions on operating and financial performance that may not reflect the assumptions that you would make. Fitch Ratings' own definitions of financial terms such as EBITDA, debt or free cash flow may differ from your own such definitions. Fitch Ratings may be granted access, from time to time, to confidential information on certain elements of the issuer's forward planning. Certain elements of such information may be omitted from this forecast, even where they are included in Fitch Ratings' own internal deliberations, where Fitch Ratings, at its sole discretion, considers the data may be potentially sensitive in a commercial, legal or regulatory context. The forecast (as with the entirety of this report) is produced strictly subject to the disclaimers set out at the end of this report. Fitch Ratings may update the forecast in future reports but assumes no responsibility to do so. Original financial statement data for historical periods is processed by Fitch Solutions on behalf of Fitch Ratings. Key financial adjustments and all financial forecasts credited to Fitch Ratings are generated by rating agency staff.

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

5

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Ratings Navigator

Light S.A.

Business Profile

ESG Relevance:

Corporates Ratings Navigator

Latin America Utilities

Financial Profile

Factor

Sector Risk Profile

Operating Environment

Management and

Levels

Corporate Governance

aaa

aa+

aa

aa-

a+

a

a-

bbb+

bbb

bbb-

bb+

bb

bb-

b+

b

b-

ccc+

ccc

ccc-

cc

c

d or rd

Regulatory Environment

Commodity Exposure

Market Position

Asset Base and

Operations

Profitability

Financial Structure

Financial Flexibility

Issuer Default Rating

AAA

AA+

AA

AA-

A+

A

A-

BBB+

BBB

BBB-

BB+

BB

BB-

B+

B

B-

CCC+

CCC

CCC-

CC

C

D or RD

Bar Chart Legend:

Vertical Bars = Range of Rating Factor

Bar Arrows = Rating Factor Outlook

Bar Colors = Relative Importance

Positive

n Higher Importance

Negative

n Average Importance

Evolving

n Lower Importance

Stable

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

6

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Light S.A.

Corporates Ratings Navigator

Latin America Utilities

Operating Environment

bb-

Economic Environment

bbb

Average combination of countries w here economic value is created and w here assets are

located.

b+

Financial Access

b

Weak combination of issuer specific funding characteristics and of the strength of the relevant

local financial market.

Systemic Governance

b

Systemic governance (eg rule of law , corruption; government effectiveness) of the issuer's

country of incorporation consistent w ith 'b'.

b-

ccc+

Management and Corporate Governance

bb-

Management Strategy

ccc

b+

Governance Structure

bbb

b

Group Structure

aa

b-

Financial Transparency

bbb

ccc+

Strategy visibly failing, major transformation required to avoid company failure, w ith no better than even chance of success.

Good CG track record but effectiveness/independence of board less obvious. No evidence of abuse of pow er even w ith ow nership concentration.

Transparent group structure.

Good quality reporting w ithout significant failing. Consistent w ith the average of listed companies in major exchanges.

Regulatory Environment

bbb

Independence

bb

Moderate government Interference in utility regulations.

bbb-

Balance

bb

Regulatory framew ork is biased tow ard the needs of end users at the expense of sector

participants.

bb+

Transparency

bbb

The tariff-setting procedure is transparent and includes the participation of industry players.

bb

Recourse of Law

bbb

Procedures to appeal regulatory rulings are clear but long processing periods. Companies can

oppose or comment on regulations.

bb-

Timeliness of Cost Recovery

bb

Significant lag to recover capital and operating costs.

Commodity Exposure

a-

Price and Volume Risk

bbb+

Counterparty Risk

bbb

bbb-

bb+

bbb

Moderate exposure to price risk. Long-term contracts provide high revenue visibility and most

costs variations are passed through.

bbb

Weighted average credit quality of actual and potential offtakers is in line w ith 'BBB' rating.

Market Position

bbb-

Consumption Growth Trend

bb

Exposure to declining usage or volumes, or self-generation.

bb+

Customer Mix

a

Well diversified customer mix.

bb

Geographic Location

bb

High sensitivity to extreme w eather or disaster disruptions.

bb-

Supply Demand Dynamics

bb

Uncertain outlook for prices and rates.

b+

Asset Base and Operations

bb

Asset Diversity

b

Low quality, small size and highly concentrated assets.

bb-

Reliability of Operations and Cost

b

Poor system reliability and disadvantageous cost structure w ith high operating losses.

Position

b+

Exposure to Environmental

bbb

Limited or manageable exposure to environmental regulations.

Regulations

b

Capital and Technological Intensity

bb

Reinvestment concentrated in capital-intensive or unproven technologies.

of Capex

b-

Profitability

bbb-

Volatility of Profitability

b

Stability and predictability of profits view ed as negative outliers relative to utility peers.

bb+

Free Cash Flow

a

Structurally neutral to positive FCF across the investment cycle.

bb

bb-

b+

Financial Structure

a-

EBITDA Leverage

bbb

4.0x

bbb+

EBITDA Net Leverage

bbb

3.5x

bbb

bbb-

bb+

Financial Flexibility

ccc-

Financial Discipline

ccc

Financial management has lost much of its discipline, and subject to frequent, sudden changes

consistent w ith a crisis environment.

cc

Liquidity (Cash+CFO)/S-T Debt

ccc

No near-term prospect of recovery in liquidity score above 1.0x. All/most funding sources

subject to material execution risk.

c

EBITDA Interest Coverage

ccc

1.0x

d or rd

FX Exposure

aa

No material FX mismatch.

nr

How to Read This Page: The left column shows the three-notchband assessment for the overall Factor, illustrated by a bar. The right column breaks down the Factor into Sub-Factors,with a description appropriate for each Sub-Factorand its corresponding category.

Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation

Light S.A. has 5 ESG potential rating drivers

key

0

issues

driver

Networks' exposure to extreme weather events- negative (e.g. risk of drought and

flooding) or positive (e.g. additional return on resilience capex)

Worker safety and accident prevention

driver

0

issues

Social resistance to major projects that leads to delays and cost increases

potential

5

issues

driver

Governance is minimally relevant to the rating and is not currently a driver.

not a

3

issues

rating

driver

6

issues

For further details on Credit-Relevant ESG scoring, see page 3.

Overall ESG

5

4

3

2

1

Navigator Version: RN 2.22.6.0

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

7

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Light S.A.

Corporates Ratings Navigator

Latin America Utilities

Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation

Light S.A. has 5 ESG potential rating drivers

key driver

0

issues

Light S.A. has exposure to extreme weather events but this has very low impact on the rating.

Light S.A. has exposure to employee health & safety risk but this has very low impact on the rating.

driver

0

issues

Light S.A. has exposure to social resistance but this has very low impact on the rating.

potential driver

5

issues

Governance is minimally relevant to the rating and is not currently a driver.

not a rating

3

issues

driver

6

issues

ESG Relevance to Credit Rating

5

4

3

2

1

Environmental (E) Relevance Scores

General Issues

E Score

Sector-Specific Issues

Reference

GHG Emissions & Air Quality

1

Emissions from operations

Asset Base and Operations; Regulatory Risk;

Profitability; Financial Structure

Energy Management

1

Energy and fuel use in operations; entities' financial targets for

Asset Base and Operations; Commodity Price and

losses/shrinkage

Market Risk; Profitability; Financial Structure

Water & Wastewater Management

1

Water usage in operations; water utilities' financial targets for water

Asset Base and Operations; Regulatory Risk;

quality, leakage and usage

Profitability

Waste & Hazardous Materials

1

Impact of waste including pollution incidents; discharge

Asset Base and Operations; Regulatory Risk;

Management; Ecological Impacts

compliance; sludge, coal ash

Profitability

Networks' exposure to extreme weather events- negative (e.g. risk of

Asset Base and Operations; Commodity Price and

Exposure to Environmental Impacts

3

drought and flooding) or positive (e.g. additional return on resilience

Market Risk; Profitability

capex)

Social (S) Relevance Scores

General Issues

S Score

Sector-Specific Issues

Reference

Human Rights, Community Relations,

2

Regulatory-driven access and affordability targets of utility services

Asset Base and Operations; Regulatory Risk;

Access & Affordability

Profitability

Customer Welfare - Fair Messaging,

2

Quality and safety of products and services; data security

Regulatory Risk; Profitability

Privacy & Data Security

Labor Relations & Practices

2

Impact of labor negotiations and employee (dis)satisfaction

Profitability; Financial Structure; Financial Flexibility

Employee Wellbeing

3

Worker safety and accident prevention

Financial Flexibility

Exposure to Social Impacts

3

Social resistance to major projects that leads to delays and cost

Profitability; Financial Structure

increases

  1. Relevance 5
    4
    3
    2
    1
  1. Relevance 5
    4
    3
    2
    1

How to Read This Page

ESG relevance scores range from 1 to 5 based on a 15-level color gradation. Red (5) is most relevant to the credit rating and green (1) is least relevant.

The Environmental (E), Social (S) and Governance (G) tables break out the ESG general issues and the sector-specificissues that are most relevant to each industry group. Relevance scores are assigned to each sector-specificissue, signaling the credit-relevanceof the sector-specificissues to the issuer's overall credit rating. The Criteria Reference column highlights the factor(s) within which the corresponding ESG issues are captured in Fitch's credit analysis. The vertical color bars are visualizations of the frequency of occurrence of the highest constituent relevance scores. They do not represent an aggregate of the relevance scores or aggregate ESG credit relevance.

The Credit-Relevant ESG Derivation table's far right column is a visualization of the frequency of occurrence of the highest ESG relevance scores across the combined E, S and G categories. The three columns to the left of ESG Relevance to Credit Rating summarize rating relevance and impact to credit from ESG issues. The box on the far left identifies any ESG Relevance Sub-factorissues that are drivers or potential drivers of the issuer's credit rating (corresponding with scores of 3, 4 or 5) and provides a brief explanation for the relevance score. All scores of '4' and '5' are assumed to reflect a negative impact unless indicated with a '+' sign for positive impact.

Classification of ESG issues has been developed from Fitch's sector ratings criteria. The General Issues and Sector-Specific Issues draw on the classification standards published by the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investing (PRI), the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB), and the World Bank.

Governance (G) Relevance Scores

General Issues

G Score

Sector-Specific Issues

Reference

Management Strategy

3

Strategy development and implementation

Management and Corporate Governance

Governance Structure

1

Board independence and effectiveness; ownership concentration

Management and Corporate Governance

Group Structure

3

Complexity, transparency and related-party transactions

Management and Corporate Governance

Financial Transparency

1

Quality and timing of financial disclosure

Management and Corporate Governance

G Relevance

5

4

3

2

1

CREDIT-RELEVANT ESG SCALE

How relevant are E, S and G issues to the overall credit rating?

Highly relevant, a key rating driver that has a significant impact on the rating

5 on an individual basis. Equivalent to "higher" relative importance w ithin

Navigator.

Relevant to rating, not a key rating driver but has an impact on the rating in

4combination w ith other factors. Equivalent to "moderate" relative importance

w ithin Navigator.

Minimally relevant to rating, either very low impact or actively managed in a

3w ay that results in no impact on the entity rating. Equivalent to "low er" relative importance w ithin Navigator.

2 Irrelevant to the entity rating but relevant to the sector.

1

Irrelevant to the entity rating and irrelevant to the sector.

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

8

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Simplified Group Structure Diagram

Organizational Structure - Light S.A.

BRL Mil., LTM as of March 31, 2024

Samambaia FIA

Santander PB FIA 1

WNT

20.0%

10.2%

35.0%

Light S.A.

IDR 'D'

NS Rating 'D(bra)'

Holding

Consolidated

EBITDA

-

1,532

EBITDA Margin (%)

-

11.6

Cash and Equivalents (1)

366

1,722

Short-Term Debt

-

11,698

Debt

-

12,415

Net Debt/EBITDAR (x)

-

6.5

Free Float

34.8%

100.0%

Light Servicos de Eletricidade S.A.

IDR 'D'

NS Rating 'D(bra)'

Cash and Equivalents (1)

594

Debt

9,832

Debentures

7,039

Notes

2,332

Swaps

461

Short-Term Debt

9,832

100.0%

Light Energia S.A.

IDR 'D'

NS Rating 'D(bra)'

Cash and Equivalents (1)

736

Debt

1,901

Debentures

619

Notes

1,048

Swaps

231

Short-Term Debt

1,901

100.0%

Lightcom

Comercializadora de

Energia S.A.

  1. After applying a 30% haircut on marketable securities.

IDR - Issuer Default Rating. NS Rating: National scale rating referring to National Long-Term Rating.

Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Light Energia S.A.

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

9

Corporates

Electric-Corporate

Brazil

Recovery Analysis

Issuer

Light S.A.

Issuer Default Rating

D

As of

31 Dec 23

Sector

Utilities

Currency

(BRL Mil.)

Country

Brazil

Country group

D

Book

Advance Available to

Going concern (GC) enterprise value (EV)

Liquidation value

value

rate (%)

creditors

GC EBITDA

2,100

Cash

2,097

0

-

EBITDA multiple (x)

3.5

Accounts receivable

1,304

0

-

GC value from alternative method

-

Inventory

57

0

-

Additional value from affiliates, minority interest, other

-

Net property, plant and

-

0

-

equipment

GC EV

7,350

Liquidation value of off-balance-

10,13

80

8,106

sheet assets

3

Additional value from affiliates,

-

100

-

EV for claims distribution

minority interest, other

Greater of GC enterprise or liquidation value

8,106

Total liquidation value

8,106

Less administrative claims

811

Total EV

7,296

Distribution of value

Before country-specific

After country-specific

considerations

considerations

Concession

Value

Recovery

Recovery

Priority

Amount

allocation

recovered Recovery (%) Rating

Notching

Rating

Rating

Notching

Rating

Unsecured - Light Energia

1,809

0

1,809

100

RR2

+2

CCC-

RR4

0

C

Unsecured - Light Sesa

9,500

0

5,487

58

RR3

+1

CC

RR4

0

C

Source: Fitch Ratings, Fitch Solutions, Light S.A.

Disregarding any debt restructuring, Fitch's recovery analysis considers that the group's liquidation value, based on the expected indemnification for Light Sesa's regulatory asset base (BRL10 billion) and after an advance rate of 80%, would be greater than the enterprise value as a going concern (BRL7.3 billion). The enterprise value estimate assumes an enterprise value/EBITDA multiple of 3.5x and a going concern EBITDA of around BRL2.1 billion, which includes some increase in the regulatory limit for Light Sesa`s energy losses.

The liability waterfall indicates a recovery commensurate with a Recovery Rating of 'RR2' for Light Energia's outstanding debt and 'RR3' for Light Sesa's debt, after administrative claims of 10%. The group's outstanding debt in December 2023 (BRL10.6 billion) comprised only unsecured instruments. The 'RR2' and 'RR3' Recovery Ratings reflect recovery prospects ranging from 71%-90% and 51%-70%, respectively. However, the Recovery Rating for senior unsecured debt is capped at 'RR4' because under Fitch's Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings Criteria, Brazil falls into Group D of creditor friendliness, and the Recovery Ratings of issuers with assets in this group are subject to a cap of 'RR4'.

Light S.A.

Rating Report │ July 10, 2024

fitchratings.com

10

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Light SA published this content on 11 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 July 2024 15:00:06 UTC.