The ratings on Light S.A. (Light) and its wholly owned subsidiaries, Light Servicos de Eletricidade S.A. (Light Sesa) and Light Energia S.A. (Light Energia), reflect the fact that Light remains under bankruptcy protection, granted on May 15, 2023, whose effects extend to its subsidiaries.

Key Rating Drivers

Ongoing Judicial Recovery: The court ratified Light's judicial recovery plan (JRP) on June 18, 2024 after creditors approved it on May 29. The JRP includes a capital injection of BRL1.0 billion in cash from reference shareholders and BRL2.2 billion of debt converting into equity. Fitch will review Lights ratings after it leaves bankruptcy protection based on the new capital structure, updated assumptions for operating performance and expectations of financial flexibility. Due to the utilities nature of Light's businesses, the group's operations have not been critically affected by the credit default, despite cuts in operating expenditure and capex.

Debt Restructuring: The debt restructuring will ensure Light Sesa's leverage metrics meet requirements, so that it avoids losing its concession right and has room for its renewal, under the government's new conditions. The debt exchange and equity injection are expected to occur after the concession renewal. Light Sesa's concession expires in June 2026.

Fitch projects the group's net leverage to average 2.9x over 2024-2027, from 6.5x in March 2024. Key assumptions for Light Sesa under this scenario include annual capex around BRL1.3 billion, regulatory losses around 41% of its reference market and no significant market growth.

Regulatory Losses a Key Factor: Fitch believes regulatory losses is the most important variable and the base case assumptions include some deviation from current levels, which averaged 38% over 2024-2027. Fitch does not expect Light Sesa to significantly reduce effective losses of 65%. If the Brazilian regulator accepts the company's claim, with new regulatory levels averaging 47%, then this variable alone could reduce the group's net leverage to around 2.2x over the same period. Fitch's projections include an off-balance-sheet debt of BRL700 million related to guarantees to non-consolidated companies (Norte Energia S.A.).

Credit Environment Limits Recovery: Fitch caps the Recovery Ratings of Light's debt instruments at 'RR4', resulting in 'C' rating for the bonds. This cap reflects concerns over the enforceability of creditor rights in certain jurisdictions, where average recoveries tend to be lower. Without the cap, the Recovery Ratings on the group's unsecured debt instruments would be 'RR2' for debt issued by Light Energia and 'RR3' for those issued by Light Sesa, resulting in 'CCC-' and 'CC' ratings, respectively, according to Corporates Recovery Ratings and Instrument Ratings Criteria.

The recovery prospects, not incorporated in the instruments' ratings, reflect the beneficial treatment for Light Energia's debt and Light Sesa's right to receive around BRL10.1 billion from the government, as indemnification for unamortized assets in case of non-renewal concession.