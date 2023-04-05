Light Science Technologies announces GBP500,000 retail offer

Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC - Derby, England-based plant monitoring solutions company - Announces a retail offer to raise up to GBP500,000 via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform. Under the WRAP retail offer, up to 50 million shares will be made available a price of 1 pence per share.

Adds that it raised GBP1.5 million through the issue of 150 million shares at 1p in a fundraise announced on Tuesday. Says the proceeds of this fundraise will be predominantly used for product development and intellectual property protection within the company's CEA division, as well as for general working capital purposes.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the WRAP Retail Offer is not part of the Fundraising. Completion of the WRAP Retail Offer is conditional, amongst other things, upon the completion of the Fundraising but completion of the Fundraising is not conditional on the completion of the WRAP Retail Offer," the company says.

Current stock price: 1.20 pence

12-month change: down 89%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

