  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LST   GB00BNDQJN14

LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC

(LST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:42:15 2023-04-05 am EDT
1.200 GBX   -21.57%
01:16pLight Science Technologies announces GBP500,000 retail offer
AN
04/04Light Science Technologies Raises GBP1.5 Million in Conditional Share Placement; Stock Plunges 67%
MT
04/04Light Science Technologies raises GBP1.5 million in share placing
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Light Science Technologies announces GBP500,000 retail offer

04/05/2023 | 01:16pm EDT
Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC - Derby, England-based plant monitoring solutions company - Announces a retail offer to raise up to GBP500,000 via the Winterflood Retail Access Platform. Under the WRAP retail offer, up to 50 million shares will be made available a price of 1 pence per share.

Adds that it raised GBP1.5 million through the issue of 150 million shares at 1p in a fundraise announced on Tuesday. Says the proceeds of this fundraise will be predominantly used for product development and intellectual property protection within the company's CEA division, as well as for general working capital purposes.

"For the avoidance of doubt, the WRAP Retail Offer is not part of the Fundraising. Completion of the WRAP Retail Offer is conditional, amongst other things, upon the completion of the Fundraising but completion of the Fundraising is not conditional on the completion of the WRAP Retail Offer," the company says.

Current stock price: 1.20 pence

12-month change: down 89%

By Heather Rydings, Alliance News senior economics reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2022 8,18 M 10,2 M 10,2 M
Net income 2022 -2,68 M -3,34 M -3,34 M
Net Debt 2022 1,03 M 1,28 M 1,28 M
P/E ratio 2022 -0,99x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 2,66 M 3,33 M 3,32 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,45x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,02
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Graham Naylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC-56.29%3
MEDIATEK INC.25.92%41 026
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.25.15%18 151
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-12.43%14 258
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED12.65%10 398
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.54.03%8 855
