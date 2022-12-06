Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LST   GB00BNDQJN14

LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC

(LST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:39 2022-12-05 am EST
3.500 GBX   -12.50%
03:03aLight Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after "tough year"
AQ
03:01aLight Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after 'tough year'
EQ
12/02FTSE 100 Closes Down Slightly Lower; AB Foods Shines on Goldman Sachs Upgrade
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Light Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after 'tough year'

12/06/2022 | 03:01am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-News: Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC
Light Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after 'tough year'

06.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

0.jpg
Contact Details

Proactive

Proactive UK Ltd

+44 20 7989 0813

uk@proactiveinvestors.com


News Source: News Direct

06.12.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC
United States
ISIN: GB00BNDQJN14
EQS News ID: 1505667

 
End of News EQS News Service

1505667  06.12.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1505667&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
03:03aLight Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after "tough year"
AQ
03:01aLight Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after 'tough year'
EQ
12/02FTSE 100 Closes Down Slightly Lower; AB Foods Shines on Goldman Sachs Upgrade
DJ
12/02Sterling's Recent Fall Against Euro Looks Justified
DJ
12/02Gilts Boosted By Signs of Moderation in Firms' Inflation Expectations
DJ
12/02Light Science shares drop as loss expected to be higher than guidance
AN
12/02Christmas Season Likely to Boost UK Retail Despite Budget Pressure
DJ
12/02Sterling May Extend Rise Vs Dollar But Gains Won't Last
DJ
12/02Cautious Start Seen for FTSE as U.S. Jobs Data Loom
DJ
12/02Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year Ended 3..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 7,39  9,02  9,02 
Net income 2021 -2,17 M -2,64 M -2,64 M
Net cash 2021 1,35 M 1,65 M 1,65 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5,66 M 6,90 M 6,90 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4 998 796x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,03
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Robert Graham Naylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC-80.00%7
MEDIATEK INC.-37.90%38 419
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-15.41%16 585
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.-39.44%15 049
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED-32.38%9 444
UNIMICRON TECHNOLOGY CORP.-28.14%7 751