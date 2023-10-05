(Alliance News) - Light Science Technologies Holdings PLC on Thursday said that it has appointed Richard Mills as an external consultant to implement global partnerships.

The Derby, England-based plant monitoring solutions developer has hired Mills via his agency, Arkif Ltd, to identify partnerships to sell its NurturGROW lights, SensorGROW sensors and Tomtech control systems.

Mills was previously managing director of the growing systems division at Haygrove Ltd, a Ledbury, England-based cherry and berry grower, and provider of field scale poly tunnels and substrate systems.

On Thursday, Light Science said that it was focused on expanding internationally, and that global partnerships would provide a low-cost entry point. Initial scoping has identified North America, Australasia, and specific regions in the Middle East as potential targets.

"We are delighted to bring Richard's extensive experience of [controlled environment agriculture] into the team," said Chief Executive Officer Simon Deacon.

"Whilst the UK and European CEA Markets are struggling due to high input costs, there are Global regions with challenging climatic conditions that are not as heavily impacted by these high input costs, where CEA is currently flourishing. We believe that our products will provide value in these markets and look forward to working with Richard to develop and monetise these opportunities."

Light Science Technologies shares were trading 4.3% higher at 2.50 pence each in London on Thursday morning.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.