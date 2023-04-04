Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LST   GB00BNDQJN14

LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC

(LST)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  04:01:49 2023-04-04 am EDT
2.000 GBX   -46.67%
04:10aShares firm amid "hawkish hold" in Australia
AN
02:55aFTSE 100 Set to Rise After US Gains; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
2022Light Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after "tough year"
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Shares firm amid "hawkish hold" in Australia

04/04/2023 | 04:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - London share prices opened mostly higher on Monday, as investors came to terms with the Opec+ oil production cut and after Australia's central bank paused its interest rate hikes.

The FTSE 100 index opened up 21.49 points, 0.3%, at 7,694.49. The FTSE 250 was up 68.46 points, 0.4%, at 18,947.87, and the AIM All-Share was down 2.07 points, 0.3%, at 811.32.

The Cboe UK 100 was up 0.4% at 769.89, the Cboe UK 250 was up 0.3% at 16,543.27, and the Cboe Small Companies was flat at 13,338.60.

In Tokyo on Tuesday, the Nikkei 225 index closed up 0.4%. The Shanghai Composite closed up 0.5%, but the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 0.4%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney closed up 0.1%.

The Reserve Bank of Australia decided to leave interest rates unchanged at its April meeting. The cash rate target remains 3.60% and the interest rate on exchange settlement balances remains 3.50%. The RBA noted the decision follows a cumulative 3.5 percentage point increase to interest rates since May last year.

Market consensus, as cited by FXStreet, had been expected the move, though some analysts had believed a 25 basis point hike was possible.

"The board took the decision to hold interest rates steady this month to provide additional time to assess the impact of the increase in interest rates to date and the economic outlook," said RBA Governor Philip Lowe.

"Today's 'hold' from the RBA was a hawkish hold, as the RBA didn't close the door to further rate hikes saying that 'some further tightening of monetary policy may well be needed to ensure that inflation returns to target'," said Swissquote Bank senior analyst Ipek Ozkardeskaya.

"Still, it's the first major central bank to hold fire since the banking crisis."

Stocks in New York closed mixed on Monday as soaring oil prices pushed blue-chips firmly into the green but knocked tech stocks. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended up 1.0% and the S&P 500 up 0.4%, but the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.3%.

Oil prices jumped after Opec+ nations on Sunday announced unexpected production cuts of more than one million barrels a day in the face of weaker demand. Oil prices continued to make gains on Tuesday morning.

Brent oil was trading at USD85.70 a barrel early Tuesday, higher than USD84.52 late Monday.

US President Joe Biden on Monday shrugged off the output cut, while the White House criticized the move but said it would be of limited impact on the US economy.

"It's not going to be as bad as you think," Biden told reporters while travelling in Minnesota to promote his economic record.

White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters "we don't think that production cuts are advisable at this moment, given market uncertainty." The US "made that clear", he said, but added: "We're focused on moving ahead here."

In London early Tuesday, Investec and Rathbones Group said they have agreed an all-share merger of Rathbones with Investec Wealth & Investment to create one of UK's leading wealth manager.

Investec W&I UK includes Investec's wealth and investment businesses in the UK and Channel Islands but excludes Investec Bank and Investec Wealth & Investment International, both of which will remain wholly-owned subsidiaries of Investec.

The merger will create a UK wealth manager with around GBP100 billion of funds under management and administration, the two companies said.

The enlarged Rathbones will remain an independent premium-listed company in London operating under the Rathbones brand with Investec as a long-term, strategic shareholder. It will continue to be led by Rathbones Chair Clive Bannister and Chief Executive Officer Paul Stockton.

Under the terms of the deal, new Rathbones voting and non-voting shares will be issued in exchange for 100% of Investec W&I UK's share capital. Following completion, Investec will have an economic interest in Rathbones' enlarged share capital of 41.25% but its voting rights will be limited to 29.9%. Investec will receive both voting ordinary shares and convertible non-voting ordinary shares that may convert into ordinary shares on a 1-for-1 basis.

Existing Rathbones shareholders will have an economic interest of 58.75% and voting rights of 70.1%. The terms of the combination imply an equity value of about GBP839 million for Investec W&I UK.

Rathbones shares were up 2.8% to 1,936.25 pence early Tuesday, giving the company a market capitalisation of GBP1.23 billion. Investec shares were up 2.4% to 455.00p in London. They were flat at ZAR98.16 in Johannesburg.

In the FTSE 250, Digital 9 jumped 3.6%, after it commented on its recent share price volatility.

The London-based investor in digital infrastructure said it is not aware of any portfolio-specific factors that have led to the recent decline in the share price. It said it believes that the discount to net asset value of the company's current share price materially undervalues Digital 9.

"The board maintains confidence in the group's diversified portfolio of nine high-quality data centre, subsea fibre, wireless and terrestrial fibre assets which continue to perform strongly, in line with management expectations," Digital 9 said.

On London's AIM market, Light Science Technologies dropped 47% to 2.00 pence.

The company said it has conditionally raised GBP1.5 million through the issue of 150.0 million new shares priced at 1p each. The fundraising consists of a placing of 107.8 million shares, as well as a private subscription for 42.3 million shares.

Light Science said the proceeds from that the funding will be predominantly used for product development and intellectual property protection.

In European equities on Tuesday, both the CAC 40 in Paris and the DAX 40 in Frankfurt were up 0.3%.

The pound was quoted at USD1.2440 at early on Tuesday in London, up compared to USD1.2386 at the equities close on Monday. The euro stood at USD1.0907, up against USD1.0883. Against the yen, the dollar was trading at JPY132.71, up compared to JPY132.32.

Gold was quoted at USD1,980.32 an ounce, down against USD1,988.83.

In the economic calendar, the EU's producer price index will be released at 1000 GMT.

By Sophie Rose, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / EURO (AUD/EUR) -0.53% 0.61819 Delayed Quote.-3.17%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.18% 89.58 Delayed Quote.-0.61%
BRENT OIL 0.81% 85.58 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
BRITISH POUND / EURO (GBP/EUR) 0.27% 1.14153 Delayed Quote.0.66%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.64% 165.429 Delayed Quote.3.29%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.36% 1.24662 Delayed Quote.1.58%
CAC 40 0.42% 7382.12 Real-time Quote.13.47%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / EURO (CAD/EUR) 0.00% 0.682333 Delayed Quote.-0.59%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.38% 98.854 Delayed Quote.2.08%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.08% 0.74489 Delayed Quote.0.35%
DAX 0.38% 15646.03 Delayed Quote.11.90%
DIGITAL 9 INFRASTRUCTURE PLC 3.26% 63.4 Delayed Quote.-28.94%
DOW JONES INDUSTRIAL 0.98% 33601.15 Real-time Quote.0.38%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.39% 144.925 Delayed Quote.2.65%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.10% 1.09211 Delayed Quote.0.94%
FTSE 100 0.17% 7687.16 Delayed Quote.2.97%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.33% 18942.39 Delayed Quote.0.14%
INDIAN RUPEE / EURO (INR/EUR) -0.13% 0.011146 Delayed Quote.-0.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.21% 1.615378 Delayed Quote.1.64%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.01218 Delayed Quote.0.69%
INVESTEC GROUP 0.04% 98.16 End-of-day quote.-8.69%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.38% 0.687 Delayed Quote.-2.34%
LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC -46.67% 2 Delayed Quote.7.14%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.91% 1137.45 Real-time Quote.4.90%
NASDAQ COMPOSITE -0.27% 12189.45 Real-time Quote.16.46%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.23% 83.55 Delayed Quote.-0.31%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.06% 0.62957 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
NIKKEI 225 0.35% 28287.42 Real-time Quote.8.02%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC 0.37% 548.8 Delayed Quote.-10.15%
RATHBONES GROUP PLC 2.63% 1933.5 Delayed Quote.-7.42%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.16% 1559.28 Real-time Quote.1.76%
S&P/ASX 200 0.18% 7236 Real-time Quote.2.62%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.15% 3737.03 Real-time Quote.4.43%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.14% 3515.36 Real-time Quote.1.78%
SWISSQUOTE GROUP HOLDING LTD 1.31% 178.5 Delayed Quote.31.99%
US DOLLAR / EURO (USD/EUR) -0.09% 0.915659 Delayed Quote.-0.93%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.29% 132.706 Delayed Quote.1.72%
WTI 0.83% 81.154 Delayed Quote.0.03%
All news about LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
04:10aShares firm amid "hawkish hold" in Australia
AN
02:55aFTSE 100 Set to Rise After US Gains; Asia Trades Mixed
DJ
2022Light Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after "tough year"
AQ
2022Light Science Technologies looking ahead to 2023 after 'tough year'
EQ
2022FTSE 100 Closes Down Slightly Lower; AB Foods Shines on Goldman Sachs Upgrade
DJ
2022Sterling's Recent Fall Against Euro Looks Justified
DJ
2022Gilts Boosted By Signs of Moderation in Firms' Inflation Expectations
DJ
2022Light Science shares drop as loss expected to be higher than guidance
AN
2022Christmas Season Likely to Boost UK Retail Despite Budget Pressure
DJ
2022Sterling May Extend Rise Vs Dollar But Gains Won't Last
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 8,18 M 10,1 M 10,1 M
Net income 2022 -2,68 M -3,32 M -3,32 M
Net Debt 2022 1,03 M 1,27 M 1,27 M
P/E ratio 2022 -2,44x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 6,53 M 8,09 M 8,09 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,92x
EV / Sales 2023 0,86x
Nbr of Employees 77
Free-Float 32,2%
Chart LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Light Science Technologies Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 0,04
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Robert Graham Naylor Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHT SCIENCE TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS PLC7.14%8
MEDIATEK INC.25.92%41 029
SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS, INC.29.46%18 683
UNIGROUP GUOXIN MICROELECTRONICS CO., LTD.-11.86%14 348
AVARY HOLDING(SHENZHEN)CO., LIMITED10.57%10 205
ALLEGRO MICROSYSTEMS, INC.59.43%9 166
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer