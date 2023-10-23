Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder”) today announced that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of the remaining approximately 17% equity interest in SciPlay Corporation (“SciPlay”) that it did not previously own for $22.95 per share in cash.

“Fully integrating SciPlay with Light & Wonder creates a more streamlined organization with the financial strength to accelerate our cross-platform strategy and deliver enhanced shareholder returns,” said Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder. “SciPlay continues to achieve record-setting results and market outperformance, and we are confident that together we will build on their considerable momentum. As one company, we will drive improved collaboration between our talented teams to build and deploy the most engaging games across our digital and land-based platforms and create a more seamless, best-in-class player experience.”

SciPlay will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Light & Wonder, and SciPlay common stock will no longer be publicly traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Macquarie Capital (USA) Inc. served as financial advisor and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP served as legal advisor to Light & Wonder. Lazard Frères & Co. served as financial advisor and Sullivan & Cromwell LLP served as legal advisor to the SciPlay Special Committee.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is a global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OPENGAMING™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry. Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.

