Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder,” “L&W,” “we,” or the “Company”) today reported results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

We maintained strong momentum in the third quarter and delivered a tenth consecutive quarter of consolidated revenue growth and fifth consecutive quarter of double-digit growth year-over-year. Consolidated revenue in the quarter grew 13%, maintaining strong margins and cash flow generation as we continued advancing toward our long-term financial targets. The growth was driven by double-digit growth across all of our businesses, including a fifth consecutive quarter of record revenues for SciPlay, and iGaming revenue held at record level:

Gaming revenue increased 11% compared to the prior year period to $465 million, primarily due to continued momentum in Gaming machine sales, which increased 23% driven by growth in North American and Australian machine sales, coupled with strong performance in North American Gaming operations and Table products.

SciPlay achieved another quarter of record revenue of $196 million, a 15% increase compared to the prior year period, driven by the core social casino business, maintaining strong payer metrics and once again outpacing the market and gaining share.

iGaming revenue held at record quarterly level of $70 million, a 21% increase from the prior year period, driven by growth both in the U.S. and international markets.

During the quarter, we returned $112 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases, and we successfully refinanced $550 million of senior unsecured notes, extending their maturity from 2025 to 2031. On October 23, 2023, we closed the SciPlay merger transaction and acquired the remaining 17% equity interest in SciPlay not already owned by L&W, completing another critical strategic milestone.

Matt Wilson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Light & Wonder, said, “Our tremendous team at Light & Wonder continues to deliver exceptional results with double-digit growth across all three of our businesses for the fourth consecutive quarter. Additionally, we also reached two significant milestones, which included closing the SciPlay transaction and inclusion into the ASX 200 index in Australia. We had successful showings at both the Australasian and Global Gaming Expos with the strength of our product portfolio on full display. The positive feedback we received on our wide range of cabinets and games further validates our focused investment in R&D and vision for the future of the Company. We will continue to capitalize on this momentum, as evidenced by the talent acquisition efforts we’ve recently accomplished. Coming out of G2E, our conviction has never been higher that we will reach our full potential as we approach the end of 2023.”

Oliver Chow, Interim Chief Financial Officer of Light & Wonder, added, “This quarter demonstrated our commitment to growing the business and maintaining healthy margins. Our business segments’ AEBITDA are at their highest levels in 2023 as we continue to stay intensely focused on executing on our strategy while driving margin enhancement initiatives. Our commitment to operational efficiencies coupled with strong top line growth enabled us to generate significant cash flow. We have a strong financial profile and capital structure, which positions us well in our current growth stage, providing us with flexibility to invest as we advance toward our strategic and financial goals.”

LEVERAGE, CAPITAL RETURN, AND STRATEGY UPDATE

Principal face value of debt outstanding (1) of $3.9 billion , translating to net debt leverage ratio (2) of 2.8x, within our targeted net debt leverage ratio (2) range of 2.5x to 3.5x, as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.5x from December 31, 2022, and the lowest level in the Company’s recent history.

, translating to net debt leverage ratio of 2.8x, within our targeted net debt leverage ratio range of 2.5x to 3.5x, as of September 30, 2023, a decrease of 0.5x from December 31, 2022, and the lowest level in the Company’s recent history. Extended 2025 debt maturity to 2031 — During the quarter, we issued $550 million of 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2031 and redeemed all $550 million of our outstanding 8.625% senior unsecured notes due in 2025, resulting in an approximately $6 million reduction in annualized cash interest costs.

— During the quarter, we issued $550 million of 7.500% senior unsecured notes due 2031 and redeemed all $550 million of our outstanding 8.625% senior unsecured notes due in 2025, resulting in an approximately $6 million reduction in annualized cash interest costs. Returned $112 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 1.5 million shares of L&W common stock during the quarter. Since the initiation of the program, we have returned $550 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 9.1 million shares of L&W common stock, representing 73% of total program authorization.

through the repurchase of approximately 1.5 million shares of L&W common stock during the quarter. Since the initiation of the program, we have returned $550 million of capital to shareholders through the repurchase of approximately 9.1 million shares of L&W common stock, representing 73% of total program authorization. Added to the S&P/ASX 200 Index as of October 18, 2023 — The Company’s common stock, which is listed as CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the ASX, was added to the S&P/ASX 200 Index, continuing to enhance the Company’s profile with Australian investors.

The Company’s common stock, which is listed as CHESS Depositary Interests (CDIs) on the ASX, was added to the S&P/ASX 200 Index, continuing to enhance the Company’s profile with Australian investors. Closed SciPlay merger transaction on October 23, 2023, acquiring the remaining approximately 17% equity interest not already owned by L&W for $496 million (excluding transaction and advisory fees), resulting in SciPlay becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of L&W (the “SciPlay Merger”). The Company believes that this transaction will enable seamless collaboration with SciPlay that will add further momentum to the Company’s already robust cross-platform strategy, provide flexibility for use of SciPlay cash flows for investments across the enterprise, and facilitate long-term margin enhancement opportunities via synergies, all of which are expected to increase long-term shareholder value.

SUMMARY RESULTS

Unless otherwise noted, amounts, percentages and discussion included below reflect the results of operations and financial condition of the Company’s continuing operations, which includes its Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming businesses. We have reflected our former Lottery business (disposed during the second quarter of 2022) and Sports Betting business (disposed during the third quarter of 2022) (collectively referred to as the “Divestitures”) as discontinued operations.

Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, ($ in millions) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 731 $ 648 $ 2,131 $ 1,830 Net income (loss) 80 20 112 (197 ) Net income attributable to L&W(3) 75 328 96 3,645 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities(3) 204 (351 ) 423 (294 ) Capital expenditures 70 58 182 158 Non-GAAP Financial Measures Consolidated AEBITDA(2) $ 286 $ 235 $ 815 $ 648 Adjusted NPATA(2) 99 Np 278 Np Free cash flow(2)(3)(4) 123 (420 ) 221 (526 ) As of Balance Sheet Measures September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Cash and cash equivalents $ 891 $ 914 Total debt 3,877 3,894 Available liquidity(5) 1,780 1,802 Np — Prior periods are not presented due to materially different debt and tax profile of the Company prior to the completion of the Divestitures. (1) Principal face value of debt outstanding represents outstanding principal value of debt balances that conforms to the presentation found in Note 11 to the Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements in our September 30, 2023 Form 10-Q. (2) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (3) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, these financial measures represent combined results inclusive of discontinued operations. (4) For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, free cash flow was impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures, $25 million paid by SciPlay for a legal matter settlement and $8 million in costs supporting strategic review and related transactions (including the Lottery business closing expenses). For the nine months ended September 30, 2023, free cash flow was impacted by $32 million in cash taxes paid related to the Divestitures and $10 million in costs supporting strategic review and related transactions (including the ASX listing and SciPlay Merger). (5) Available liquidity is calculated as cash and cash equivalents plus remaining revolver capacity, including the SciPlay Revolver. As a result of the completion of the SciPlay Merger on October 23, 2023, we terminated the SciPlay Revolver, which resulted in a $150 million reduction of our available liquidity.

Third Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights

Third quarter consolidated revenue was $731 million compared to $648 million, up 13% compared to the prior year period driven by double-digit growth across all of our businesses, representing a tenth consecutive quarter of growth. Gaming revenue increased 11%, driven by another quarter of robust growth in Gaming machine sales, which grew 23% year-over-year, while SciPlay reached another quarterly record and iGaming revenue held at record quarterly level.

was $731 million compared to $648 million, up 13% compared to the prior year period driven by double-digit growth across all of our businesses, representing a tenth consecutive quarter of growth. Gaming revenue increased 11%, driven by another quarter of robust growth in Gaming machine sales, which grew 23% year-over-year, while SciPlay reached another quarterly record and iGaming revenue held at record quarterly level. Net income was $80 million compared to $20 million in the prior year period. The current year period increased primarily due to higher revenue and operating income as well as a non-cash foreign currency transaction gain included in other income, net, partially offset by $15 million loss on financing transactions associated with the issuance of 2031 unsecured notes and redemption of 2025 unsecured notes in August of 2023.

was $80 million compared to $20 million in the prior year period. The current year period increased primarily due to higher revenue and operating income as well as a non-cash foreign currency transaction gain included in other income, net, partially offset by $15 million loss on financing transactions associated with the issuance of 2031 unsecured notes and redemption of 2025 unsecured notes in August of 2023. Consolidated AEBITDA , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $286 million, an increase of 22% compared to the prior year period, driven by double-digit growth and margin expansion across all of our businesses.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $286 million, an increase of 22% compared to the prior year period, driven by double-digit growth and margin expansion across all of our businesses. Adjusted NPATA , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $99 million.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $99 million. Net cash provided by operating activities was $204 million compared to combined net cash used in operating activities of $(351) million in the prior year period. The prior year period combined cash flows were primarily impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to the divestiture of the Lottery business, coupled with a $25 million SciPlay legal settlement payment during the quarter.

was $204 million compared to combined net cash used in operating activities of $(351) million in the prior year period. The prior year period combined cash flows were primarily impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to the divestiture of the Lottery business, coupled with a $25 million SciPlay legal settlement payment during the quarter. Free cash flow , a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $123 million compared to combined free cash flow (1) of $(420) million in the prior year period. The prior year period combined free cash flow was primarily impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to the divestiture of the Lottery business, coupled with a $25 million SciPlay legal settlement payment during the quarter.

, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was $123 million compared to combined free cash flow of $(420) million in the prior year period. The prior year period combined free cash flow was primarily impacted by $465 million in cash taxes paid related to the divestiture of the Lottery business, coupled with a $25 million SciPlay legal settlement payment during the quarter. Net debt leverage ratio, a non-GAAP financial measure defined below, was 2.8x as of September 30, 2023 compared to 3.3x as of December 31, 2022, remaining in our targeted net debt leverage ratio(1) range of 2.5x to 3.5x.

BUSINESS SEGMENT HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED SEPTEMBER 30, 2023 ($ in millions) Revenue AEBITDA AEBITDA Margin(2)(3) 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 $ % 2023 2022 PP Change(3) Gaming $ 465 $ 419 $ 46 11 % $ 235 $ 202 $ 33 16 % 51 % 48 % 3 SciPlay 196 171 25 15 % 61 43 18 42 % 31 % 25 % 6 iGaming 70 58 12 21 % 25 20 5 25 % 36 % 34 % 2 Corporate and other(4) — — — — % (35 ) (30 ) (5 ) (17 )% n/a n/a n/a Total $ 731 $ 648 $ 83 13 % $ 286 $ 235 $ 51 22 % 39 % 36 % 3 PP — percentage points. n/a — not applicable. (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (2) Segment AEBITDA Margin is calculated as segment AEBITDA as a percentage of segment revenue. (3) As calculations are made using whole dollar numbers, actual results may vary compared to calculations presented in this table. (4) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

Third Quarter 2023 Business Segments Key Highlights

Gaming revenue increased 11% to $465 million compared to the prior year period, led by continued momentum in Gaming machine sales, growing 23%. Gaming operations maintained elevated average daily revenue per unit, while Table products continued strong momentum increasing 17% compared to the prior year period. Gaming AEBITDA was $235 million, up 16% compared to the prior year period with AEBITDA margin improving three percentage points, primarily driven by favorable revenue mix as well as margin enhancement initiatives.

increased 11% to $465 million compared to the prior year period, led by continued momentum in Gaming machine sales, growing 23%. Gaming operations maintained elevated average daily revenue per unit, while Table products continued strong momentum increasing 17% compared to the prior year period. Gaming AEBITDA was $235 million, up 16% compared to the prior year period with AEBITDA margin improving three percentage points, primarily driven by favorable revenue mix as well as margin enhancement initiatives. Gaming operations revenue continues to benefit from year-over-year growth in our North American installed base placements and average daily revenue per unit, as a result of strong content performance and the continued success of our COSMIC™ and MURAL ® cabinets, validating our continued investment in our R&D engine to drive long-term growth. Our North American premium installed base has grown for the 13 th consecutive quarter, representing 47% of our total installed base mix, while revenue per day remained at elevated levels.

continues to benefit from year-over-year growth in our North American installed base placements and average daily revenue per unit, as a result of strong content performance and the continued success of our and cabinets, validating our continued investment in our R&D engine to drive long-term growth. Our North American premium installed base has grown for the 13 consecutive quarter, representing 47% of our total installed base mix, while revenue per day remained at elevated levels. SciPlay revenue increased 15% to $196 million compared to the prior year period, breaking another record. SciPlay AEBITDA was $61 million, up 42% compared to the prior year period with AEBITDA margin improving six percentage points, reflective of continuing revenue growth and lower marketing spend. Growth was primarily driven by the core social casino business, which delivered strong payer metrics and once again outpaced the market and gained share. Payer conversion rates increased year-over-year to 10.6%, while ARPDAU (1) grew 20% to a record $0.96 and AMRPPU (2) grew 12%, reaching a record $106.61. The third quarter performance continues to demonstrate strong player engagement and monetization leveraging game content, dynamic Live Ops and effective marketing strategies.

increased 15% to $196 million compared to the prior year period, breaking another record. SciPlay AEBITDA was $61 million, up 42% compared to the prior year period with AEBITDA margin improving six percentage points, reflective of continuing revenue growth and lower marketing spend. Growth was primarily driven by the core social casino business, which delivered strong payer metrics and once again outpaced the market and gained share. Payer conversion rates increased year-over-year to 10.6%, while ARPDAU grew 20% to a record $0.96 and AMRPPU grew 12%, reaching a record $106.61. The third quarter performance continues to demonstrate strong player engagement and monetization leveraging game content, dynamic Live Ops and effective marketing strategies. iGaming revenue increased 21% to $70 million and held at record quarterly revenue, and AEBITDA was $25 million compared to $20 million in the prior year period. The revenue and AEBITDA increases were driven by growth in the U.S. and international markets and benefited from $3 million in certain termination fees. The U.S. market delivered 25% year-over-year revenue growth, driven in part by our continued strength in our land-based original content launches and scaling third party aggregation on our platform. In October 2023, we launched our live casino operations in Michigan, reaching a strategic market expansion milestone for our iGaming business.

increased 21% to $70 million and held at record quarterly revenue, and AEBITDA was $25 million compared to $20 million in the prior year period. The revenue and AEBITDA increases were driven by growth in the U.S. and international markets and benefited from $3 million in certain termination fees. The U.S. market delivered 25% year-over-year revenue growth, driven in part by our continued strength in our land-based original content launches and scaling third party aggregation on our platform. In October 2023, we launched our live casino operations in Michigan, reaching a strategic market expansion milestone for our iGaming business. Consolidated capital expenditures were $70 million in the third quarter of 2023.

(1) Average Revenue Per Daily Active User. (2) Average Monthly Revenue Per Paying User.

Earnings Conference Call

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited, in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue: Services $ 503 $ 453 $ 1,476 $ 1,329 Products 228 195 655 501 Total revenue 731 648 2,131 1,830 Operating expenses: Cost of services(1) 113 101 331 283 Cost of products(1) 105 92 307 251 Selling, general and administrative 204 181 599 535 Research and development 55 56 168 163 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 90 102 298 317 Restructuring and other 17 27 66 106 Total operating expenses 584 559 1,769 1,655 Operating income 147 89 362 175 Other (expense) income: Interest expense (78 ) (68 ) (231 ) (254 ) Loss on debt financing transactions (15 ) — (15 ) (147 ) Gain on remeasurement of debt and other — — — 27 Other income, net 40 3 23 10 Total other expense, net (53 ) (65 ) (223 ) (364 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 94 24 139 (189 ) Income tax expense (14 ) (4 ) (27 ) (8 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 80 20 112 (197 ) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax(2) — 315 — 3,855 Net income 80 335 112 3,658 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 7 16 13 Net income attributable to L&W $ 75 $ 328 $ 96 $ 3,645 Per Share - Basic: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.83 $ 0.14 $ 1.05 $ (2.20 ) Net income from discontinued operations — 3.33 — 40.43 Net income attributable to L&W $ 0.83 $ 3.47 $ 1.05 $ 38.23 Per Share - Diluted: Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 0.81 $ 0.14 $ 1.03 $ (2.20 ) Net income from discontinued operations — 3.28 — 40.43 Net income attributable to L&W $ 0.81 $ 3.42 $ 1.03 $ 38.23 Weighted average number of shares used in per share calculations: Basic shares 91 94 91 95 Diluted shares 92 96 93 95 (1) Excludes depreciation, amortization and impairments. (2) The three months ended September 30, 2022 include a pre-tax gain of $362 million on the sale of the Sports Betting business, and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include a total pre-tax gain of $4,930 million on the sales of the Lottery and Sports Betting businesses.

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, in millions except for common shares outstanding) September 30, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 891 $ 914 Restricted cash 50 47 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $40 and $38, respectively 477 455 Inventories 183 161 Prepaid expenses, deposits and other current assets 119 117 Total current assets 1,720 1,694 Restricted cash 6 6 Receivables, net of allowance for credit losses of $1 and $2, respectively 11 14 Property and equipment, net 229 204 Operating lease right-of-use assets 43 49 Goodwill 2,903 2,919 Intangible assets, net 638 797 Software, net 151 145 Deferred income taxes 112 114 Other assets 74 67 Total assets $ 5,887 $ 6,009 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 22 $ 24 Accounts payable 162 154 Accrued liabilities 403 380 Income taxes payable 32 64 Total current liabilities 619 622 Deferred income taxes 43 87 Operating lease liabilities 30 37 Other long-term liabilities 194 232 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 3,855 3,870 Total stockholders’ equity(1) 1,146 1,161 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 5,887 $ 6,009 (1) Includes $187 million and $171 million in noncontrolling interest as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 80 $ 335 $ 112 $ 3,658 Less: Income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (315 ) — (3,855 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 116 119 436 488 Changes in working capital accounts, excluding the effects of acquisitions 16 (496 ) (81 ) (641 ) Changes in deferred income taxes and other (8 ) (2 ) (44 ) 4 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from continuing operations 204 (359 ) 423 (346 ) Net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations — 8 — 52 Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 204 (351 ) 423 (294 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (70 ) (58 ) (182 ) (158 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired (2 ) (2 ) (4 ) (118 ) Proceeds from settlement of cross-currency interest rate swaps and other — 6 (1 ) 52 Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations (72 ) (54 ) (187 ) (224 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities from discontinued operations(1) — 739 (3 ) 6,368 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (72 ) 685 (190 ) 6,144 Cash flows from financing activities: Payments of long-term debt, net (inclusive of redemption premium) (18 ) (5 ) (29 ) (4,887 ) Payments of debt issuance and deferred financing costs (8 ) — (8 ) (37 ) Payments on license obligations (8 ) (6 ) (26 ) (30 ) Purchase of L&W common stock (112 ) — (145 ) (203 ) Purchase of SciPlay’s common stock — (11 ) (23 ) (18 ) Net redemptions of common stock under stock-based compensation plans and other — (2 ) (20 ) (35 ) Net cash used in financing activities from continuing operations (146 ) (24 ) (251 ) (5,210 ) Net cash used in financing activities from discontinued operations — — — (3 ) Net cash used in financing activities (146 ) (24 ) (251 ) (5,213 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (3 ) (6 ) (2 ) (12 ) (Decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (17 ) 304 (20 ) 625 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 964 1,022 967 701 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period 947 1,326 947 1,326 Less: Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash of discontinued operations — — — — Cash, Cash equivalents and restricted cash of continuing operations, end of period $ 947 $ 1,326 $ 947 $ 1,326 Supplemental cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 74 $ 52 $ 221 $ 271 Income taxes paid 23 474 119 497 Distributed earnings from equity investments 1 — 2 4 Cash paid for contingent consideration included in operating activities — — 9 — Supplemental non-cash transactions: Non-cash interest expense $ 3 $ 3 $ 8 $ 12 Fair value of securities received in sale of discontinued operations — 46 — 46 (1) The three months ended September 30, 2022 include $750 million in gross cash proceeds from the sale of the Sports Betting business, and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 include $6,409 million in gross proceeds from the sales of the Lottery and Sports Betting businesses, both net of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash transferred.

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA, CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA MARGIN AND SUPPLEMENTAL BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to L&W to Consolidated AEBITDA Net income attributable to L&W $ 75 $ 328 $ 96 $ 3,645 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 7 16 13 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — (315 ) — (3,855 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 80 20 112 (197 ) Restructuring and other(1) 17 27 66 106 Depreciation, amortization and impairments(2) 90 102 298 317 Other income, net (39 ) (1 ) (19 ) (7 ) Interest expense 78 68 231 254 Income tax expense 14 4 27 8 Stock-based compensation 31 15 85 47 Loss on debt financing transactions 15 — 15 147 Gain on remeasurement of debt and other — — — (27 ) Consolidated AEBITDA $ 286 $ 235 $ 815 $ 648 Supplemental Business Segment Data Business segments AEBITDA Gaming $ 235 $ 202 $ 673 $ 552 SciPlay 61 43 174 128 iGaming 25 20 72 61 Total business segments AEBITDA 321 265 919 741 Corporate and other(3) (35 ) (30 ) (104 ) (93 ) Consolidated AEBITDA $ 286 $ 235 $ 815 $ 648 Reconciliation to Consolidated AEBITDA Margin Consolidated AEBITDA $ 286 $ 235 $ 815 $ 648 Revenue 731 648 2,131 1,830 Net income (loss) margin from continuing operations 11 % 3 % 5 % (11 )% Consolidated AEBITDA margin (Consolidated AEBITDA/Revenue) 39 % 36 % 38 % 35 % (1) Refer to the Consolidated AEBITDA definition below for a description of items included in restructuring and other. (2) Includes $34 million and $133 million in amortization related to acquired intangible assets for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively, and $51 million and $154 million for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2022, respectively. (3) Includes amounts not allocated to the business segments (including corporate costs) and other non-operating expenses (income).

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO L&W TO ADJUSTED NPATA (Unaudited, in millions) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to L&W to Adjusted NPATA(1) Net income attributable to L&W $ 75 $ 96 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 5 16 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax — — Net income from continuing operations 80 112 Amortization of acquired intangibles and impairments(2) 36 140 Restructuring and other(3) 17 66 Other income, net (39 ) (19 ) Loss on debt financing transactions 15 15 Income tax impact on adjustments (10 ) (36 ) Adjusted NPATA(1) $ 99 $ 278 (1) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Additional information on non-GAAP financial measures presented herein is available at the end of this release. (2) Includes $2 million and $7 million in impairment charges for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2023, respectively. (3) Refer to the Adjusted NPATA definition below for a description of items included in restructuring and other.

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - SEGMENT KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS AND SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL DATA (Unaudited, in millions, except unit and per unit data or as otherwise noted) Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 September 30, 2022 June 30, 2023 Gaming Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data: Revenue by Line of Business: Gaming operations $ 166 $ 161 $ 167 Gaming machine sales 172 140 173 Gaming systems 71 70 72 Table products 56 48 59 Total revenue $ 465 $ 419 $ 471 Gaming Operations: U.S. and Canada: Installed base at period end 31,035 30,536 30,550 Average daily revenue per unit $ 47.57 $ 45.68 $ 47.54 International:(1) Installed base at period end 22,442 28,100 25,329 Average daily revenue per unit $ 14.01 $ 12.39 $ 15.03 Gaming Machine Sales: U.S. and Canada new unit shipments 4,640 4,400 5,020 International new unit shipments 4,045 2,859 4,130 Total new unit shipments 8,685 7,259 9,150 Average sales price per new unit $ 18,104 $ 17,359 $ 17,445 Gaming Machine Unit Sales Components: U.S. and Canada unit shipments: Replacement units 4,542 3,688 4,598 Casino opening and expansion units 98 712 422 Total unit shipments 4,640 4,400 5,020 International unit shipments: Replacement units 3,262 2,725 3,899 Casino opening and expansion units 783 134 231 Total unit shipments 4,045 2,859 4,130 SciPlay Business Segment Supplemental Financial Data: Revenue by Platform: Mobile in-app purchases $ 173 $ 149 $ 170 Web in-app purchases and other(2) 23 22 20 Total revenue $ 196 $ 171 $ 190 In-App Purchases: Mobile penetration(3) 90 % 90 % 91 % Average MAU(4) 5.7 5.9 5.8 Average DAU(5) 2.2 2.2 2.2 ARPDAU(6) $ 0.96 $ 0.80 $ 0.93 Average MPU(7) (in thousands) 602 577 609 AMRPPU(8) $ 106.61 $ 95.45 $ 102.04 Payer Conversion Rate(9) 10.6 % 9.7 % 10.5 % iGaming Business Segment Supplemental Data: Wagers processed through Open Gaming System (in billions) $ 20.2 $ 17.5 $ 20.7 (1) Units exclude those related to game content licensing. (2) Other primarily consists of advertising revenue which was not material for the periods presented. (3) Mobile penetration is defined as the percentage of SciPlay revenue generated from mobile platforms. (4) MAU = Monthly Active Users is a count of visitors to our sites during a month. An individual who plays multiple games or from multiple devices may, in certain circumstances, be counted more than once. However, we use third-party data to limit the occurrence of multiple counting. (5) DAU = Daily Active Users is a count of visitors to our sites during a day. An individual who plays multiple games or from multiple devices may, in certain circumstances, be counted more than once. However, we use third-party data to limit the occurrence of multiple counting. (6) ARPDAU = Average Revenue Per DAU is calculated by dividing revenue for a period by the DAU for the period by the number of days for the period. (7) MPU = Monthly Paying Users is the number of individual users who made an in-game purchase during a particular month. (8) AMRPPU = Average Monthly Revenue Per Paying User is calculated by dividing average monthly revenue by average MPUs for the applicable time period. (9) Payer conversion rate is calculated by dividing average MPU for the period by the average MAU for the same period.

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited, in millions, except for ratios) RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO L&W TO CONSOLIDATED AEBITDA Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Net income attributable to L&W $ 126 $ 3,675 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest 25 22 Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax (18 ) (3,873 ) Net income (loss) from continuing operations 133 (176 ) Restructuring and other 106 146 Depreciation, amortization and impairments 401 420 Other income, net (19 ) (6 ) Interest expense 304 327 Income tax expense 32 13 Stock-based compensation 108 69 Loss on debt financing transactions 15 147 Gain on remeasurement of debt and other — (27 ) Consolidated AEBITDA $ 1,080 $ 913 RECONCILIATION OF PRINCIPAL FACE VALUE OF DEBT OUTSTANDING TO NET DEBT AND NET DEBT LEVERAGE RATIO As of September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Consolidated AEBITDA $ 1,080 $ 913 Total debt $ 3,877 $ 3,894 Add: Unamortized debt discount/premium and deferred financing costs, net 46 47 Less: Debt not requiring cash repayment and other — (2 ) Principal face value of debt outstanding 3,923 3,939 Less: Cash and cash equivalents 891 914 Net debt $ 3,032 $ 3,025 Net debt leverage ratio 2.8 3.3

LIGHT & WONDER, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES (Unaudited, in millions) RECONCILIATION OF NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) OPERATING ACTIVITIES TO FREE CASH FLOW AND COMBINED FREE CASH FLOW Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Consolidated Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations(1) Combined(2) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 204 $ (359 ) $ 8 $ (351 ) Less: Capital expenditures (70 ) (58 ) (7 ) (65 ) Less: Payments on license obligations (8 ) (6 ) — (6 ) (Less) add: Change in restricted cash impacting working capital (3 ) 2 — 2 Free cash flow $ 123 $ (421 ) $ 1 $ (420 ) Supplemental cash flow information - Strategic Review and Related Costs Impacting Free Cash Flow: Professional fees and services supporting Strategic review and related activities (including ASX listing and SciPlay Merger) $ 3 $ 8 Income tax payments related to the Divestitures — 465 SciPlay legal settlement payment — 25

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 Consolidated Continuing Operations Discontinued Operations(1) Combined(2) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities $ 423 $ (346 ) $ 52 $ (294 ) Less: Capital expenditures (182 ) (158 ) (37 ) (195 ) Add: Payments on contingent acquisition considerations 9 — — — Less: Payments on license obligations (26 ) (30 ) (2 ) (32 ) (Less) add: Change in restricted cash impacting working capital (3 ) 1 (6 ) (5 ) Free cash flow $ 221 $ (533 ) $ 7 $ (526 ) Supplemental cash flow information - Strategic Review and Related Costs Impacting Free Cash Flow: Disposition and other closing expenses $ — $ 80 Payments related to April 2022 refinancing — 5 Professional fees and services supporting Strategic review and related activities (including ASX listing and SciPlay Merger) 10 72 Income tax payments related to the Divestitures 32 465 SciPlay legal settlement payment — 25 (1) Free cash flow from discontinued operations, a non-GAAP measure, is derived based on the historical records and includes only those direct cash flows that are allocated to discontinued operations. See below for further description and disclaimers associated with this non-GAAP measure. (2) Combined free cash flow consists of Free cash flow (representing Free cash flow from continuing operations) and Free cash flow from discontinued operations. Refer to non-GAAP financial measure definitions below for further details.

Discontinued Operations

We sold our former Lottery business to Brookfield Business Partners L.P. during the second quarter of 2022. We sold our former Sports Betting business to Endeavor Operating Company, LLC, a subsidiary of Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc., in a cash and stock transaction completed during the third quarter of 2022. Accordingly, the prior period financial results for these divested businesses are presented as discontinued operations in accordance with Accounting Standard Codification 205-20, Presentation of Financial Statements - Discontinued Operations. We report our continuing operations in three business segments—Gaming, SciPlay and iGaming—representing our different products and services.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company’s management (“Management”) uses the following non-GAAP financial measures in conjunction with GAAP financial measures: Consolidated AEBITDA (representing continuing operations), Consolidated AEBITDA margin, Free cash flow (representing continuing operations), Free cash flow from discontinued operations, Combined free cash flow, Net debt, Net debt leverage ratio, and Adjusted NPATA (each, as described more fully below). These non-GAAP financial measures are presented as supplemental disclosures. They should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company’s financial statements filed with the SEC. The non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Specifically, Management uses Consolidated AEBITDA to, among other things: (i) monitor and evaluate the performance of the Company’s continuing operations; (ii) facilitate Management’s internal and external comparisons of the Company’s consolidated historical operating performance; and (iii) analyze and evaluate financial and strategic planning decisions regarding future operating investments and operating budgets.

In addition, Management uses Consolidated AEBITDA and Consolidated AEBITDA margin to facilitate its external comparisons of the Company’s consolidated results to the historical operating performance of other companies that may have different capital structures and debt levels.

Management uses Net debt and Net debt leverage ratio in monitoring and evaluating the Company’s overall liquidity, financial flexibility and leverage.

Following our ASX listing, Management introduced usage of Adjusted NPATA, a non-GAAP financial measure, which is widely used to measure the performance as well as a principal basis for valuation of gaming and other companies listed on the ASX, and which we now present on a supplemental basis.

As described in this earning release, the Company sold its former Lottery business and Sports Betting business and as such, historical financial information for these divested businesses is classified as discontinued operations, as described above. Management believes that Combined free cash flow is useful during the period until the disposition occurred as it provided Management and investors with information regarding the Company’s combined financial condition under the structure at the time, including for prior period comparisons, as the Company transformed its strategy subsequent to the Divestitures.

Additionally, Combined free cash flow provided greater visibility into cash available for the Company to use in investing and financing decisions as that cash flow was available for such decisions.

Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful as they provide Management and investors with information regarding the Company’s financial condition and operating performance that is an integral part of Management’s reporting and planning processes. In particular, Management believes that Consolidated AEBITDA is helpful because this non-GAAP financial measure eliminates the effects of restructuring, transaction, integration or other items that Management believes are less indicative of the ongoing underlying performance of continuing operations (as more fully described below) and are better evaluated separately. Management believes that Free cash flow and Combined free cash flow provide useful information regarding the Company’s liquidity and its ability to service debt and fund investments.

Management also believes that Free cash flow and Combined free cash flow are useful for investors because they provide investors with important perspectives on the cash available for debt repayment and other strategic measures, after making necessary capital investments in property and equipment, necessary license payments to support the ongoing business operations and adjustments for changes in restricted cash impacting working capital.

Additionally, Management believes that Free cash flow from discontinued operations provides useful information regarding the Company’s operations as well as the impact of the discontinued businesses on the overall financial results for the prior periods presented as they remained under the structure of the Company for those periods. This non-GAAP measure is derived based on the historical records and includes only those direct costs that are allocated to discontinued operations and as such does not include all of the expenses that would have been incurred by these businesses as a standalone company or other Corporate and shared allocations and such differences might be material.

Management believes Adjusted NPATA is useful for investors because it provides investors with additional perspective on performance, as the measure eliminates the effects of amortization of acquired intangible assets, restructuring, transaction, integration, certain other items, and the income tax impact on such adjustments, which Management believes are less indicative of the ongoing underlying performance of continuing operations and are better evaluated separately. Adjusted NPATA is widely used to measure performance of gaming and other companies listed on the ASX.

Consolidated AEBITDA (representing AEBITDA from continuing operations)

Consolidated AEBITDA, as used herein, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as a supplemental disclosure of the Company’s continuing operations and is reconciled to net income (loss) from continuing operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as set forth in the schedule titled “Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to L&W to Consolidated AEBITDA.” Consolidated AEBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC. Consolidated AEBITDA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Consolidated AEBITDA is reconciled to Net income attributable to L&W and includes the following adjustments: (1) Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest; (2) Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax; (3) Restructuring and other, which includes charges or expenses attributable to: (i) employee severance; (ii) Management restructuring and related costs; (iii) restructuring and integration (including costs associated with strategic review, rebranding, divestitures and ongoing separation activities and related activities); (iv) cost savings initiatives; (v) major litigation; and (vi) acquisition- and disposition-related costs and other unusual items; (4) Depreciation, amortization and impairment charges and Goodwill impairments; (5) Loss on debt financing transactions; (6) Change in fair value of investments and Gain on remeasurement of debt and other; (7) Interest expense; (8) Income tax expense; (9) Stock-based compensation; and (10) Other income, net, including foreign currency gains or losses and earnings from equity investments. AEBITDA is presented exclusively as our segment measure of profit or loss.

Consolidated AEBITDA Margin

Consolidated AEBITDA margin, as used herein, represents our Consolidated AEBITDA (as defined above) calculated as a percentage of consolidated revenue. Consolidated AEBITDA margin is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as a supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net income (loss) from continuing operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in a schedule above.

Free Cash Flow (representing free cash flow from continuing operations)

Free cash flow, as used herein, represents net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations less total capital expenditures, less payments on license obligations, plus payments on contingent acquisition considerations and adjusted for changes in restricted cash impacting working capital. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as a supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in the schedule above.

Free Cash Flow from Discontinued Operations

Free cash flow from discontinued operations, as used herein, represents net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations less total capital expenditures, less payments on license obligations and adjusted for changes in restricted cash impacting working capital. Free cash flow from discontinued operations is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as a supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only and is reconciled to net cash provided by operating activities from discontinued operations, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, in a schedule above.

Combined Free Cash Flow

Combined free cash flow, as used herein, represents a non-GAAP financial measure that combines Free cash flow (representing our continuing operations) and Free cash flow from discontinued operations and is presented as a supplemental disclosure for illustrative purposes only.

Net Debt and Net Debt Leverage Ratio

Net debt is defined as total principal face value of debt outstanding, the most directly comparable GAAP measure, less cash and cash equivalents. Principal face value of debt outstanding includes the face value of debt issued under Senior Secured Credit Facilities and Senior Notes, which are described in Note 15 of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and in Note 11 of the Company’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, but it does not include other long term obligations primarily comprised of certain revenue transactions presented as debt in accordance with ASC 470. Net debt leverage ratio, as used herein, represents Net debt divided by Consolidated AEBITDA. The forward-looking non-GAAP financial measure targeted net debt leverage ratio is presented on a supplemental basis and does not reflect Company guidance. We are not providing a forward-looking quantitative reconciliation of targeted net debt leverage ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measure because we are unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of certain significant items without unreasonable effort. These items are uncertain, depend on various factors, and could have a material impact on GAAP reported results for the relevant period.

Adjusted NPATA

Adjusted NPATA, as used herein, is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as a supplemental disclosure of the Company’s continuing operations and is reconciled to net income from continuing operations as the most directly comparable GAAP measure, as set forth in the schedule titled “Reconciliation of Net Income Attributable to L&W to Adjusted NPATA.” Adjusted NPATA should not be considered in isolation of, as a substitute for, or superior to, the consolidated financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP, and should be read in conjunction with the Company's financial statements filed with the SEC. Adjusted NPATA may differ from similarly titled measures presented by other companies.

Adjusted NPATA is reconciled to Net income from continuing operations and includes the following adjustments: (1) Amortization of acquired intangible assets; (2) non-cash asset and goodwill impairments; (3) Restructuring and other, which includes charges or expenses attributable to: (i) employee severance; (ii) Management restructuring and related costs; (iii) restructuring and integration (including costs associated with strategic review, rebranding, divestitures and ongoing separation activities and related activities); (iv) cost savings initiatives; (v) major litigation; and (vi) acquisition- and disposition-related costs and other unusual items; (4) Loss on debt financing transactions; (5) Change in fair value of investments and Gain on remeasurement of debt and other; (6) Income tax impact on adjustments; and (7) Other income, net, including foreign currency gains or losses and earnings from equity investments.

