Part 1 - Entity and announcement details





Question no Question Answer 1.1 *Name of entity We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.1

LIGHT & WONDER INC. 1.2 *Registration type and number Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration type and number (if you supply another registration type, please specify both the type of registration and the registration number).

666710836 1.3 *ASX issuer code LNW 1.4

*The announcement is Tick whichever is applicable. ☒ New announcement ☐ Update/amendment to previous announcement ☐ Cancellation of previous announcement 1.4a *Reason for update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update.

N/A 1.4b *Date of previous announcement to this update Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.

N/A 1.4c *Reason for cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

N/A 1.4d *Date of previous announcement to this cancellation Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.

N/A 1.5 *Date of this announcement 15 August 2023





____________________





Part2- DetailsofCDIsandothersecuritieson issue





Question no Question Answer

2.1

*Statement for month and year

Appendix 4A should be provided within 5 business days of the calendar month end, regardless of whether there is a change or not.



Month: August (as of 14th of August) Year: 2023 2.2

*Number and class of all ASX quoted CDIs

Repeat the following information for each class of CDIs quoted on ASX:

ASX security code

Security description

CDI ratio2:

Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX on ASX at 14th of statement month (A):

11,407,157 Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of previous month (B):

9,111,439 Net difference3 (A-B):

2,295,718

If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

Reason for Change:

Net Transfers of securities between CDIs and Common Stock As quoted/ held on NASDAQ

2.3

*Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX:

Repeat the following table for each class of issued securities not represented (in whole or in part) by CDIs quoted on ASX

ASX security code: Security description:

Total number of securities at 14th of statement month (A):

79,568,372 Total number of securities

at end of previous month (B):



82,220,339 Net difference (A-B):



-2,651,967



Reason for change: Transfer of securities between shares of Common Stock and CDIs and reduction in total shares outstanding pursuant to the issuer's ongoing share repurchase program in the U.S.





