Part 1 - Entity and announcement details
Question no
Question
Answer
1.1
*Name of entity
We (the entity named above) provide the following information about our issued capital.1
LIGHT & WONDER INC.
1.2
*Registration type and number
Please supply your ABN, ARSN, ARBN, ACN or another registration
type and number (if you supply
another registration type, please
specify both the type of registration
and the registration number).
666710836
1.3
*ASX issuer code
LNW
1.4
*The announcement is
Tick whichever is applicable.
☒ New announcement
☐ Update/amendment to previous announcement
☐ Cancellation of previous announcement
1.4a
*Reason for update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above. A reason must be provided for an update.
N/A
1.4b
*Date of previous
announcement to this update
Mandatory only if "Update" ticked in Q1.4 above.
N/A
1.4c
*Reason for cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
N/A
1.4d
*Date of previous announcement to this cancellation
Mandatory only if "Cancellation" ticked in Q1.4 above.
N/A
1.5
*Date of this announcement
6 March 2024
Part2- DetailsofCDIsandothersecuritieson issue
Question no
Question
Answer
2.1
*Statement for month and year
Appendix 4A should be provided within 5 business days of the calendar month end, regardless of whether there is a change or not.
Month: February
Year: 2024
2.2
*Number and class of all ASX quoted CDIs
Repeat the following information for each class of CDIs quoted on ASX:
ASX security code
LNW
Security description
CDI 1:1 FOREIGN EXEMPT XNGS
CDI ratio2:
1:1
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of statement month (A):
17,658,204
Total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at end of previous month (B):
15,538,557
Net difference3 (A-B):
2,119,647
If the total number of CDIs quoted on ASX at the end of the statement month (A), is greater than the total number of CDIs for which the entity has previously paid an initial listing fee or an additional listing fee under Table 1A and 1C of Guidance Note 15A (C), the entity hereby applies for +quotation of the difference (A - C) and agrees to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.
Reason for Change:
Net transfers of securities between CDIs and Common Stock
As quoted/ held on NASDAQ
2.3
*Number and class of all issued securities not represented by CDIs quoted on ASX:
Repeat the following table for each class of issued securities not represented (in whole or in part) by CDIs quoted
on ASX
ASX security code:
LNWAA
Security description:
COMMON STOCK
Total number of securities at end of statement month (A):
72,171,073
Total number of securities
at end of previous month (B):
74,289,805
Net difference (A-B):
-2,118,732
Reason for change: Transfer of securities between CDIs and shares of Common Stock, increase in total shares outstanding pursuant to vesting of issuer's outstanding restricted stock units to shares of Common Stock.
________________________________
2 This is the ratio at which CDIs can be transmuted into the underlying security (e.g. 4:1 means 4 CDIs represent 1 underlying security whereas 1:4 means 1 CDI represents 4 underlying securities).
3 The net difference should equal the number of underlying securities transmuted into CDIs during the month less the number of CDIs transmuted into underlying securities during the month..
+ See Chapter 19 for defined terms
1 December 2019 Page 2
Light & Wonder Inc. is a cross-platform games and entertainment company. The Company is a developer of technology based products and services and associated content for the worldwide gaming, social and digital gaming industries. Its segments include Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. Its Gaming business segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a diverse portfolio of gaming content, products and services to commercial casinos, Native American casinos and wide-area gaming operators, such as arcade and bingo operators. Its SciPlay business segment is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. SciPlay offers a range of social casino games, including Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino Slots, Quick Hit Slots, Hot Shot Casino, 88 Fortunes, and Monopoly Slots. The Company's iGaming business segment provides a range of digital gaming content, distribution platforms, player account management systems, content, products and services.