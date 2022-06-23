Log in
10:16aLIGHT & WONDER : Steve Beason Joins Scientific Games Exec Team as President, Digital Lottery and Sports Betting
PU
06/09LIGHT & WONDER, INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
05/17SECTOR UPDATE : Consumer Discretionary Stocks Surging This Afternoon But Staples Falling
MT
Light & Wonder : Steve Beason Joins Scientific Games Exec Team as President, Digital Lottery and Sports Betting

06/23/2022 | 10:16am EDT
Well-known Industry Tech Pro Will Lead Company's Expanding Digital Lottery and Sports Business

ATLANTA - June 23, 2022 - Scientific Games announces the addition of well-known industry technology professional Steve Beason to the company's Executive Leadership Team. With four decades of experience advancing lottery, gaming and wagering technology, Beason will serve as President, Digital and Sports Betting for the company's expanding global business.

Beason returns to Scientific Games, previously holding the positions of Enterprise Chief Technology Officer and President of the company's Lottery Systems group between 2005 and 2016. Most recently, he was Group CTO for Inspired Entertainment. His industry experience also includes seven years as CTO for The Hong Kong Jockey Club, one of the world's oldest and premier gaming operators, and 12 years as Vice President of Software at GTECH.

Scientific Games CEO Pat McHugh, said, "Steve's experience and hands-on team approach make him a perfect fit to complement our Executive Leadership Team. He'll add immediate value across our technology, operations, content, and services offerings with a global view on commercially developing our business. Under Steve's leadership, as we continue to accelerate growth, our digital product innovation will enhance each of our existing product lines expanding play and promotion of lottery games."

McHugh added that the rapidly expanding iLottery and sports betting markets are a major focus for Scientific Games, which is 100% lottery since the company was sold to Brookfield Business Partners in April 2022.

"Our recent successes in Denmark, Hungary, Turkey, and Azerbaijan, where we deliver integrated programs for lottery instant games, draw games and sports betting across retail and digital channels, have created opportunities and an exciting need to expand our technology leadership across all lottery categories and consumer experiences," said McHugh.

Beason joins McHugh on the Scientific Games Executive Leadership Team, which also includes John Schulz, President Americas and Global Instant Products; Jim Bunitsky, Chief Financial Officer; Officer, Michael Conforti, President, International and Strategic Accounts; Jennifer Welshons, Chief Marketing Officer; Dena Rosenzweig, Chief Legal Officer; Stephen Richardson, Chief Administrative and Compliance Officer; Walt Eisele, Chief Technology Officer; and Jeff Martineck, Senior Vice President, Products and Innovation.

Since 1973, Scientific Games provides games, technology, analytics and services to lotteries around the world. With 130 customers in 50 countries, the company currently serves more than 20 digital lottery customers and provides lottery sports betting solutions in Canada, Europe and the U.S.

© 2022 Scientific Games, LLC. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games
Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ: SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

Media Inquiries: Media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements
In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including Scientific Games' current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

Light & Wonder Inc. published this content on 23 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 June 2022 14:15:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
