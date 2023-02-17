Advanced search
    LNW   US80874P1093

LIGHT & WONDER, INC.

(LNW)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-17 pm EST
64.32 USD   +0.36%
02/17Light & Wonder to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023
BU
02/06Light & Wonder Showcases Pioneering New WONDER 500™ Product Exclusively with Sky Betting & Gaming
BU
02/06Light & Wonder, Inc. Showcases Pioneering New WONDER 500 Product Exclusively with Sky Betting & Gaming
CI
Light & Wonder to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Results on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

02/17/2023 | 07:31pm EST
Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ: LNW) (“Light & Wonder” or the “Company”), announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link.

To pre-register, click here: Light & Wonder Earnings Call

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

Investor Conference Call

March 1, 2023
4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s website at https://explore.lnw.com/investors/ and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

Telephone Dial-in

US Toll Free: +1 (844) 200-6205
International: +1 (929) 526-1599
Conference ID: 245536

Telephone Replay

A telephone replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, March 8, 2023.
US Toll Free: +1 (866) 813-9403
International Toll: +44 (204) 525-0658
Replay Access Code: 949253

© 2023 Light & Wonder, Inc. All rights reserved.

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. (formerly known as Scientific Games Corporation), is the global leader in cross-platform games and entertainment. Light & Wonder brings together approximately 6,000 employees from six continents to connect content between land-based and digital channels with unmatched technology and distribution. Guided by a culture that values daring teamwork and creativity, Light & Wonder builds new worlds of play, developing game experiences loved by players around the globe. Its OpenGaming™ platform powers the largest digital-gaming network in the industry.

Light & Wonder is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more, visit lnw.com.


© Business Wire 2023
