Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ and ASX: LNW) (“Light & Wonder” or the “Company”), announced today it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2023, on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, after market close. The Company will host an investor conference call and simultaneous webcast the same day at 4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time to discuss the results.

Participants are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the following link.

To pre-register, click here: Light & Wonder Earnings Call

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to the call start time.

Investor Conference Call

February 27, 2024

4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time

February 28, 2024

8:30 a.m. Australian Eastern Daylight Time

Webcast

To access the live webcast of the call, please visit the Company’s website at https://explore.investors.lnw.com and click on the webcast link. A replay of the webcast will be available approximately one hour after the webcast and will be archived on the Company’s website.

Telephone Dial-in

US Toll Free: +1 (833) 470-1428

Australia: +61 2 7908 3093

International: +1 (404) 975-4839

Conference ID: 587006

About Light & Wonder, Inc.

Light & Wonder, Inc. is the leading cross-platform global games company. Through our three unique, yet highly complementary businesses, we deliver unforgettable experiences by combining the exceptional talents of our 6,000+ member team, with a deep understanding of our customers and players. We create immersive content that forges lasting connections with players, wherever they choose to engage. At Light & Wonder, it’s all about the games. The Company is committed to the highest standards of integrity, from promoting player responsibility to implementing sustainable practices. To learn more visit www.lnw.com.

