Lighthouse Properties PLC is a Malta-based investment company. The Company's segments include Listed infrastructure, Listed real estate and Direct property. The Listed infrastructure segment has investments in liquid listed infrastructure securities on recognized exchanges, utilizing both cash investments and equity swap derivatives. The Listed real estate segment has investments in liquid listed real estate securities on recognized exchanges, utilizing both cash investments and equity swap derivatives. The Direct property segment has investments in direct commercial properties in the retail sector, and opportunistic acquisitions in the retail, logistics, industrial, warehousing and office sectors are also considered. The Company's physical property investments are focused on retail assets across Europe and the United Kingdom. The Company's portfolio includes Forum Coimbra, Planet Koper, Docks Vauban, Docks 76, Rivetoile and Saint Sever.