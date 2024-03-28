SINGAPORE, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide, today announced that it has filed its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). An electronic copy of the annual report on Form 20-F can be accessed on LightInTheBox's investor relations website at https://ir.lightinthebox.com and on the SEC's website at https://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of LightInTheBox's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 free of charge upon request. Requests should be submitted to ir@lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is an apparel e-commerce retailer that ships products to consumers worldwide. With a focus on serving its middle-aged and senior customers, LightInTheBox leverages its global supply chain and logistics networks, along with its in-house R&D and design capabilities to offer a wide selection of comfortable, aesthetically pleasing and visually interesting apparel that brings fresh joy to customers. LightInTheBox operates its business through www.lightinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.sg and other websites as well as mobile applications, which are available in over 20 major languages and over 140 countries and regions. The Company is headquartered in Singapore, with additional offices in California, Shanghai and Beijing.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Investor Relations

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

Email: ir@lightinthebox.com



Jenny Cai

Piacente Financial Communications

Email: lightinthebox@tpg-ir.com



Brandi Piacente

Piacente Financial Communications

Tel: +1-212-481-2050

Email: lightinthebox@tpg-ir.com

