LightInTheBox : to Hold 2020 Annual General Meeting on December 24, 2020

11/02/2020 | 06:01am EST

SHANGHAI, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LITB) ("LightInTheBox" or the "Company"), a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world, today announced it will hold its 2020 annual general meeting of shareholders at Floor 5, Building 2, No. 399, Shengxia Road, Pudong New Area, 201203, Shanghai, China on December 24th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., local time.

No proposal will be submitted for shareholder approval at the annual general meeting. Instead, the annual general meeting will serve as an open forum for shareholders to discuss Company affairs with management.

The board of directors of the Company has fixed the close of business on November 16th, 2020 as the record date (the "Record Date") for determining the shareholders, including holders of the common shares and ADSs, who are entitled to attend the meeting.

The Company has filed its annual report on Form 20-F, including its audited financial statements for the financial year ended December 31, 2019, with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The Company's annual report can be accessed on the Company's website at http://ir.lightinthebox.com, as well as on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov. Shareholders may request a hard copy of the Company's annual report, free of charge, by contacting the Company at ir@lightinthebox.com.

About LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

LightInTheBox is a cross-border e-commerce platform that delivers products directly to consumers around the world. The Company offers customers a convenient way to shop for a wide selection of products at attractive prices through its www.lightinthebox.com, www.miniinthebox.com, www.ezbuy.com and other websites and mobile applications, which are available in 25 major languages and cover more than 140 countries.

For more information, please visit www.lightinthebox.com.

Investor Relations Contact

Christensen
Ms. Xiaoyan Su
Tel: +86 (10) 5900 3429
Email:  ir@lightinthebox.com

OR

Christensen
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Tel: +1-480-614-3004
Email: lbergkamp@ChristensenIR.com

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightinthebox-to-hold-2020-annual-general-meeting-on-december-24-2020-301164612.html

SOURCE LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd.

© PRNewswire 2020

