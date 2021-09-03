Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Lightning eMotors, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ZEV   US53228T1016

LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC.

(ZEV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

INVESTIGATION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

09/03/2021 | 12:51pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Lightning eMotors, Inc. ("Lightning" or "the Company") (NYSE: ZEV) f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc. (NYSE: GIK) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Lightning announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 after the market closed on August 16, 2021. The company disclosed a net loss per share of $0.79 as compared to a loss of $0.10 in the same period for the prior year. The Company also withdrew its full-year guidance, citing "chassis production disruptions" amongst other problems. Based on this news, shares of Lightning fell by almost 17% the next day, harming investors.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

The Schall Law Firm 
Brian Schall, Esq. 
310-301-3335
info@schallfirm.com 
www.schallfirm.com

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/investigation-reminder-the-schall-law-firm-announces-it-is-investigating-claims-against-lightning-emotors-inc-fka-gigcapital3-inc-and-encourages-investors-with-losses-to-contact-the-firm-301369143.html

SOURCE The Schall Law Firm


© PRNewswire 2021
All news about LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC.
12:51pINVESTIGATION REMINDER : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claim..
PR
09/01INVESTIGATION ALERT : The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims A..
BU
09/01EQUITY ALERT : Rosen Law Firm Encourages Lightning eMotors, Inc. f/k/a GigCapita..
BU
09/01LIGHTNING EMOTORS : Notice of annual meeting of stockholders
PU
08/31LIGHTNING EMOTORS : Enters the Electric School Bus Space with Multiyear Agreemen..
PU
08/31LIGHTNING EMOTORS : Thinking about buying stock in Lightning Emotors, Latch, Pix..
PR
08/31REV : Lightning eMotors Enter Partnership to Manufacture Electric School Buses
MT
08/31LIGHTNING EMOTORS : Enters the Electric School Bus Space with Multiyear Agreemen..
PU
08/31LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form ..
AQ
08/31Lightning Emotors Enters the Electric School Bus Space with Multiyear Agreeme..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIGHTNING EMOTORS, INC.
More recommendations