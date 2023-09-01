Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV) (the “Company”), announced today that it received a notice (the “Notice”) from the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) on August 29, 2023 indicating that the Company is not in compliance with Section 802.01B of the NYSE listed company manual because the Company’s average global market capitalization over a consecutive 30 trading-day period was less than $50 million and, at the same time, the Company’s last reported stockholders’ equity was less than $50 million.

The Notice has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on the NYSE, subject to the Company’s compliance with the NYSE’s other continued listing requirements.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018. In that time, we have deployed a variety of vehicle classes and applications including but not limited to cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, transit and shuttle buses, school buses, specialty work trucks, and electric powertrains for school buses, transit buses and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.

