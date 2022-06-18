Log in
Lightning eMotors : NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

06/18/2022 | 03:34am EDT
Notice of 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

The Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") of Lightning eMotors, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the "Company") will be held on Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. Mountain Time. We are holding a virtual-only meeting, conducted via live audio webcast. Stockholders can attend the meeting via the Internet at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZEV2022 by using the 16-digit control number that appears on your proxy card (printed in the box and marked by the arrow) and the instructions that accompanied your proxy materials.

The Annual Meeting will be held for the following purposes:

  1. To elect the two nominees for director named herein to serve as Class II directors to hold office until the 2025 annual meeting of stockholders or until their respective successors are duly elected and qualified.
  2. To ratify the selection by the Audit Committee of our Board of Directors of Grant Thornton LLP as our independent registered public accounting firm for our fiscal year ending December 31, 2022.
  3. To conduct any other business properly brought before the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

These items of business are more fully described in the accompanying proxy statement. The record date for the Annual Meeting is June 2, 2022. Only stockholders of record as of the close of business on that date may vote at the meeting or any adjournment or postponement thereof.

The proxy statement and annual report to stockholders are also available electronically at www.proxyvote.com.

Timothy Reeser
Chief Executive Officer

2022 Proxy Statement

READ / DOWNLOAD PDF

2021 Annual Report 10-K

READ / DOWNLOAD PDF

Disclaimer

Lightning eMotors Inc. published this content on 17 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 June 2022 07:33:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
