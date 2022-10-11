Lightning eMotors Produces 104 Vehicles and Powertrains in the Third Quarter of 2022

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE: ZEV), a leading provider of zero emission medium-duty commercial vehicles and electric vehicle technology for fleets, today announced that it produced 104 vehicles and powertrains during the third quarter of 2022, up from 74 during the second quarter of 2022. Going forward, Lightning plans to disclose unit production levels after the end of each quarter.

“I am pleased that we continue to demonstrate our ability to scale-up our production capacity. Over the past year we have invested in people, equipment, and processes to improve output, efficiency, and quality. The third quarter represents the highest production level in our history by nearly 39%, and more than doubles the production level of the third quarter of 2021,” said Tim Reeser, CEO and Co-Founder. “Given the accelerated growth in funding for commercial electric vehicles, we are confident that the demand for our products will grow in 2023 to meet our continued production ramp.”

In addition to the ongoing Federal Transportation Administration funding for low and zero emission public transportation at $1 billion per year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recently doubled the funding for electric school buses from $500 million to $1 billion per year. Starting in 2023, the new Inflation Reduction Act provides a tax credit of $40,000 for electric commercial vehicles over 14,000 pounds, a funding that can be stacked on top of the other Federal and State funding sources. Lightning is one of only a few OEMs that likely qualify for all of these subsidies today.

Lightning eMotors will release the complete financial details of its third quarter, including the number of vehicles sold during the third quarter, at our earnings announcement on November 7, 2022.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at https://lightningemotors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

