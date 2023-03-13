Lightning eMotors Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022

Lightning eMotors, a leading provider of zero-emission powertrains and medium-duty and specialty commercial electric vehicles for fleets, today announced consolidated results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

“Our record vehicle production in the fourth quarter capped a year in which we dramatically grew our manufacturing capacity and efficiency, managed through supply chain challenges, introduced new vehicle platforms, and established associations with strong OEM partners,” said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. “For the year we generated record revenue and made critical investments in key electric vehicle and powertrain technologies. In the fourth quarter our revenue was constrained due to a major supplier quality issue with Romeo batteries. Although all of our new platforms use Proterra or CATL batteries today, we had a significant number of builds and shipments scheduled for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 of a legacy platform that still used Romeo batteries, and all of those shipments had to be held back due to the Romeo quality issues. In addition, we saw some of our demand push out to the second half of this year as customers aligned their purchase timing with the new EPA, FTA, and IRA incentive programs that were announced last year.”

Reeser continued, “The dynamics of the commercial EV landscape have changed over the course of the last six months. Specifically, government policy and incentives are driving demand toward our Class 4 (14,000 lbs. Gross Vehicle Weight Rated) school bus, shuttle bus, and box truck vehicles. Since our inception, we have offered the widest variety of vehicle weight classes and applications of any EV OEM, but these new policy changes provide clear guidance on where to focus our offerings. The Class 4 and larger shuttle bus, school bus, and work truck vehicles have been core to our portfolio from our inception, and we have invested heavily in the last 3 years in these platforms and markets. We believe we have a clear competitive advantage in these markets due to the maturity of our products, relationships with customers, dealers, and specialty vehicle partners, and our energy, service and support infrastructure. Within these segments, we are completing the transition from our early-generation Ford chassis with Romeo batteries to a new, improved platform with a GM chassis and Proterra batteries. In the future we expect our Class 4-6 offerings will also be built on our purpose-built Lightning eChassis. These product and market transitions impacted our Q4 results and are expected to drag on the first half of 2023 revenue, but we are excited that we have market-leading products ready to go, in market segments that are hitting major inflection points in 2023, propelled by new incentives and the maturity of our product offerings. We expect our new vehicle lineup to leverage our competitive advantages and the high barriers to entry in the commercial EV market to generate strong revenue growth in these attractive market segments.”

Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Fourth quarter production was 128 units, up from 38 units in Q4 2021. Revenue was $4.3 million, compared to $4.2 million for the prior-year quarter.

Fourth quarter net loss was $8.6 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to net income of $22.2 million, or $0.28 per diluted share, during the fourth quarter of last year.

Fourth quarter adjusted EBITDA loss was $19.9 million, compared to a loss of $15.9 million during the same period in the prior year. Fourth quarter adjusted net loss was $24.0 million, compared to a loss of $20.0 million during the prior year quarter. Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss are non-GAAP measures. See explanatory language and reconciliation to the GAAP measures below.

Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Full year 2022 production was 381 units, up from 156 units in 2021. Revenue was $24.4 million, up 16% from $21.0 million in 2021.

Guidance

Based on current demand and supply conditions, the Company expects:

2023 revenue to be in the range of $35 million to $50 million

2023 vehicle and powertrain sales to be in the range of 300 to 400 units

2023 vehicle and powertrain production to be in the range of 400 to 450 units

Exchange Agreement

Additionally, on March 10, 2023, the Company entered into privately negotiated exchange agreements with certain holders (the “Noteholders”) of its unsecured 7.5% convertible senior notes due in 2024 (the “Convertible Notes”) to exchange $10.5 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes for approximately 18.75 million newly issued shares of its common stock.

The Company expects to complete the exchanges by March 15, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. After the closing, $59.9 million aggregate principal amount of the Convertible Notes will remain outstanding.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acted as exclusive financial advisor to the Company in connection with the exchanges.

Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors, stated, “We are pleased to take another important step to strengthen our balance sheet by reducing the total amount of our outstanding debt and continuing to lower our interest expense.”

The exchanges are being made pursuant to an exemption from registration provided in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors (NYSE: ZEV) has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2009, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, ambulances, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 4 Type A school buses, Class 6 work trucks, Class 7 city buses, and motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes, and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs with a full suite of control software, telematics, analytics, and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit our website at lightningemotors.com.

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 56,011 $ 168,538 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $2,028 and $3,349 as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively 9,899 9,172 Inventories 47,066 14,621 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 9,401 7,067 Total current assets 122,377 199,398 Property and equipment, net 11,519 4,891 Operating lease right-of-use asset, net 7,735 8,742 Other assets 1,928 379 Total assets $ 143,559 $ 213,410 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 7,961 $ 6,021 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 6,270 5,045 Warrant liability 60 2,185 Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,649 1,166 Total current liabilities 15,940 14,417 Long-term debt, net of debt discount 62,103 63,768 Operating lease obligation, net of current portion 7,735 9,260 Derivative liability 78 17,418 Earnout liability 2,265 83,144 Other long-term liabilities 880 191 Total liabilities 89,001 188,198 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.0001, 1,000,000 shares authorized no shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 — — Common stock, par value $0.0001, 250,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021; 89,843,138 and 75,062,642 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 9 8 Additional paid-in capital 220,943 206,768 Accumulated deficit (166,394 ) (181,564 ) Total stockholders’ equity 54,558 25,212 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 143,559 $ 213,410

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Revenues $ 4,334 $ 4,221 $ 24,413 $ 20,992 Cost of revenues 9,060 6,901 36,251 26,293 Gross loss (4,726 ) (2,680 ) (11,838 ) (5,301 ) Operating expenses Research and development 4,434 875 9,614 3,089 Selling, general and administrative 12,587 13,606 51,642 42,851 Total operating expenses 17,021 14,481 61,256 45,940 Loss from operations (21,747 ) (17,161 ) (73,094 ) (51,241 ) Other (income) expense, net Interest expense, net 3,490 3,833 14,958 13,367 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liabilities (275 ) 704 (2,125 ) 28,812 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative liability (932 ) (3,949 ) (17,302 ) 5,341 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of earnout liability (12,522 ) (39,981 ) (80,879 ) 4,183 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,921 ) — (2,921 ) (2,194 ) Other (income) expense, net (6 ) 46 5 19 Total other (income) expense, net (13,166 ) (39,347 ) (88,264 ) 49,528 Net income (loss) $ (8,581 ) $ 22,186 $ 15,170 $ (100,769 ) Net income (loss) per share, basic $ (0.11 ) $ 0.30 $ 0.20 $ (1.67 ) Net income (loss) per share, diluted $ (0.11 ) $ 0.28 $ 0.16 $ (1.67 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding, basic 77,132,774 74,984,051 77,132,774 60,260,156 Weighted-average shares outstanding, diluted 77,132,774 78,311,597 85,605,836 60,260,156

Lightning eMotors, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Cash flows from operating activities Net income (loss) $ (8,581 ) $ 22,186 $ 15,170 $ (100,769 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 541 269 1,820 874 Provision for doubtful accounts 228 3,207 2,459 3,349 Inventory obsolescence and write-downs 3,864 917 5,019 917 Loss on disposal of fixed asset — 48 58 39 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,921 ) — (2,921 ) (2,194 ) Change in fair value of warrant liability (275 ) 704 (2,125 ) 28,812 Change in fair value of earnout liability (12,522 ) (39,981 ) (80,879 ) 4,183 Change in fair value of derivative liability (932 ) (3,949 ) (17,302 ) 5,341 Stock-based compensation 1,273 993 5,151 2,538 Amortization of debt discount 2,457 2,072 9,356 6,670 Non-cash impact of operating lease right-of-use asset 311 (462 ) 1,160 991 Issuance of common stock for commitment shares — — 851 — Issuance of common stock warrants for services performed — — — 433 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 197 (309 ) (4,596 ) (8,399 ) Inventories (14,158 ) (4,777 ) (36,113 ) (9,795 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 959 131 (3,167 ) (6,380 ) Accounts payable (4,122 ) 2,285 1,930 3,578 Accrued expenses and other liabilities (3,856 ) (1,179 ) (394 ) 4,005 Net cash used in operating activities (37,537 ) (17,845 ) (104,523 ) (65,807 ) Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property and equipment (2,225 ) (924 ) (7,919 ) (3,244 ) Proceeds from disposal of property and equipment — 46 — 55 Net cash used in investing activities (2,225 ) (878 ) (7,919 ) (3,189 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from convertible notes payable, net of issuance costs paid — — — 95,000 Proceeds from Business combination and PIPE Financing, net of issuance costs paid — — — 142,796 Proceeds from facility borrowings — — — 7,000 Repayments of facility borrowings — — — (11,500 ) Proceeds from the exercise of Series C redeemable convertible preferred warrants — — — 3,100 Proceeds from exercise of common warrants — — — 157 Payments on finance lease obligations (43 ) — (121 ) (54 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 22 23 151 575 Tax withholding payment related to net settlement of equity awards (1 ) — (115 ) — Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (22 ) 23 (85 ) 237,074 Net (decrease) increase in cash (39,784 ) (18,700 ) (112,527 ) 168,078 Cash - Beginning of year 95,795 187,238 168,538 460 Cash - End of year $ 56,011 $ 168,538 $ 56,011 $ 168,538 Supplemental cash flow information - Cash paid for interest $ 3,414 $ 3,686 $ 6,950 $ 6,245 Significant noncash transactions Earnout liability at inception $ — $ — $ — $ 78,960 Warrant liability at inception — — — 1,253 Derivative liability at inception — — — 17,063 Conversion of short-term convertible notes for common stock — — — 9,679 Conversion of convertible notes for common stock 8,138 — 8,138 10,089 Conversion of warrant liabilities for common stock — — — 37,580 Property and equipment included in accounts payable and accruals (240 ) — 639 — Finance lease right-of-use asset in exchange for a lease liability — 208 786 208 Inventory repossessed for accounts receivable — — 1,410 —

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to our results determined in accordance with GAAP, we believe the following non-GAAP measures are useful in evaluating our operational performance. We use the following non-GAAP financial information among other operational metrics to evaluate our ongoing operations and for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We believe that non-GAAP financial information, when taken collectively, may be helpful to investors in assessing our operating performance. The presentation of non-GAAP financial information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization and interest expense. Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income (loss) before depreciation and amortization, interest expense, stock-based compensation, gains or losses related to the change in fair value of warrant, derivative and earnout share liabilities and other non-recurring costs determined by management, such as the commitment fee associated with our equity line of credit agreement with Lincoln Park Capital, LLC (“ELOC Agreement”) and Business Combination related expenses. EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are intended as supplemental measures of our performance that are neither required by, nor presented in accordance with, GAAP. We believe that using EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends while comparing our financial measures with those of comparable companies, which may present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors. However, you should be aware that when evaluating EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA we may incur future expenses similar to those excluded when calculating these measures. In addition, our presentation of these measures should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. Our computation of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures computed by other companies, because all companies may not calculate EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in the same fashion.

Because of these limitations, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for performance measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. We compensate for these limitations by relying primarily on our GAAP results and using EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA on a supplemental basis. You should review the reconciliation of net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA below and not rely on any single financial measure to evaluate our business.

The following table reconciles net income (loss) to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 and 2021:

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net income (loss) $ (8,581 ) $ 22,186 $ 15,170 $ (100,769 ) Adjustments: Depreciation and Amortization 541 269 1,820 874 Interest expense, net 3,490 3,833 14,958 13,367 EBITDA $ (4,550 ) $ 26,288 $ 31,948 $ (86,528 ) Stock-based compensation 1,273 993 5,151 2,538 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of warrant liabilities (275 ) 704 (2,125 ) 28,812 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of derivative liability (932 ) (3,949 ) (17,302 ) 5,341 (Gain) loss from change in fair value of earnout liability (12,522 ) (39,981 ) (80,879 ) 4,183 Gain on extinguishment of debt (2,921 ) — (2,921 ) (2,194 ) ELOC Agreement commitment fee — — 851 — Business Combination expense — — — 9,098 Adjusted EBITDA $ (19,927 ) $ (15,945 ) $ (65,277 ) $ (38,750 )

