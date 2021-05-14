Lightning eMotors : UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Form 8-K) 05/14/2021 | 03:14pm EDT Send by mail :

UNAUDITED PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED FINANCIAL INFORMATION Lightning eMotors, Inc. (f/k/a GigCapital3, Inc.) (the 'Company') is providing the following unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information to aid you in your analysis of the financial aspects of the business combination between GigCapital3, Inc. and Lightning Systems, Inc., which was consummated on May 6, 2021. The historical financial information of Lightning Systems, Inc. was derived from the audited financial statements of Lightning Systems, Inc. as of and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020. The historical financial information of GigCapital3, Inc. was derived from the audited financial statements of GigCapital3, Inc. for the period from inception (February 3, 2020) through December 31, 2020. This information should be read together with Lightning Systems, Inc.'s and GigCapital3 Inc.'s financial statements and related notes. Description of the Transaction On December 10, 2020, GigCapital3, Inc. and its wholly owned subsidiary, Project Power Merger Sub, Inc., entered into a Business Combination Agreement with Lightning Systems, Inc. Following the approval at the special meeting of the stockholders of GigCapital3, Inc. held on April 21, 2021, and pursuant to and in accordance with the terms of the Business Combination Agreement, Project Power Merger Sub, Inc. merged with and into Lightning Systems, Inc. with Lightning Systems Inc. surviving the merger. Upon the consummation of the merger, GigCapital3, Inc. changed its name to Lightning eMotors, Inc. Subject to and in accordance with the terms of the Business Combination Agreement and customary adjustments, at the effective time of the merger, each share of Lightning Systems, Inc. capital stock issued and outstanding immediately prior to the effective time of the merger (other than shares owned by Lightning Systems, Inc. as treasury stock or dissenting shares) (i) converted into that number of shares of GigCaptial3, Inc. common stock that constitutes the merger consideration, which aggregate amount, including any shares issuable in respect of vested equity awards of Lightning Systems, Inc. that were exercised prior to the closing or equity awards of Lightning Systems, Inc. that GigCapital3, Inc. assumed and which are exercised following the closing in accordance with the terms of such equity awards, plus (2) up to an additional 16,463,096 shares of GigCapital3, Inc. common stock as stockholder earnout shares to former equity holders of Lightning Systems, Inc. who have received, or are entitled to receive, any per share merger consideration shares of GigCapital3, Inc. common stock earned due to the satisfaction of the earnout conditions set forth in and pursuant to the terms of the Business Combination Agreement. Accounting for the Transactions The business combination is accounted for as a reverse recapitalization in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Under this method of accounting, GigCapital3, Inc. will be treated as the 'acquired' company for financial reporting purposes. This determination was primarily based on Lightning System, Inc.'s operations comprising substantially all of the ongoing operations of the post-combination company, Lightning System, Inc.'s senior management comprising substantially all of the senior management of the post-combination company and the existence of a majority voting interest in the post-combination company. Accordingly, for accounting purposes, the business combination is treated as the equivalent of Lightning System, Inc. issuing stock for the net assets of GigCapital3, Inc., accompanied by a recapitalization. The net assets of GigCapital3, Inc. is stated at historical cost, with no goodwill or other intangible assets recorded. Operations prior to the business combination are the historical operations of Lightning System, Inc. Basis of Pro Forma Presentation The historical financial information has been adjusted to give pro forma effect to events that are related and/or directly attributable to the business combination, are factually supportable and, with respect to the pro forma statements of operations, are expected to have a continuing impact on the results of the post-combination company. The unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information is for illustrative purposes only. The financial results may have been different had the companies always been combined. You should not rely on the unaudited pro forma condensed combined financial information as being indicative of the historical results that would have been achieved had the companies always been combined or the future results that the post-combination company will experience. Lightning System, Inc. and GigCapital3, Inc. have not had any historical relationship prior to the business combination. Accordingly, no pro forma adjustments were required to eliminate activities between the companies. PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED BALANCE SHEET AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2020 (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) (A) (B) GigCapital3,

Inc. Lightning

Systems,

Inc. Pro Forma

Adjustments Pro Forma

Balance

Sheet ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,170 $ 460 $ 202,029 (1 ) 2 (1 ) 25,000 (2 ) 100,000 (3 ) (58,759 ) (4 ) (39,634 ) (6 ) (4,500 ) (7 ) 225,768 Accounts receivable, net 4,122 4,122 Inventories 5,743 5,743 Prepaid expenses and other current 150 3,999 (1,913 ) (6 ) 2,236 Total current assets 1,320 14,324 222,225 237,869 Property and equipment, net 2,615 2,615 Operating lease right-of-use asset 7,881 7,881 Other non-current assets 43 45 88 Cash and marketable securities held in Trust Account 202,029 (202,029 ) (1 ) - Interest receivable on cash held in trust account 2 (2 ) (1 ) - Total Assets $ 203,394 $ 24,865 $ 20,194 $ 248,453 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE COMMON STOCK AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 84 $ 2,599 $ (285 ) (6 ) $ 2,398 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 1,806 2,762 (3,289 ) (6 ) 1,279 Accrued expenses due to related parties 6 128 134 Warrant liabilities 21,155 (21,155 ) (4 ) - Current portion of long-term debt 7,954 (6,454 ) (4 ) (1,500 ) (7 ) - Current portion of long-term debt-related party 6,225 (3,225 ) (4 ) (3,000 ) (7 ) - Current portion of operating lease obligation 1,769 1,769 Current portion of finance lease obligation 54 54 Total current liabilities 1,896 42,646 (38,908 ) 5,634 Long-term debt net of current portion and debt discount related party 1,649 1,351 (8 ) 3,000 Warrant liabilities-LT 2,339 (9 ) 2,339 Derivative liability 42,547 (3 ) 42,547 Long-term convertible debt (5,000 ) (6 ) 100,000 (3 ) (42,547 ) (3 ) (28,974 ) (3 ) 23,479 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 7,265 7,265 Deferred underwriting fee payable 8,000 (8,000 ) (6 ) - Total liabilities 9,896 51,560 22,808 84,264 Common stock subject to possible redemption, 18,663,171 shares at a redemption value of $10.10 per share 188,498 - (188,498 ) (4 ) - Redeemable, convertible preferred stock Series A redeemable, convertible preferred stock - 18,036 (18,036 ) (4 ) - Series B redeemable, convertible preferred stock - 4,101 (4,101 ) (4 ) - Series C redeemable, convertible preferred stock - 21,135 (21,135 ) (4 ) - Total redeemable, convertible preferred stock - 43,272 (43,272 ) - Stockholders' equity Common stock 1 - 1 (4 ) 5 (4 ) 7 Preferred stock - - Additional paid-in capital 7,728 10,828 25,000 (2 ) 28,974 (3 ) 129,738 (4 ) (5 ) (4 ) 43,272 (4 ) 9,679 (4 ) 21,155 (4 ) (14,136 ) (5 ) (6,521 ) (6 ) (286 ) (9 ) (1,351 ) (8 ) 254,075 Accumulated deficit (2,729 ) (80,795 ) 14,136 (5 ) (9,354 ) (6 ) (2,053 ) (9 ) (9,098 ) (6 ) (89,893 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,000 (69,967 ) 229,156 164,189 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 203,394 $ 24,865 $ 20,194 $ 248,453 Pro Forma Adjustments to the Unaudited Condensed Combined Balance Sheet (A) Derived from the audited condensed balance sheet of the Gig Capital 3, Inc. as of December 31, 2020. (B) Derived from the audited condensed consolidated balance sheet of Lightning Systems as of December 31, 2020. (1) To reflect the release of $202,029,000 of investments and $2,000 of interest receivable held in the Trust Account as all amounts held in the Trust Account are to be released upon the consummation of the Business Combination to either be used to satisfy the exercise of redemption rights or for use by New Lightning eMotors. (2) To reflect the sale under a subscription agreement with PIPE Investor of 2,500,000 shares at $10.00 per share for a total of $25.0 million. (3) To reflect the issuance of Convertible Notes due in 2024 to Convertible Note Investors totaling $100 million, the derivative liability for the conversion feature, mandatory redemption and the interest make-whole provision ($42.5 million) and to reflect the debt discount resulting from the issuance of 8,695,652 warrants with the associated debt discount ($29.0 million). The Convertible Notes are convertible into Common Stock at a rate of 86.9565 shares per $1,000 of principal amount. (4) To reflect the 5,816,664 shares redeemed into cash by the stockholders of GigCapital3, Inc. in conjunction with the vote to approve the Business Combination. To reflect the surrender of shares of Lightning Systems Capital Stock (including shares resulting from the conversion of notes, warrants and preferred stock), after redemption of the 5,816,664 shares of Common Stock, and the issuance of 50,652,890 shares of Common Stock ($0.0001 par value). (5) To reflect the elimination of the historical accumulated deficit of GigCapital3, Inc., the accounting acquiree. (6) To reflect the payment of estimated transaction costs of approximately $40.0 million, including debt issuance costs of $5.0 million, and deferred underwriters' fees already accrued of $8.0 million, in conjunction with the Business Combination. (7) To reflect the payoff of certain outstanding debt (the unsecured facility agreement and working capital facilities) of Lightning Systems, in conjunction with the closing of the Business Combination. (8) To reflect the write off by Lightning Systems of the unamortized debt discount. (9) To reclass the private placement warrants of GigCapital3, Inc. from equity to long-term liabilities at fair value PRO FORMA CONDENSED COMBINED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2020 (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) (A) (B) GigCapital3, Inc. Lightning

Systems, Inc. Period from

February 3, 2020

(Date of Inception)

through December 31,

2020 Twelve months

ended

December 31,

2020 Pro Forma

Adjustments Pro Forma

Statement of

Operations Revenue $ - $ 9,088 9,088 Cost of revenue 11,087 11,087 Gross profit - (1,999 ) - (1,999 ) Operating expenses: Research and development 1,309 1,309 Sales, general, and administrative 2,760 10,451 18,452 (5 ) 31,663 Total operating expenses 2,760 11,760 18,452 32,972 Loss from operations (2,760 ) (13,759 ) (18,452 ) (34,971 ) Interest Expense 2,983 (2,527 ) (4 ) 1,667 (8 ) 22,307 (3 ) 24,430 Loss (gain) from change in fair value of warrant liabilities 20,835 (20,835 ) (2 ) 2,053 (7 ) 2,053 Other expense, net 76 76 Interest (income) on marketable securities held in Trust Account (44 ) 44 (1 ) - Loss before income tax expense (2,716 ) (37,653 ) (21,161 ) (61,530 ) Income tax expense 13 - (13 ) (1 ) - Net loss $ (2,729 ) $ (37,653 ) $ (21,148 ) $ (61,530 ) Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.44 ) $ (11.18 ) $ (0.85 ) Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share attributable to common stockholders basic and diluted 6,247,527 3,671,569 66,014,397 (6 ) 72,261,924 Pro Forma Adjustments to the Unaudited Condensed Combined Statement of Operations (A) Derived from the audited statement of operations of the GigCapital3, Inc. for the period from inception (February 3, 2020) through December 31, 2020. (B) Derived from the audited statement of operations of Lightning Systems for the year ended December 31, 2020. (1) Represents an adjustment to eliminate both the interest income on marketable securities held in the Trust Account as of the beginning of the period and the corresponding income tax expense. (2) To reflect the reversal of the loss from change in fair value of warrants liabilities incurred by Lightning Systems as the Business Combination is reflected as if it had occured at the beginning of the twelve-month period. (3) To reflect the amortization of the regular interest plus the debt discount of $71.4 million on the notes financing ($42.5 million from the derivative liability and $28.9 million resulting from the warrants issued) over three years (the term of the loan) at a constant interest rate as if the loan had occurred at the beginning of the twelve-month period. (4) To reflect the reversal of interest (including the amorization of debt discounts) on the unsecured facility agreement and other notes that would be either converted to common stock or paid off at the start of the twelve-month period as the Business Combination is reflected as if it had occured at the beginning of the twelve-month period. (5) To expense advisory fees paid at deal consummation as if the Business Combination had occurred at the beginning of the twelve-month period. (6) As the Business Combination is being reflected as if it had occurred at the beginning of the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020, the calculation of weighted average shares outstanding for basic and diluted net loss per share assumes that the shares issuable to the Lightning Systems equity holders in the Business Combination have been outstanding for the entire period presented. This calculation has been adjusted to exclude shares redeemed prior to the Business Combination. (7) To record change in fair value of GigCapital3, Inc. private warrants due to reclassification from equity to labilities at inception to year-end as the Business Combination is reflected as if it had occurred at the beginning of the twelve-month period. (8) To record the first year of amortization of the debt issuance costs related to the $100 million Convertible Notes as the Business Combination is reflected as if it had occurred at the beginning of the twelve-month period. Twelve Months

Ended December 31,

2020 and Period

from February 3,

2020 (Date of

Inception) through

December 31, 2020 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted: GigCapital3, Inc. weighted average shares outstanding 6,247,527 GigCapital3, Inc. shares of common stock no longer subject to forfeiture 15,000 Sale of additional GigCapital3, Inc. shares in conjunction with the Business Combination 2,500,000 GigCapital3, Inc. shares previously subject to redemption which were not redeemed and reclassified to equity 12,846,507 Stockholder Earnout Shares (1) - Shares issued to Lightning Systems, Inc. in business combination 50,652,890 Weighted-average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 72,261,924 Percent of shares owned by GigCapital3, Inc. 30 % Percent of shares owned by Lightning System, Inc. 70 % PRO FORMA CHANGE IN EQUITY ACCOUNTS (in thousands except share and per share amounts) (unaudited) Shares Common

Stock APIC Shares Convertible

Preferred

Stock Shares Common

Stock APIC Shares Common

Stock APIC Beginning Balance 7,230,308 $ 1 $ 7,728 30,120,057 $ 43,272 4,910,555 $ - $ 10,828 12,140,863 $ 1 $ 18,556 Sale of GigCapital3, Inc. shares under subscription agreement with PIPE Investor 2,500,000 25,000 Surrender of Lightning Systems, Inc. common stock (4,910,555 ) (10,828 ) (4,910,555 ) - Surrender of Lightning Systems, Inc. preferred stock (30,120,057 ) (43,272 ) 43,272 Surrender of Lightning Systems, Inc. preferred stock converted from notes 9,679 Write off of debt discount on notes converted (1,351 ) Surrender of Lightning Systems, Inc. warrants 21,155 GigCapital3, Inc. shares in exchange 50,652,890 5 (5 ) Shares previously subject to redemption but not redeemed and transferred to equity 12,846,507 1 129,738 Recording of debt discount for warrants associated with the issuance of convertible notes 28,974 Transaction costs classified as equity issuance costs paid at close (6,521 ) Reclassification of GigCapital3, Inc. private warrants from equity to liabilities (286 ) Eliminate historical accumulated deficit of GigCapital3, Inc. (14,136 ) Ending balance 73,229,705 $ 7 $ 254,075 Attachments Original document

