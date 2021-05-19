Log in
LightPath Technologies : Announces Participation in the Mars Exploration Program

05/19/2021 | 10:32am EDT
ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 18, 2021 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ('LightPath,' the 'Company,' or 'we'), a leading vertically-integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, is delighted to announce that NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) recently confirmed that optical elements manufactured by our subsidiary, ISP Optics, is supporting the Mars Curiosity Rover's efforts in the NASA Science Exploration Program.

The Zinc Sulfide Mid-wave Infrared (MWIR) lens and beam-splitter are critical components of the Tunable Laser Spectrometer (TLS) instrument on the Mars Curiosity Rover.

https://www.jpl.nasa.gov/images/tunable-laser-spectrometer-on-nasas-curiosity-mars-rover.

LightPath Technologies CEO, Sam Rubin said,' LightPath's global employee base works hard every day to deliver cutting-edge, industry-leading, precision optics that enable our customers to make the most of Photonics technologies and deliver on our long term strategy of improving life experiences by harnessing light.'

LightPath is proud to have our optical solutions supporting other missions aboard the International Space Station, the Space Shuttle and numerous satellites. Our corporate location, in the middle of Central Florida's Space Coast, is quite conducive to our increasing presence in outer space. Working collaboratively with the University of Central Florida's CREOL, LightPath is accelerating innovative solutions to match the rapid pace and rigorous demands of space exploration.

Company Contacts:

Devin Standard, Business Development/IR Specialist
LightPath Technologies, Inc.
Tel: 407-382-4003
dstandard@lightpath.com

Mark Palvino, VP of Global Sales
LightPath Technologies, Inc.
Tel: 407-382-4003
mpalvino@lightpath.com

Disclaimer

LightPath Technologies Inc. published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:31:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
