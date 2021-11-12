Holiday Readiness Guide: 10 Ways to Prepare for a Different Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The busiest time of the year for retailers is almost here-Black Friday and Cyber Monday are only a couple of weeks away. The starting pistols of the offline and online shopping seasons are on November 26 and November 29, respectively, and retailers around the world are working to find ways to meet the new era of holiday shopping.

Unlike previous Black Fridays and Cyber Mondays, using data from past years might not be the most reliable source of information in a year where the world economy has been turned on its head. This doesn't mean you should completely forget about your data, but you should still be ready for anything during the year's most unpredictable sales marathon.

Some things, however, can still be used as predictors for this year's behavior. Online sales are still predicted to account for a huge part of holiday shopping. According to eMarketer, almost 19% of 2021 holiday sales will come from eCommerce.

Does this mean you should close up shop and focus exclusively on your online sales? No, but it does emphasize the importance of implementing an omnichannel strategythat will give customers the flexibility they are looking for this season. If you haven't started preparing, it's time to get your sales strategy up to speed to make the most of this unpredictably unique shopping season.

While hoards of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals might be swarming your inbox since October, this doesn't mean it's too late to jump on the bandwagon. It does, however, mean you should be creative about it.

68% of shopperssay they pay more attention to companies' emails during the holidays. If you've been collecting your customers' email addresses through your loyalty program, email newsletter or even to send them an e-receipt, you should definitely send them emails to let them know about your Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

According to Andrei Vasilescu, CEO and Digital Marketing expert of DontPayFull, a great tip is to stagger your emails. "Send the first wave of teaser emails with the hints of your upcoming offers to get the attention of your audience. Your second wave of emails will contain your exclusive offers customized for different leads," says Vasilescu.

While sending generic emails might be the easiest option, it might also be the least effective one. Each customer is different, meaning their offers should be too. This is where segmentation comes in handy.

Jonathan Frey, CMO of Urban Bikes Directstore recommends "using segmented email marketing to offer customers a personalized holiday sales experience. Not every sale will appeal to every customer, and not every customer will be completely receptive to the concept of Black Friday itself. Create targeted messages to get on every customer types' wavelength."

While the upcoming shopping weekend can be a great time to lure new customers in, it can still be pricey, as it can cost up to 25 times moreto acquire a new customer. Marketing to current customers is not only less expensive, but they tend to buy more often and spend more than first-time customers.

While it may seem tempting to exclusively run paid ads on Facebook and Instagram to get more new customers, don't make the mistake of neglecting your existing ones; they're the ones that are more likely to buy more and recommend your store to friends and family. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are the perfect times to strengthen your relationship with your existing customers.

Don't risk having your best customers shop at one of your competitors. Create emails that feature your holiday deals and send them to your existing customers, and don't forget to create a sense of urgency (this is a limited time offer!) so that they act fast. Make sure to use segmented email marketing to offer your VIP customers exclusive deals that they might like. With Lightspeed Loyalty, you can easily create beautiful promotional emails with its built-in drag-and-drop email builder.

Social media marketing can be expensive and have a low impact-ifyou don't know what you're doing.

If you're looking to get people into your physical store, we suggest narrowing your audience to be only within a certain distance from your location. We call the act of narrowing your ad's reach by state, province, city, zip or postal code geotargeting.

This achieves two things:

The only people getting your Black Friday ads are located near your business and are more likely to visit your store and make a purchase. You get a higher ROI for what you spend. Since your audience is highly-targeted, each person that sees your ad is more likely to convert into a customer.

It's a lot cheaper (and effective) to make your ads as targeted as possible.

If you're looking to shift some of your foot traffic to your online shop you might also want to reach a broader amount of people. Similar to geotargeted ads, it's also much more effective to remarket people who have visited your online store.

Eagan Heath, Owner of Caravan Digital, recommends "getting your Facebook and Instagram Ad prospecting audiences ready! You can close a lot of sales by remarketing these folks during the holiday rush." The holidays are the best time to use tools like Facebook and Instagram to reach out to people that have connected with your brand previously and close the sale.

Think about it-they've already looked at products on your website, so why not send them a reminder to take action? If you've installed Facebook Pixelon your website, you can create Facebook ads that feature the very same products someone viewed.

For example, let's say you were shopping for a pair of Mejuri earrings and saw some Cabochon Studs you liked. You don't buy them, but you did look at them. Next thing you know, you see them in a carousel ad on your Facebook newsfeed.

Your customer might then add the earrings to their cart and become a paying customer. Remarketing people that are visiting your online storeis another trick for running Facebook ads that actually work.

If you're creating content on Instagram (which you should be), there's a great feature called Instagram Shoppingthat lets people buy products featured in your posts directly through the app.

Considering that 20% of shoppers-and 37% of Gen Zers-say Instagram is their favorite channel for holiday shopping, you should definitely look into setting up Instagram Shopping.

While it's used by big-box retailers, it's very accessible for independent retailers to set up as well. Once you set up Instagram Shopping and create a few posts, those posts are visible to any of the 200 million accounts that use Instagram's Explore tab daily. That's a lot of exposure and potential sales for not a lot of effort.

SEO can be a powerful tool to bring in customers organically in the short and long term.

While optimizing your website should be an ongoing process, it doesn't hurt to take a look and improve your existing landing pages and product pages to make it easier for search engines like Google to crawl your website and bring customers during the upcoming shopping weekend. This doesn't mean you need to revamp your entire website, but even just updating copy in strategic pages and products might make a world of difference

According to Frey, one way to optimize your copy is by "analyzing your online store's searches and paying close attention to any terms customers enter into the search field on your site only to be greeted with poor results."

Once you know which search terms to target, it's time to start optimizing. "Using these search terms, optimize your site copy and metadata as best you can to better align with what customers expect from you. You can also analyze your website's search terms to determine which items you should be promoting and putting on sale," says Frey.

Optimizing your website can also help bring foot traffic to your physical store. But first things first: Make sure your store information is properly set up on Google My Business. People should be able to find your store's location, contact information and other basic information with a simple search.

When revamping your website, also focus on making information like store hours, health and safety policies and deals you'll be offering at your store, easily accessible. Make sure your in-store policies are prominently featured on your website to motivate customers to come in.

Patience is not a quality that can be attributed to most online shoppers, and having a website that won't load quickly can easily mean a lost sale. Approximately 40% of peoplewill leave a website that takes longer than 3 seconds to load.

Making sure your website's speed is up to the task of an added influx of customers on one of the busiest weekends of the year should be high on the list of your priorities.

According to Hosting Wiki'sMarketing Manager, Simonas Steponaitis, "speed is vitally important to your conversion rate-the faster your store loads, the more likely you are to make sales. It is essential to make sure that everything is running quickly and smoothly."

In order to ensure your website is ready for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Steponaitis recommends to start by "evaluating what's critical and how you can improve performance on key pages." Take a look at which pages have the most visitors and start optimizing those pages first.

"Optimizing your images means reducing their file size without sacrificing quality, so they load faster and always look great, no matter what device your customer uses to view your site." - Simonas Steponaitis, Marketing Manager of Hosting Wiki

Hosea Chang, COO of Hayden Los Angeles, has even set up a "stand in line" virtually to avoid any issues during the busy days. According to Chang, it helps to "limit the amount of people that have access to the website at any one time, thus making sure that everyone has their chance to buy, but that the website won't go down."

Another way to make sure all your customers have a good experience on your website, she adds, is "to limit the number of purchases allowed for one person, just to ensure that everyone gets to buy what they're looking for."

Now that your website is ready to take on the weekend rush, it's time to focus on an even more important subject: website security.

According to Chang, "this is the prime time for hackers and cyber attackers to strike, so investing in better measures of protection and security for your website is where you should be putting your money-and your time-right now. That is what's going to make your shoppers feel safe and like their information won't be stolen, effectively."

If customers don't feel comfortable enough inputting their credit card information or if they have any security issues after making a sale, it'll likely end up costing you future sales. When it comes to security, it's important to tackle these problems before they happen.

With Lightspeed's eCommerce platformyou have the ability to secure your online store using 256-bit SSL encryption. This SSl connection is an encrypted connection between web server and web browser (visitors to your store). All eCom stores are hosted from a secure location, where all data transfers occur over a 256-bit SSL connection. And all your data is encrypted.

Everything from data transfers between your online store and databases, to payment and customer data are stored in encrypted form.

In addition, by using payment options like Lightspeed Payments in your web shop (and store), you get access to a fast and secure checkout experiencewith built-in PCI compliance and fraud protection so you can rest easy.

While past year's data might not be as reliable this year due to the changing retail landscape, you can still fall on recent purchase history when making decisions such as discounting.

According to Vasilescu, first you should take a look at new trends to help you decide what products should be discounted. Vasilescu insists that even though "best-sellers are usually offered at special holiday discounts, this year is different. This pandemic has created a steady demand of products which were not trending in the past. Store owners need to highlight the new trends this year in addition to the regular merchandise."

While you should still take a look at traditional best sellers and include them in your discounting, you should also take a look at your sales in the past months and analyze the items that people have been adding to their cart recently. Vasilescu adds that items like "indoor furniture especially for home offices, exercise gear and casual wear have become the new trends. Offering special holiday discounts in these product categories will attract more audiences to your stores."

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday customers will be on the lookout for a range of discounts and offers. According to Wiebe de Boer, Product Marketing Manager at Lightspeed, since the beginning of the pandemic "we have seen a surge in online shopping and I expect that that trend will continue during the upcoming sales weekend. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are all about discounts and getting the best deals." He added that each shop will have different needs and "with Lightspeed eCommerce they have the capacity to offer many different types of discounts, through segmentation, upselling, bulk and combination discounting. You just use the ones that serve your business needs best."

De Boer also recommends letting customers know about those discounts as early as possible.

"As a consumer, part of the shopping experience is doing online research, comparing products and their prices on different stores. Make sure you advertise your BF/CM sale in advance to ensure that your webshop makes it on as many shopping lists as possible." - Wiebe de Boer, Product Marketing Manager at Lightspeed

Besides all-time-low pricing, a big part of the allure of Black Friday and Cyber Monday is the "limited time offer" concept. People swarm to stores and online shops to get crazy deals during the day or weekend that won't be available the week after.

While in the past, news of Black Friday might have been accompanied with headlines referencing the record-breaking crowds and images of people trampling others over a toaster, this year (hopefully) the reality will be more serene as stores adhere to social distancing and shift their heavier traffic online.

While great discounts are still at the heart of this buying weekend, some merchants are looking to do things a little differently by offering discounts over an extended period rather than just certain hours or the weekend. Staggering sales and discounts removes the "rush" and keeps customers happy and safe.

Bryan Truong, founder of board game website GameCows, recommends "getting rid of the early bird deals" and that "having the sales last throughout the day would still give consumers the feeling of a deal and a discount without forcing an arbitrary timeline that could get dangerous. Simply offering the same deals online would help too, and stores could even give the option for in-store pickup to cut down on shipping costs."

Companies like Walmart, for example, are spreading their Black Friday deals over separate events rather than just a rushed one-day event.

Shifting your strategy to accommodate the unique needs of today's shopper will go a long way and will help kick start the selling season on a positive note.

BOPIS, or buy online pickup in store, is here to stay.

The habit took center stage during the onset of the pandemic, and now 64% of shoppers report using the option, with 20% noting that they use it frequently.

While not every store can offer delivery, BOPIS and curbside pickup are great ways to incentivize shoppers. According to Nastassia Steavu, Content Marketing Manager at booxi, "if your business doesn't offer delivery, curbside pickup is a quick and easy option that offers a safe, convenient experience. Offering your customers the option to schedule their pickup without having to leave their vehicle avoids in-store lineups, crowded areas and is completely contactless. This is an easy solution to implement that avoids shipping delays during the busy holiday season."

For Moss, "offering shoppers remote, contactless, and online alternatives is going to be vital for brick and mortar retailers this Black Friday/Cyber Monday, to help to keep shoppers physically safe but also and very importantly, to build brand perception and reassure shoppers enough to tempt them to go out."

Retailers can take golf courses as a great example of offering contactless options. Historically, golf courses used to lean on more traditional systems, but during the pandemic many had to make a shift in order to survive. They are now one of the few businesses that were able to remain open all throughout the pandemic, partly because they were able to embrace technology and offer a contactless experience through eCommerce (as seen in the Lachute Case Study), online booking, pre-payment and self-service kiosks. Golf courses are now better prepared to leverage these established channels to run Black Friday sales and offer discounts.

Moss also adds that having contactless options shows customers that you have their best interests in mind. "Providing options such as contactless collection and remote payment and delivery help to reassure and encourage shoppers to shop with you." This gives customers a choice and "lets customers know that you have thought things through with the appropriate level of gravitas," says Moss.

When planning out your Black Friday and Cyber Monday messaging, make sure to prominently feature options like contactless payments, shipping or curbside and contactless pickup.

Shipping is becoming increasingly important for the holiday shopper in the pandemic retail world and the days after Black Friday and Cyber Monday are busy days for shipping companies everywhere. According to OrderCupCEO, Aloke Nath, "carriers all gear up for handling the additional volume by hiring thousands of temporary workers to handle the holiday shipping smoothly. "

With the increased volume comes an increase in costs. Nath adds that "for the first time, USPS will institute a peak pricing adjustment for shipments between October 18 and December 27. The pricing adjustment will vary between $0.25 and $1.40." Understanding peak pricing will help you plan ahead for costs.

When it comes to ordering, customers have become accustomed to free shipping. In fact, 49% of respondentsin the National Retail Federation's annual Thanksgiving weekend consumer survey cited free shipping was one of the biggest motivations behind their purchases.

According to Nath, "it's a well-known fact that free shipping and returns increases conversions and sales. However, free shipping is never really free, so you have to evaluate this in the context of the overall sale and how it affects your margins."

Nath also adds that you should take into consideration these factors and strategies to compensate for your free shipping:

Add a minimum order value threshold to qualify for free shipping

Offer free shipping for certain products only

Add free shipping during a specific promotion or time frame

Include free shipping as part of being a member of a club (such as Amazon Prime)

Offer free local pickup at the store or warehouse

While free shipping might not be possible for every shop, it's important to crunch the numbers and weigh the increased sales that it might generate with the costs. "Often the increase in sales will compensate for the free shipping, but sometimes you will have to adjust the price of items to support free shipping. Hence it is important to monitor your sales and margins on an ongoing basis to make sure that you still reach your target margins," says Nath.

While you might have a lot of your regulars shopping with you during the busy shopping weekend, you'll also have an influx of new customers that you need to impress and providing excellent customer serviceis the way to do it.

Busy days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday means you need to have a support team that's ready for an influx of questions around store hours, offers, shipping, return policies and inventory. While you might be able to stave off certain questions by having thorough answers on your website, you will still need to be equipped to handle added requests.

Having a positive interaction with a customer will not only solve their immediate needs, but it might also mean future sales and a loyal repeat customer in the making. According to Jo Causon, CEO of the Institute of Customer Servicenine out of ten peoplewho received 'excellent' service during Black Friday shopped with that retailer again, 37% more than those who received 'okay' service."

In store, you need to make sure you have enough staff for an influx of customers, while also staying compliant with your region's health and safety requirements. This might mean that you won't hire as much additional staff as you did in previous years, but you'll have to plan accordingly based on your recent foot traffic and in-store customer limit.

Online, this means having your customer service information readily available. According to Ben Graham, Content Manager at AnswerConnect, stores need to "prepare for an influx of digital orders, but also be prepared to guide new shoppers through the purchase journey in the days leading up to Black Friday/Cyber Monday. Many consumers will go online in the week prior to these days to compare products and enquire about their spec-points."

Adding a live chat feature is also a great way to power through all your customers messages and positively affect your bottom line. According to a study by Kayako, over half of consumers are more likely to repurchase from a company that offers live chat support. Not only that, but 79% of businesses say that adding live chat to their customer support arsenal has had "a positive effect on sales, revenue and customer loyalty."

"Be ready to support them, either with an on-site chatbot or by assigning members of your team to the live chat." - Ben Graham, Content Manager at AnswerConnect

Another important channel to keep an eye on during the busy shopping days? Your social channels. Braham adds that "many consumers prefer to speak to a real person, and they often use direct messaging through social media pages to do this. Try to assign different channels to people in your team, and try to respond within an hour or less." Making sure you cover all your bases during the busy holiday shopping season will help you gain trust from your customers and establish long term connections with them.

The changes felt around the world have made a dent in our daily lives and have made these past two years different for a number of reasons.

With this in mind, you should make sure that you get into your customers' mindset and frame your communications in that context. Previous ad campaigns or discounts might not make sense this year as some customer priorities have changed completely. Take the time to analyze your offering. What are the benefits? What can your customers truly get from your products and how will it make their lives easier or better?

According to Steven Lord, Marketing Manager at Digital Next, it's time to change the way you look at selling.

"Historical data will tell you that Black Friday, Cyber Monday and Christmas are going to go gangbusters. However, insights will tell you that consumers have been spending big all year round, are facing financial insecurity and singular large spending occasions are not set to be as frequently adopted this time around."

He argues that you need to take it a step further than just data."The idea of activating data-driven campaigns over the next two months is fools gold. It's the season to be insight-driven, not data-driven," says Lord.

While it's true that Black Friday and Cyber Monday are inflated sales days, this year it should also be a moment to connect with customers and their needs, create a community and find your role in making their lives better.

