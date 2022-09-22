Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00 2022-09-22 pm EDT
23.05 CAD   -5.49%
04:06pLightspeed Announces Capital Markets Day 2022
PR
09/20Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
09/13LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : How to Use Facebook to Sell Online
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Lightspeed Announces Capital Markets Day 2022

09/22/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MONTREAL, Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD), the one-stop commerce platform for merchants around the world to simplify, scale and create exceptional customer experiences, today announced it will host its Capital Markets Day at Lightspeed Headquarters in Montreal on Tuesday, November 15, 2022.

Lightspeed's senior management team will provide an update on the Company's products, markets and plans for the future. In person and virtual attendance will be available.

Lightspeed Capital Markets Day 2022
When: Tuesday, November 15, 2022.
Where: Lightspeed Headquarters, 700 Rue Saint-Antoine East, Suite 300, Montreal
Time: 8:00 am – 12:00 pm ET
Replay: To access a replay of the event please visit the Investor Relations section of the Company's website where the webcast will be hosted for one year.
Webcast: https://investors.lightspeedhq.com

Registration, replay, and dial-in numbers will be provided at a future date.

About Lightspeed

Powering the businesses that are the backbone of the global economy, Lightspeed's one-stop commerce platform helps merchants innovate to simplify, scale and provide exceptional customer experiences. The cloud solution transforms and unifies online and physical operations, multichannel sales, expansion to new locations, global payments, financing and connection to supplier networks.

Founded in Montréal, Canada in 2005, Lightspeed is dual-listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange (NYSE: LSPD) (TSX: LSPD). With teams across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, the company serves retail, hospitality and golf businesses in over 100 countries.

For more information, please visit: www.lightspeedhq.com
On social media: LinkedinFacebookInstagramYouTube, and Twitter

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lightspeed-announces-capital-markets-day-2022-301631437.html

SOURCE Lightspeed Commerce Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
04:06pLightspeed Announces Capital Markets Day 2022
PR
09/20Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
09/13LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE : How to Use Facebook to Sell Online
PU
09/07HOW RETAILERS CAN INCREASE PROFIT MA : 11 Proven Ways to Improve Profitability
PU
09/07Lightspeed to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
PR
09/06Lightspeed Launching New Flagship Platform, Lightspeed Restaurant
MT
09/06Lightspeed to launch new flagship platform, Lightspeed Restaurant, to power Australian ..
PR
09/06Lightspeed Commerce Inc. to Launch New Flagship Platform, Lightspeed Restaurant, to Pow..
CI
08/30TRANSCRIPT : Lightspeed Commerce Inc. - Special Call
CI
08/22Cannabis, energy stocks drag TSX to near three-week low
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
More recommendations