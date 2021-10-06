Log in
    LSPD   CA53229C1077

LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.

(LSPD)
  Report
Lightspeed Commerce : BY-LAW NO. 2021-1 (Form 6-K)

10/06/2021 | 06:06am EDT
BY-LAW NO. 2021-1

Relating to Forum Selection

Unless the Corporation approves or consents in writing to the selection of an alternative forum, the federal district courts of the United States of America shall be the exclusive forum for the resolution of any complaint asserting a cause of action arising under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, regardless of whether such complaint also involves parties other than the Corporation (including, but not limited to, any underwriters or auditors retained by the Corporation). Any person or entity holding or purchasing or otherwise acquiring any interest in any security of the Corporation shall be deemed to have notice of and consented to this by-law. This by-law shall be enforceable by any party to a complaint covered by this by-law.
This by-law supplements the Corporation's By-Law No. 2019-3 entitled "Relating to Forum Selection" which remains in effect and unamended hereby.

Disclaimer

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. published this content on 06 October 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 October 2021 10:05:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 529 M - -
Net income 2022 -186 M - -
Net cash 2022 452 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -65,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13 575 M 13 611 M -
EV / Sales 2022 24,8x
EV / Sales 2023 18,3x
Nbr of Employees 1 800
Free-Float 89,9%
Technical analysis trends LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 18
Last Close Price 91,83 $
Average target price 116,90 $
Spread / Average Target 27,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Dax Dasilva Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Paul Chauvet President & Director
Brandon Blair Nussey Chief Financial & Operations Officer
Patrick Pichette Chairman
Marie-Josée Lamothe Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
LIGHTSPEED COMMERCE INC.28.65%13 611
ORACLE CORPORATION37.98%250 105
SAP SE7.20%157 396
SERVICENOW, INC.15.08%125 503
DOCUSIGN, INC.15.25%50 399
CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE INC.23.26%34 395