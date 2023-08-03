MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
As used in this management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), unless the context indicates or requires otherwise, all references to the "Company", "Lightspeed", "we", "us" or "our" refer to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. together with our subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis as constituted on June 30, 2023.
This MD&A dated August 3, 2023, for the three months ended June 30, 2023, should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements and the notes related thereto for the three months ended June 30, 2023, as well as with our audited annual consolidated financial statements and the notes related thereto for the year ended March 31, 2023. The financial information presented in this MD&A is derived from the Company's unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements for the three months ended June 30, 2023, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") applicable to the preparation of interim financial statements, including International Accounting Standard ("IAS") 34, Interim Financial Reporting, as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated.
We have prepared this MD&A with reference to National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System, we are permitted to prepare this MD&A in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which requirements are different than those of the United States.
Forward-looking Information
This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate; macroeconomic conditions such as increasing inflationary pressures, interest rates, instability in the banking sector and global economic uncertainty; our expectations regarding the costs, timing and impact of our cost reduction initiatives; events such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine; and expectations regarding industry and consumer spending trends, our growth rates, the achievement of advances in and expansion of our platform, our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our payment-related and other solutions, the impact of our decision to sell our POS and payments solutions as one unified platform, our gross margins and future profitability, acquisition outcomes and synergies, the impact of pending and threatened litigation, the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on our results of operations, our business plans and strategies and our competitive position in our industry is forward-looking information.
In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.
This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as at the date of the forward-looking information. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions made in respect of our ability to build our market share and enter new markets and industry verticals; our ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; our ability to manage supply chain risk and the impact of shortages in the supply chain on our customers; our ability to maintain and expand geographic scope; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; our ability to execute on our cost reduction initiatives;
our ability to continue investing in infrastructure and implement scalable controls, systems and processes to support our growth; our ability to prevent and manage information security breaches or other cyber-security threats; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and the risk of claims by third parties of intellectual property infringement; the impact of class actions and other pending and threatened litigation; the pricing of our offerings; our ability to successfully sell our POS and payments solutions as one unified platform to both new and existing customers; our ability to successfully integrate the companies we have acquired and to derive the benefits we expect from the acquisition thereof; our ability to obtain and maintain existing financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates, including inflation; seasonality in our business and in the business of our customers; the impact of competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, including changes in consumer spending; goodwill impairments and the possibility of future impairments; and the changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors in preparing forward-looking information and management's expectations.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the "Summary of Factors Affecting our Performance" section of this MD&A, in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated May 18, 2023, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information. The opinions, estimates or assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail in this MD&A should be considered carefully by prospective investors.
Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward- looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking information is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
This MD&A includes certain trademarks, including "Lightspeed", "NuORDER" and other trademarks, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws and are our property. Solely for convenience, our trademarks referred to in this MD&A may appear without the ® or ™ symbol, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to these trademarks.
Overview
Lightspeed offers a cloud-based commerce platform that connects suppliers, merchants and consumers while enabling omni- channel experiences. Our software platform provides our customers with the critical functionality they need to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their businesses. We serve customers globally, empowering single- and multi-location retailers, restaurants, golf course operators and other companies to compete successfully in an omni- channel market environment by engaging with consumers across online, mobile, social, and physical channels. We primarily target small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") with our easy to use and cost efficient solutions. The majority of our revenue is recurring or reoccurring and we have a track-record of growing revenue per customer over time.
Our cloud platform is designed around three interrelated elements: omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back- office operations management suite to improve our customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Key functionalities of our platform include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale ("POS"), product and menu management, employee and inventory management (including ordering), analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order-ahead and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, customer management and tailored financial solutions such as Lightspeed Payments and Lightspeed Capital. By delivering our solutions through the cloud, we enable merchants to reduce dependency on the brick and mortar channel and interact with customers anywhere (in store, online, mobile and social), gain a deeper understanding of their customers and operations by tracking activity and key metrics across all channels, and update inventory, run analytics, change menus, send promotions and otherwise manage their business operations from any location.
Our flagship solutions include Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce offering, and Lightspeed Retail, a groundbreaking retail commerce offering that unites advanced POS, payments, and eCommerce into one cohesive and powerful solution. In addition, Lightspeed eCommerce allows merchants to enhance omnichannel reach and increase selling flexibility, including through social media platforms and digital marketplaces. Our new flagship solutions are seeing strong reception from customers globally. NuORDER by Lightspeed, once fully integrated, will provide customers with greater supplier access and inventory visibility, automate manual ordering, consolidate supplier portals into the POS, streamline omni-channel operations by making it easy to import product details and photos into the POS, and ensure use of supplier approved brand names and images. Going deep into verticals will also create opportunities for us to monetize our data up and down the supply chain. In the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, we announced the initial launch of Lightspeed B2B, our B2B offering, to several key North American verticals: fashion, outdoor, bikes and sporting goods. We believe our continued investment in Lightspeed B2B represents an opportunity for us to distinguish ourselves from competitors.
Being the commerce platform puts us in a prime position for payment processing and allows us to collect transaction-related data insights. Our transaction-based revenue was $121.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023, an increase of 32% from the $91.5 million in transaction-based revenue for the three months ended June 30, 2022. This was primarily driven by increased customer adoption of our payments solutions resulting in an increase of 56% in GPV1 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022. As of the beginning of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024"), we are now selling our POS and payments solutions together as one unified offering. We believe embedded payments results in the best experience for customers by improving consistency and reliability, streamlining support and billing, and enhancing opportunities for them to avail themselves of innovative product functionality. We are helping our customers by offering free hardware and implementation, helping with contract buy-outs and offering competitive rates. As a result of this initiative, we will require our eligible new and existing customers to adopt our payments solutions. We believe processing additional GTV for new and existing customers through our payments solutions will help advance our growth strategies and enable us to reduce complexity in our business. In addition, this initiative will help reduce the costs of supporting a variety of third party payment processors.
Our platform is built to scale with our customers, supporting them as they open new locations, and offering increasingly sophisticated solutions as their business requirements become more complex. Our platform helps SMBs avoid having to piece together multiple, and often disjointed, applications from various providers to leverage the technology they need to run and grow their businesses. Our ecosystem of development, channel and installation partners further reinforces the scalability of our solutions, making them customizable and extensible. We work alongside our customers through their business journey by providing industry-leading onboarding and support services, and fundamentally believe that our success is directly connected to their success. Excluding the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, our monthly ARPU1 was approximately $383 as at June 30, 2023 as compared to approximately $320 as at June 30, 2022.
To further complement our core cloud solutions, we offer a merchant cash advance program called Lightspeed Capital. This program provides cash advances to eligible merchants and is designed to help them with overall business growth and cash management. Merchants use these cash advances to manage their cash flows, to buy inventory, and to invest in marketing, amongst other things.
We sell our solutions primarily through our direct sales force in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, supplemented by indirect channels in other countries around the world. Our platform is well-suited for various types of SMBs, particularly single- and multi-location retailers with complex operations, such as those with a high product count, diverse inventory needs or a service component, golf course operators and hospitality customers.
We remain focused on attracting the right customer profile, particularly customers with a higher GTV and more complex needs, merchants which we believe are ideally suited for our industry-leading solutions. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, GPV
was $5.1 billion compared to $3.3 billion for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing growth of 56%. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, our cloud-basedsoftware-as-a-service platform processed GTV1 of $23.4 billion, which represents growth of 6% relative to $22.1 billion of GTV processed during the three months ended June 30, 2022.
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 compared to the three months ended June 30, 2022, our omni-channel retail GTV growth was 5% and our hospitality GTV growth was 7%. All growth for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was organic as no acquisitions had occurred since the beginning of the prior comparable period.
As at June 30, 2023, we had Customer Locations in over 100 countries. Excluding Customer Locations attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, our Customer Locations as at June 30, 2023 are located approximately 51% in North America and 49% across the rest of the world and the split of these Customer Locations between retail and hospitality represents approximately 63% and 37% of our total Customer Locations, respectively. Despite the Ecwid acquisition adding a significant number of lower ARPU Customer Locations to our overall customer base, our attention continues to be focused on serving the complex SMBs, particularly high GTV customers, to which our solutions are particularly well-suited and we believe that leveraging Ecwid's platform as our flagship eCommerce offering will enable these businesses to enhance their omnichannel reach and increase their selling flexibility.
We believe we have a distinct leadership position in SMB commerce given our scale, breadth of capabilities, and diversity of customers. We generate revenue primarily from the sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and our payments solutions. We offer pricing plans designed to meet the needs of our current and prospective customers that enable Lightspeed solutions to scale with SMBs as they grow. Our subscription plans vary from monthly plans to one-year and multi-year terms. We have also integrated our software with various third party payment processors who pay us a revenue share of the payment processing revenue for customers we refer to them. These arrangements generally predate the availability of our payments solutions in the various markets we serve.
Our total revenue has increased to $209.1 million for the three months ended June 30, 2023 from $173.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2022, representing year-over-year growth of 20%. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, subscription revenue accounted for 38% of our total revenues (42% for the three months ended June 30, 2022), and transaction-based revenue accounted for 58% of our total revenues (53% for the three months ended June 30, 2022).
In addition, we offer a variety of hardware and other services to provide value-added support to our merchants and supplement our subscription and transaction-based revenue solutions. These revenues are generally one-time revenues associated with the sale of hardware with which our solutions integrate and the sale of professional services in support of the installation and implementation of our solutions. For the three months ended June 30, 2023, this revenue accounted for 4% of our total revenue (5% for the three months ended June 30, 2022).
We plan to continue making deliberate investments to drive future growth. We believe that our future success depends on a number of factors, including our ability to expand our market share, build on the successes of our payments and tailored financial solutions, add more solutions to our platform, expand our presence within verticals, and our ability to selectively pursue and to integrate value-enhancing acquisitions.
We believe that we have significant opportunity to continue to expand ARPU given the number of customers adopting more Lightspeed products over time and that our continued investments will increase our revenue base, improve the retention of this base and strengthen our ability to increase sales to our customers. We have not been profitable to date. If we are unable to successfully implement our growth strategies and cost reduction initiatives, we may not be able to achieve profitability. For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the three months ended June 30, 2022, we incurred an operating loss of $58.2 million and $104.9 million, respectively. Our cash flows used in operating activities for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $26.1 million, and our Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities2 were $26.5 million compared to $33.4 million and $26.2 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022.
Sustainability
Sustainability is embedded in our guiding principles, and we are working towards a sustainable future and a greener economy. As part of this commitment, we have taken steps to help our customers' reduce their carbon footprint. We partner with Sustainably Run on a Carbon Free Dining program. The partnership gives our customers' diners the ability to offset the carbon emissions associated with their purchase by planting trees and provides our customers with sustainable credits towards purchasing
Lightspeed products. The program has resulted in the planting of over 1.4 million trees. In addition to offsetting carbon emissions, these trees provide food, income and education for the communities sponsored to plant the trees. We also partner with TravelPerk to offset carbon emissions for our business travel by airplane, automobile, and train. We choose to partner with companies that are also environmentally conscientious. Most of our solutions are powered by Amazon Web Services ("AWS") and Google Cloud platforms. Google Cloud is 100% powered by renewable energy and AWS has committed to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025.
Lightspeed is also a place of diversity, equity and inclusion, and it has been since our Executive Chair Dax Dasilva founded the Company in Montreal's Gay Village in 2005. The first four Lightspeed employees were all from the LGBTQ2S+ community and, based on the 2023 annual DEI engagement survey, 10% of our employees identify as LGBTQ2S+. Our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace can be seen at all levels of our Company, including our Employee-led Networks for women, LGBTQ2S+ community members and BIPOC community members. Furthermore, the board of directors has committed to a gender representation target of at least 37.5% women for its membership and is actively recruiting new members with this goal in mind. We believe in creating value across our ecosystem, including by ensuring meaningful wealth creation opportunities for all employees. All permanent employees are granted an equity stake in the Company upon hire, ensuring employees' interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.
Macroeconomic Conditions
There continues to be uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, including with respect to increasing inflationary pressures, changes in consumer spending, instability in the banking sector, exchange rate fluctuations and increases of interest rates. This macroeconomic uncertainty makes it difficult to assess the future impact these events and conditions will have on our customer base, the end markets we serve and the resulting effect on our business and operations, both in the short term and in the long term.
Despite these ongoing risks and uncertainties, we continue to believe there is an accelerated need for our solutions in the retail and hospitality industries as SMBs look to augment traditional in-person selling models with online and digital strategies, operate with fewer employees to manage labor shortages by automating time-consuming tasks, and find new efficiencies and insights into their business. A large portion of our market is currently served by legacy on-premise systems that are expensive, complicated, outdated, and poorly equipped to help SMBs adapt to this immediate need. This represents a significant opportunity for us to continue to fuel adoption of our solutions. We believe our growth, despite a challenging macroeconomic environment, is an ongoing indicator of this continued shift to cloud-based solutions. Lightspeed believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and will continue to leverage its privileged position at the point of sale to also seize our payments opportunity.
Seizing our payments opportunity means monetizing a larger portion of our customers' GTV, which for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $23.4 billion up 6% from the $22.1 billion we processed in the three months ended June 30, 2022. We expect changes in consumer spending or other macroeconomic conditions in the various geographies in which we operate to continue to cause variability in our GTV; however, we believe our diversity in customer verticals and geographies we serve will continue to be a strong asset of the business.
Additionally, the Russian invasion of Ukraine has created and is expected to continue to create further global economic uncertainty. We do not have any significant operations, customers or supplier relationships in Russia, Belarus or Ukraine, and have ceased our selling activities to new customers in Russia and Belarus. All of our intellectual property and customer data is located outside of the region. We do have personnel in Russia who were brought on via our acquisition of Ecwid, and as part of our business continuity plans have relocated many outside of Russia to mitigate any reliance on the region. The United States State Department has issued a warning that one of the potential escalations that may result in connection with the war in Ukraine and in response to the increased sanctions announced by many countries against Russia, could be an increased risk of cyber- security attacks to the networks and operations of companies operating from countries that have participated in sanctions against Russia. We take that concern very seriously and have increased our own efforts to monitor our networks and information technology infrastructure for any signs of such attacks. We will continue to monitor the situation closely, but to date we have not experienced any disruptions in our business operations as a result thereof.
We continue to monitor the impact of macroeconomic events and conditions on our business, financial condition and operations, as further discussed below. Refer to the section of this MD&A entitled "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance", to the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Information Form, and to our other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which can be found on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, for a discussion about the risks with which we are faced.
