First Quarter FY2024 Results
August 3, 2023
Disclaimer
General
All references in this presentation to the "Company", "Lightspeed", "us" or "we" are to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. All references in this presentation to dollars, "$" or "US$" are to United States dollars, and all references to Canadian dollars and "C$" are to Canadian dollars.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
This presentation contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward looking information may relate to our financial outlook (including revenue and Adjusted EBITDA) and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding: our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate; macroeconomic conditions such as increasing inflationary pressures, interest rates, instability in the banking sector and global economic uncertainty; our expectations regarding the costs, timing and impact of our cost reduction initiatives; events such as the Russian Invasion of Ukraine; and expectations regarding industry and consumer spending trends, our growth rates, the achievement of advances in and expansion of our platform, our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our payment-related and other solutions, the impact of our decision to sell our POS and payments solutions as one unified platform, our gross margins and future profitability, acquisition outcomes and synergies, the impact of pending and threatened litigation, the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on our results of operations, our business plans and strategies and our competitive position in our industry, is forward-looking information.
This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information is based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward- looking information, including but not limited to the risk factors identified in our most recent Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operation, under "Risk Factors" in our most recent Annual Information Form, and in our filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking information.
The forward-looking information contained in this presentation represents our expectations as of the date of this presentation (or as of the date they are otherwise stated to be made), and are subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios and Industry Metrics
This presentation makes reference to certain non-IFRS measures and ratios and key performance indicators, which do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies. Refer to "Appendix B" for more details on such non-IFRS measures and ratios, the definition of "Adjusted EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue" and a reconciliation of such non-IFRS measures and ratios to the most directly comparable IFRS measure. In addition, the terms "Average Revenue Per User" or "ARPU", "Customer Locations", "Gross Payment Volume" or "GPV", "Gross Transaction Volume" or "GTV" are operating metrics used in our industry. See "Appendix A" of this presentation for the definition of each such industry metric.
At-a-glance - Q1'2024
$209.1
$5.1(1)
million
billion
Q1'24 revenue
Q1'24 Gross Payment
Volume ("GPV")
20%(6)
56%(6)
growth
growth
in revenue YoY
Gross Payment
Volume
20%(2)
growth
in ARPU YoY to ~$383 (1)(3) (Excluding Ecwid) (4)
96%
recurring or reoccurring
subscription and transaction-based revenue (Q1'24)
$23.4(1)(5)
billion
Q1'24 Gross Transaction Volume ("GTV")
10%(2)(7)
growth
500k+ GTV Customer Locations(1)
- Key Performance Indicator. See Appendix A.
- As at June 30, 2023 vs as at June 30, 2022.
- As at June 30, 2023.
- Excluding Ecwid means excluding Customer Locations attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product.
- GTV does not represent revenue generated by Lightspeed.
- Three months ended June 30, 2023 vs June 30, 2022.
- (7) Excluding Customer Locations and GTV attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, Lightspeed Golf and NuORDER by Lightspeed product. A Customer Location's GTV per year is calculated by annualizing the GTV for the months in which the Customer Location is actively processing in the last twelve months.
Big picture
Gross Payment Volume grew 56%(1) YoY to $5.1 billion(2)
22% GPV as a percentage of GTV (2)(3)
21%(1) YoY increase in subscription and transaction-based revenue
ARPU of approximately $383 increased 20%(4)(5)
- Three months ended June 30, 2023 vs June 30, 2022.
- For the three months ended June 30, 2023.
- GTV does not represent revenue generated by Lightspeed.
- Excluding Customer Locations attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product.
- (5) As at June 30, 2023 vs as at June 30, 2022.
Quarterly results and outlook
Results
Q1'2024
$209.1 million revenue $(48.7) million net loss
$(7.0) million Adjusted EBITDA loss(1)
Outlook (2)
Q2'2024
~$210-215 million revenue
~$(4) million Adjusted EBITDA loss(1)
Fiscal 2024
~$875-900 million revenue
Break even or better Adjusted EBITDA(1)
- (1) This is a non-IFRS measure or ratio. Please see Appendix B for Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios definition and the reconciliation to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.
(2) The financial outlook is fully qualified and based on a number of assumptions and subject to a number of risks. Refer to Appendix C for the financial outlook assumptions and risks and "Disclaimer - Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information".
