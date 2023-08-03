Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

As at June 30 and March 31, 2023

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

June 30,

March 31,

Notes

Assets

2023

2023

$

$

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

780,277

800,154

Trade and other receivables

9

81,965

84,334

Inventories

14,649

12,839

Other current assets

10

39,306

37,005

Total current assets

916,197

934,332

Lease right-of-use assets, net

18,991

20,973

Property and equipment, net

19,094

19,491

Intangible assets, net

289,192

311,450

Goodwill

1,350,070

1,350,645

Other long-term assets

11

34,824

31,540

Deferred tax assets

372

301

Total assets

2,628,740

2,668,732

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

12

60,744

68,827

Lease liabilities

6,770

6,617

Income taxes payable

3,102

6,919

Deferred revenue

67,474

68,094

Total current liabilities

138,090

150,457

Deferred revenue

1,283

1,226

Lease liabilities

17,693

18,574

Other long-term liabilities

1,170

1,026

Total liabilities

158,236

171,283

Shareholders' equity

Share capital

14

4,320,976

4,298,683

Additional paid-in capital

197,109

198,022

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

15

(2,679)

(3,057)

Accumulated deficit

(2,044,902)

(1,996,199)

Total shareholders' equity

2,470,504

2,497,449

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

2,628,740

2,668,732

Commitments and contingencies

13

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

2

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)

Three months ended June 30,

Notes

2023

2022

$

$

Revenues

4

209,086

173,882

Direct cost of revenues

5, 6

121,181

96,357

Gross profit

87,905

77,525

Operating expenses

General and administrative

6

24,944

30,239

Research and development

6

34,035

35,636

Sales and marketing

6

55,288

68,645

Depreciation of property and equipment

1,457

1,221

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

2,230

2,047

Foreign exchange loss

671

443

Acquisition-related compensation

2,545

17,103

Amortization of intangible assets

24,505

25,876

Restructuring

472

1,207

Total operating expenses

146,147

182,417

Operating loss

(58,242)

(104,892)

Net interest income

7

10,362

2,007

Loss before income taxes

(47,880)

(102,885)

Income tax expense (recovery)

Current

1,215

264

Deferred

(392)

(2,353)

Total income tax expense (recovery)

823

(2,089)

Net loss

(48,703)

(100,796)

Other comprehensive income (loss)

Items that may be reclassified to net loss

Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations

(600)

(8,833)

Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging instruments, net of

978

(719)

tax

Total other comprehensive income (loss)

15

378

(9,552)

Total comprehensive loss

(48,325)

(110,348)

Net loss per share - basic and diluted

8

(0.32)

(0.68)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

3

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in thousands of US dollars)

Three months ended June 30,

2023

2022

Cash flows from (used in) operating activities

$

$

Net loss

(48,703)

(100,796)

Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents

Share-basedacquisition-related compensation

2,469

15,598

Amortization of intangible assets

24,505

25,876

Depreciation of property and equipment and lease right-of-use assets

3,687

3,268

Deferred income taxes

(392)

(2,353)

Share-based compensation expense

17,823

38,528

Unrealized foreign exchange loss

322

254

(Increase)/decrease in operating assets and increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities

Trade and other receivables

2,628

(4,921)

Inventories

(1,810)

(1,035)

Other assets

(3,940)

1,931

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

(8,172)

(7,876)

Income taxes payable

(3,817)

(75)

Deferred revenue

(563)

220

Other long-term liabilities

235

(26)

Net interest income

(10,362)

(2,007)

Total operating activities

(26,090)

(33,414)

Cash flows from (used in) investing activities

Additions to property and equipment

(1,070)

(3,080)

Additions to intangible assets

(2,285)

(603)

Purchase of investments

-

(820)

Interest income

10,496

2,311

Total investing activities

7,141

(2,192)

Cash flows from (used in) financing activities

Proceeds from exercise of stock options Share issuance costs

Payment of lease liabilities net of incentives and movement in restricted lease deposits Financing costs

Total financing activities

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period

Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents - End of period

Interest paid to financial institutions

Income taxes paid

1,217552

  1. -

(2,066) (2,092)

  • (270)
  1. (1,810)
  1. (1,449)
    (19,877) (38,865)
    800,154 953,654

780,277 914,789

  • 270
    5,06711

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

4

Lightspeed Commerce Inc.

Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)

For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022

(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except number of shares)

Issued and

Outstanding Shares

Additional

Accumulated

Number

other

Accumulated

Notes

Amount

paid-in

comprehensive

Total

of shares

capital

income (loss)

deficit

$

$

$

$

$

Balance as at March 31, 2023

151,170,305

4,298,683

198,022

(3,057)

(1,996,199)

2,497,449

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(48,703)

(48,703)

Share issuance costs

-

(129)

-

-

-

(129)

Exercise of stock options and settlement of share awards

703,223

19,953

(18,736)

-

-

1,217

Share-based compensation

-

-

17,823

-

-

17,823

Share-basedacquisition-related compensation

873

2,469

-

-

-

2,469

Other comprehensive income

15

-

-

-

378

-

378

Balance as at June 30, 2023

151,874,401

4,320,976

197,109

(2,679)

(2,044,902)

2,470,504

Balance as at March 31, 2022

148,661,312

4,199,025

123,777

2,677

(926,190)

3,399,289

Net loss

-

-

-

-

(100,796)

(100,796)

Share issuance costs

-

(193)

-

-

-

(193)

Exercise of stock options and settlement of share awards

488,856

15,326

(14,774)

-

-

552

Share-based compensation

-

-

38,528

-

-

38,528

Share-basedacquisition-related compensation

222,715

15,598

-

-

-

15,598

Other comprehensive loss

15

-

-

-

(9,552)

-

(9,552)

Balance as at June 30, 2022

149,372,883

4,229,756

147,531

(6,875)

(1,026,986)

3,343,426

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

5

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. published this content on 03 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 August 2023 11:31:00 UTC.