Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
As at June 30 and March 31, 2023
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
June 30,
March 31,
Notes
Assets
2023
2023
$
$
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
780,277
800,154
Trade and other receivables
9
81,965
84,334
Inventories
14,649
12,839
Other current assets
10
39,306
37,005
Total current assets
916,197
934,332
Lease right-of-use assets, net
18,991
20,973
Property and equipment, net
19,094
19,491
Intangible assets, net
289,192
311,450
Goodwill
1,350,070
1,350,645
Other long-term assets
11
34,824
31,540
Deferred tax assets
372
301
Total assets
2,628,740
2,668,732
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
12
60,744
68,827
Lease liabilities
6,770
6,617
Income taxes payable
3,102
6,919
Deferred revenue
67,474
68,094
Total current liabilities
138,090
150,457
Deferred revenue
1,283
1,226
Lease liabilities
17,693
18,574
Other long-term liabilities
1,170
1,026
Total liabilities
158,236
171,283
Shareholders' equity
Share capital
14
4,320,976
4,298,683
Additional paid-in capital
197,109
198,022
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
15
(2,679)
(3,057)
Accumulated deficit
(2,044,902)
(1,996,199)
Total shareholders' equity
2,470,504
2,497,449
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
2,628,740
2,668,732
Commitments and contingencies
13
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
2
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except per share amounts)
Three months ended June 30,
Notes
2023
2022
$
$
Revenues
4
209,086
173,882
Direct cost of revenues
5, 6
121,181
96,357
Gross profit
87,905
77,525
Operating expenses
General and administrative
6
24,944
30,239
Research and development
6
34,035
35,636
Sales and marketing
6
55,288
68,645
Depreciation of property and equipment
1,457
1,221
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
2,230
2,047
Foreign exchange loss
671
443
Acquisition-related compensation
2,545
17,103
Amortization of intangible assets
24,505
25,876
Restructuring
472
1,207
Total operating expenses
146,147
182,417
Operating loss
(58,242)
(104,892)
Net interest income
7
10,362
2,007
Loss before income taxes
(47,880)
(102,885)
Income tax expense (recovery)
Current
1,215
264
Deferred
(392)
(2,353)
Total income tax expense (recovery)
823
(2,089)
Net loss
(48,703)
(100,796)
Other comprehensive income (loss)
Items that may be reclassified to net loss
Foreign currency differences on translation of foreign operations
(600)
(8,833)
Change in net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedging instruments, net of
978
(719)
tax
Total other comprehensive income (loss)
15
378
(9,552)
Total comprehensive loss
(48,325)
(110,348)
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
8
(0.32)
(0.68)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
3
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in thousands of US dollars)
Three months ended June 30,
2023
2022
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities
$
$
Net loss
(48,703)
(100,796)
Items not affecting cash and cash equivalents
Share-basedacquisition-related compensation
2,469
15,598
Amortization of intangible assets
24,505
25,876
Depreciation of property and equipment and lease right-of-use assets
3,687
3,268
Deferred income taxes
(392)
(2,353)
Share-based compensation expense
17,823
38,528
Unrealized foreign exchange loss
322
254
(Increase)/decrease in operating assets and increase/(decrease) in operating liabilities
Trade and other receivables
2,628
(4,921)
Inventories
(1,810)
(1,035)
Other assets
(3,940)
1,931
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
(8,172)
(7,876)
Income taxes payable
(3,817)
(75)
Deferred revenue
(563)
220
Other long-term liabilities
235
(26)
Net interest income
(10,362)
(2,007)
Total operating activities
(26,090)
(33,414)
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities
Additions to property and equipment
(1,070)
(3,080)
Additions to intangible assets
(2,285)
(603)
Purchase of investments
-
(820)
Interest income
10,496
2,311
Total investing activities
7,141
(2,192)
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities
Proceeds from exercise of stock options Share issuance costs
Payment of lease liabilities net of incentives and movement in restricted lease deposits Financing costs
Total financing activities
Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents during the period
Cash and cash equivalents - Beginning of period Cash and cash equivalents - End of period
Interest paid to financial institutions
Income taxes paid
1,217552
- -
(2,066) (2,092)
- (270)
- (1,810)
- (1,449)
(19,877) (38,865)
800,154 953,654
780,277 914,789
- 270
5,06711
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
4
Lightspeed Commerce Inc.
Condensed Interim Consolidated Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity (Unaudited)
For the three months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022
(expressed in thousands of US dollars, except number of shares)
Issued and
Outstanding Shares
Additional
Accumulated
Number
other
Accumulated
Notes
Amount
paid-in
comprehensive
Total
of shares
capital
income (loss)
deficit
$
$
$
$
$
Balance as at March 31, 2023
151,170,305
4,298,683
198,022
(3,057)
(1,996,199)
2,497,449
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(48,703)
(48,703)
Share issuance costs
-
(129)
-
-
-
(129)
Exercise of stock options and settlement of share awards
703,223
19,953
(18,736)
-
-
1,217
Share-based compensation
-
-
17,823
-
-
17,823
Share-basedacquisition-related compensation
873
2,469
-
-
-
2,469
Other comprehensive income
15
-
-
-
378
-
378
Balance as at June 30, 2023
151,874,401
4,320,976
197,109
(2,679)
(2,044,902)
2,470,504
Balance as at March 31, 2022
148,661,312
4,199,025
123,777
2,677
(926,190)
3,399,289
Net loss
-
-
-
-
(100,796)
(100,796)
Share issuance costs
-
(193)
-
-
-
(193)
Exercise of stock options and settlement of share awards
488,856
15,326
(14,774)
-
-
552
Share-based compensation
-
-
38,528
-
-
38,528
Share-basedacquisition-related compensation
222,715
15,598
-
-
-
15,598
Other comprehensive loss
15
-
-
-
(9,552)
-
(9,552)
Balance as at June 30, 2022
149,372,883
4,229,756
147,531
(6,875)
(1,026,986)
3,343,426
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
5
