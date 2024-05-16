MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
As used in this management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A"), unless the context indicates or requires otherwise, all references to the "Company", "Lightspeed", "we", "us" or "our" refer to Lightspeed Commerce Inc. together with our subsidiaries, on a consolidated basis as constituted on March 31, 2024.
This MD&A dated May 16, 2024, for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 and the years ended March 31, 2024 ("Fiscal 2024") and 2023 ("Fiscal 2023"), should be read in conjunction with the Company's audited consolidated financial statements and the notes related thereto for the years ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, included elsewhere in this annual report. The financial information presented in this MD&A is derived from the Company's audited annual consolidated financial statements for Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023, which has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB"). All amounts are in U.S. dollars except where otherwise indicated.
We have prepared this MD&A with reference to National Instrument 51-102 "Continuous Disclosure Obligations" of the Canadian Securities Administrators. Under the U.S./Canada Multijurisdictional Disclosure System, we are permitted to prepare this MD&A in accordance with Canadian disclosure requirements, which requirements are different than those of the United States.
Additional information relating to Lightspeed, including our most recently completed Annual Information Form and our Annual Report on Form 40-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, is available on our website at investors.lightspeedhq.com and can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Forward-looking Information
This MD&A contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to our financial outlook and anticipated events or results and may include information regarding our financial position, business strategy, growth strategies, addressable markets, budgets, operations, financial results, taxes, dividend policy, plans and objectives. Particularly, information regarding our expectations of future results, performance, achievements, prospects or opportunities or the markets in which we operate; macroeconomic conditions such as inflationary pressures, interest rates and global economic uncertainty; our expectations regarding the costs, timing and impact of reorganization and cost reduction initiatives and personnel changes; our expectations regarding capital expenditures and capital allocation strategies; geopolitical instability, terrorism, war and other global conflicts such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas war; and expectations regarding industry and consumer spending trends, our growth rates, the achievement of advances in and expansion of our platform, our focus on complex, high GTV customers, our revenue and the revenue generation potential of our payment-related and other solutions, the impact of our decision to sell our POS and payments solutions as one unified platform, our gross margins and future profitability, acquisition outcomes and synergies, the impact of pending and threatened litigation, the impact of foreign currency fluctuations on our results of operations, our business plans and strategies and our competitive position in our industry is forward-looking information.
In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "targets", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "an opportunity exists", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "outlook", "forecasts", "projection", "prospects", "strategy", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved", the negative of these terms and similar terminology. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, intentions, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances contain forward-looking information. Statements containing forward-looking information are not historical facts but instead represent management's expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events or circumstances.
This forward-looking information and other forward-looking information are based on our opinions, estimates and assumptions in light of our experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments, as well as other factors that we currently believe are appropriate and reasonable in the circumstances as at the date of the forward-looking information. Despite a careful process to prepare and review the forward-looking information, there can be no assurance that the underlying opinions, estimates and assumptions will prove to be correct. Certain assumptions made in respect of our ability to build our market share and enter new markets and industry verticals; our ability to attract, develop and retain key personnel; our ability to execute our succession planning; our ability to manage supply chain risk; our ability to maintain and expand geographic
(1)
scope; our ability to execute on our expansion plans; our ability to execute on reorganization and cost reduction initiatives; our ability to continue investing in infrastructure and implement scalable controls, systems and processes to support our growth; our ability to prevent and manage information security breaches or other cybersecurity threats; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights and the risk of claims by third parties of intellectual property infringement; the impact of class actions and other pending and threatened litigation; the pricing of our offerings; our ability to successfully sell our POS and payments solutions as one unified platform to both new and existing customers; our ability to effectively scale and manage risks related to our merchant cash advance program; our ability to selectively pursue strategic opportunities, successfully integrate the companies we have acquired and to derive the benefits we expect from the acquisition thereof; our ability to successfully make future investments in our business through capital expenditures; our ability to successfully execute our capital allocation strategies, including our share repurchase program; our ability to obtain and maintain financing on acceptable terms; currency exchange and interest rates, including inflation; seasonality in our business and in the business of our customers; the impact of intensifying competition; the changes and trends in our industry or the global economy, including changes in consumer spending; the possibility of future goodwill or other impairments; and changes in laws, rules, regulations, and global standards are material factors in preparing forward-looking information and management's expectations.
Forward-looking information is necessarily based on a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that we considered appropriate and reasonable as of the date such statements are made, is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to the factors described in the "Summary of Factors Affecting our Performance" section of this MD&A, in the "Risk Factors" section of our Annual Information Form dated May 16, 2024, and in our other filings with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which are available under our profiles on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the opinions, estimates or assumptions underlying the forward-looking information prove to be incorrect, actual results or future events might vary materially from those anticipated in the forward- looking information. The opinions, estimates and assumptions referred to above and described in greater detail in this MD&A should be considered carefully by prospective investors.
Although we have attempted to identify important risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other risk factors not presently known to us or that we presently believe are not material that could also cause actual results or future events to differ materially from those expressed in such forward- looking information. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. No forward-looking information is a guarantee of future results. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information, which speaks only as of the date made. The forward-looking information contained in this MD&A represents our expectations as of the date hereof or as of the date it is otherwise stated to be made, as applicable, and is subject to change after such date. However, we disclaim any intention or obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities laws.
All of the forward-looking information contained in this MD&A is expressly qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements.
This MD&A includes certain trademarks, including "Lightspeed", "NuORDER" and other trademarks, which are protected under applicable intellectual property laws and are our property. Solely for convenience, our trademarks referred to in this MD&A may appear without the ® or ™ symbol, but such references are not intended to indicate, in any way, that we will not assert, to the fullest extent under applicable law, our rights to these trademarks.
Additional information relating to Lightspeed, including our most recently completed Annual Information Form, can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and EDGAR at www.sec.gov.
Overview
Lightspeed offers a cloud-based commerce platform that connects suppliers, merchants and consumers while enabling omni- channel experiences. Our software platform provides our customers with the critical functionality they need to engage with consumers, manage their operations, accept payments, and grow their businesses. We serve customers globally, empowering single- and multi-location retailers, restaurants, golf course operators and other businesses to compete successfully in an omni- channel market environment by engaging with consumers across online, mobile, social, and physical channels. We primarily
(2)
target sophisticated small and medium-sized businesses ("SMBs") with our easy to use and cost efficient solutions. The majority of our revenue is recurring or reoccurring and we have a track-record of growing revenue per customer over time.
Our cloud platform is designed around three interrelated elements: omni-channel consumer experience, a comprehensive back- office operations management suite to improve our customers' efficiency and insight, and the facilitation of payments. Key functionalities of our platform include full omni-channel capabilities, point of sale ("POS"), product and menu management, employee and inventory management (including ordering), analytics and reporting, multi-location connectivity, order anywhere and curbside pickup functionality, loyalty, customer management and tailored financial solutions such as Lightspeed Payments and Lightspeed Capital. By delivering our solutions through the cloud, we enable merchants to reduce dependency on the brick and mortar channel and interact with customers anywhere (in store, online, mobile and social), gain a deeper understanding of their customers and operations by tracking activity and key metrics across all channels, and update inventory, run analytics, change menus, send promotions and otherwise manage their business operations from any location.
Our flagship solutions include Lightspeed Restaurant, a unified hospitality commerce offering, and Lightspeed Retail, a retail commerce offering that unites advanced POS, payments, and eCommerce into one cohesive and powerful solution. In addition, Lightspeed eCommerce allows merchants to enhance omnichannel reach and increase selling flexibility, including through social media platforms and digital marketplaces. Our flagship solutions are seeing strong reception from customers globally. We also continue to advance our strategy of expanding our presence within verticals, having launched our Lightspeed Retail and NuORDER Order Integration to Lightspeed retailers in the U.S., Canada, UK, Australia and New Zealand, enabling them to order from the many brands they stock through direct integration with NuORDER by Lightspeed. We believe our continued investment in this strategy represents an opportunity for us to distinguish ourselves from competitors.
Our position at the point of commerce puts us in a prime position for payment processing and allows us to collect transaction- related data insights. Our transaction-based revenue was $545.5 million for Fiscal 2024, an increase of 37% from the $399.6 million in transaction-based revenue for Fiscal 2023. This was primarily driven by increased customer adoption of our payments solutions due to our unified payments initiative resulting in an increase of 65% in GPV1 compared to Fiscal 2023. We began selling our POS and payments solutions together as one unified offering at the beginning of Fiscal 2024 and have increased our payments penetration as a result. We believe unified payments results in the best experience for customers by improving consistency and reliability, streamlining support and billing, and enhancing opportunities for them to avail themselves of innovative product functionality. We are helping our customers by offering free hardware and implementation, helping with contract buy-outs and offering competitive rates. As a result of this initiative, we now require our eligible new and existing customers to adopt our payments solutions. We believe processing additional GTV for new and existing customers through our payments solutions helps advance our growth strategies and enables us to reduce complexity in our business. In addition, this initiative helps reduce the costs of supporting a variety of third party payment processors.
Our platform is built to scale with our customers, supporting them as they open new locations, and offering increasingly sophisticated solutions as their business requirements become more complex. Our platform helps SMBs avoid having to piece together multiple, and often disjointed, applications from various providers to leverage the technology they need to run and grow their businesses. Our ecosystem of development, channel and installation partners further reinforces the scalability of our solutions, making them customizable and extensible. We work alongside our customers through their business journey by providing industry-leading onboarding and support services, and fundamentally believe that our success is directly connected to their success. Excluding the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, our monthly ARPU1 was approximately $431 as at March 31, 2024 as compared to approximately $335 as at March 31, 2023.
To further complement our core cloud solutions, we offer a merchant cash advance program called Lightspeed Capital. This program provides cash advances to eligible merchants and is designed to help them with overall business growth and cash management. Merchants use these cash advances to manage their cash flows, to buy inventory, and to invest in marketing, amongst other things.
We sell our solutions primarily through our direct sales force in North America, Europe, the UK, Australia and New Zealand, supplemented by indirect channels in other countries around the world. Our platform is well-suited for various types of SMBs, particularly single- and multi-location retailers with complex operations, such as those with a high product count, diverse inventory needs or a service component, golf course operators and hospitality customers.
We remain focused on attracting the right customer profile, particularly customers with a higher GTV and more complex needs, merchants which we believe are ideally suited for our industry-leading solutions. For Fiscal 2024, GPV was $24.2 billion
- Refer to the section entitled "Key Performance Indicators".
(3)
compared to $14.7 billion for Fiscal 2023, representing growth of 65%. For Fiscal 2024, our cloud-basedsoftware-as-a-service platform processed GTV1 of $90.7 billion, which represents growth of 4% relative to $87.1 billion of GTV processed during Fiscal 2023. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GPV was $6.6 billion compared to $3.8 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing growth of 75%.
We saw GTV decrease compared to the three months ended December 31, 2023 due to seasonality, as the three months ended March 31 is historically the weakest seasonal quarter for both hospitality and retail GTV.
As at March 31, 2024, we had Customer Locations in over 100 countries. Excluding Customer Locations attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, our Customer Locations as at March 31, 2024 are located approximately 51% in North America and 49% across the rest of the world and the split of these Customer Locations between retail and hospitality represents approximately 63% and 37% of our total Customer Locations, respectively. Our attention continues to be focused on serving the complex SMBs, particularly high GTV customers, to which our solutions are particularly well-suited and we believe that leveraging Ecwid's platform as our flagship eCommerce offering enables these businesses to enhance their omnichannel reach and increase their selling flexibility.
We believe we have a distinct leadership position in SMB commerce given our scale, breadth of capabilities, and diversity of customers. We generate revenue primarily from the sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and our payments solutions. We offer pricing plans designed to meet the needs of our current and prospective customers that enable Lightspeed solutions to scale with SMBs as they grow. Our subscription plans vary from monthly plans to one-year and multi-year terms. We have also integrated our software with various third party payment processors who pay us a revenue share of the payment processing revenue for customers we refer to them. These arrangements generally predate the availability of our payments solutions in the various markets we serve, and we expect the revenue from these arrangements to continue to decrease over time as the number of our merchants using our payments solutions continues to increase.
Our total revenue has increased to $909.3 million for Fiscal 2024 from $730.5 million for Fiscal 2023, representing year-over- year growth of 24%. For Fiscal 2024, subscription revenue accounted for 35% of our total revenues (41% for Fiscal 2023), and transaction-based revenue accounted for 60% of our total revenues (55% for Fiscal 2023). Despite the impact of challenges and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, for Fiscal 2024, we had an annual net retention rate1 of approximately 110% compared to approximately 110% for Fiscal 2023.
In addition, we offer a variety of hardware and other services to provide value-added support to our merchants and supplement our subscription and transaction-based revenue solutions. These revenues are generally one-time revenues associated with the sale of hardware with which our solutions integrate and the sale of professional services in support of the installation and implementation of our solutions. For Fiscal 2024, this revenue accounted for 5% of our total revenue (4% for Fiscal 2023).
We plan to continue making deliberate investments to drive future growth including in NuORDER by Lightspeed and AI-powered technology to enhance our customer support experience and to enhance our ability to more rapidly develop solutions. We believe that our future success depends on a number of factors, including our ability to expand our market share, build on the successes of our payments and tailored financial solutions, add more solutions to our platform, expand our presence within verticals, and selectively pursue and to integrate value-enhancing acquisitions.
Subsequent to the end of Fiscal 2024, we announced a reorganization to streamline the Company's operating model while continuing to focus on profitable growth. In addition, the Company has undertaken several other cost reduction initiatives. The reorganization includes the reduction of approximately 280 roles. We will continue to invest in key product development and customer experiences.
We believe that we have significant opportunity to continue to expand ARPU given the number of customers adopting more Lightspeed products over time and that our continued investments will increase our revenue base, improve the retention of this base and strengthen our ability to increase sales to our customers. We have not generated net income to date. If we are unable to successfully implement our growth strategies and cost reduction initiatives, we may not be able to achieve net income. For Fiscal 2024 and Fiscal 2023, we incurred an operating loss of $203.0 million and $1,099.0 million, respectively. The operating loss for Fiscal 2023 included a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $748.7 million. Our cash flows used in operating activities for Fiscal 2024 were $97.7 million and our Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities2 were $93.9 million compared to $125.3 million and $96.0 million, respectively, for Fiscal 2023. Cash flows used in operating activities and Adjusted Cash Flows
2Refer to the section entitled "Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios".
(4)
Used in Operating Activities2 for Fiscal 2024 include an increase in cash used for merchant cash advances of $30.0 million compared to Fiscal 2023.
Sustainability
Sustainability is embedded in our guiding principles, and we are working towards a sustainable future and a greener economy. As part of this commitment, we have taken steps to help our customers reduce their carbon footprint. We partner with GiftTrees on a Carbon Friendly Dining program. The partnership gives our customers' diners the ability to offset the carbon emissions associated with their purchase by planting trees and provides our customers with sustainable credits towards purchasing Lightspeed products. The program has resulted in the planting of over 1.8 million trees. In addition to helping offset carbon emissions, these trees provide food, income and education for the communities sponsored to plant the trees. We also partner with TravelPerk to offset carbon emissions for our business travel by airplane, automobile, and train. We choose to partner with companies that are also environmentally conscientious. Most of our solutions are powered by Amazon Web Services ("AWS") and Google Cloud platforms. Google Cloud matches 100% of their annual electricity consumption with renewable energy purchases and AWS has committed to powering its operations with 100% renewable energy by 2025. We have launched an Employee-led Network focused on sustainability, through which employees can foster awareness, advocate for impactful change, and consider eco- friendly solutions that can be integrated into our operations and community interactions.
Lightspeed is also a place of diversity, equity and inclusion, and it has been since our Chief Executive Officer Dax Dasilva founded the Company in Montreal's Gay Village in 2005. The first four Lightspeed team members were all from the LGBTQ2S+ community and according to our 2024 annual DEI engagement survey (participation is voluntary), 9% of the respondents identify themselves as LGBTQ2S+, with 1% identifying as transgender and another 1% as non-binary. Our commitment to a diverse and inclusive workplace can be seen at all levels of our Company, including our Employee-led Networks for women, LGBTQ2S+ community members and BIPOC community members. After successfully onboarding Manon Brouillette to our board in Fiscal 2024, we have been successful at reinstating our target to maintain at least 37.5% representation of women on the board. In addition, 50% of our independent members are women, as of the date hereof. Furthermore, 50% of our executive officers are women. We believe in creating value across our ecosystem, including by ensuring meaningful wealth creation opportunities for all employees. All permanent employees are granted an equity stake in the Company upon hire, ensuring employees' interests are aligned with those of our shareholders.
Macroeconomic Conditions
There continues to be uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, including with respect to inflationary pressures, changes in consumer spending, exchange rate fluctuations, the geopolitical and social landscape and changes in interest rates. This macroeconomic uncertainty makes it difficult to assess the future impact these events and conditions will have on our customer base, the end markets we serve and the resulting effect on our business and operations, both in the short term and in the long term.
Despite these ongoing risks and uncertainties, we continue to believe there is an accelerated need for our solutions in the industries we serve as SMBs look to augment traditional in-person selling models with online and digital strategies, operate with fewer employees to manage labor shortages by automating time-consuming tasks, and find new efficiencies and insights into their business. A large portion of our market is currently served by legacy on-premise systems that are expensive, complicated, outdated, and poorly equipped to help SMBs adapt to this immediate need. This represents a significant opportunity for us to continue to fuel adoption of our solutions. Lightspeed believes it is well-positioned to capitalize on this opportunity and will continue to leverage its privileged position at the point of sale to also seize our payments opportunity.
Seizing our payments opportunity means continuing to monetize a larger portion of our customers' GTV, which for Fiscal 2024 was $90.7 billion up 4% from the $87.1 billion we processed in Fiscal 2023. We expect changes in consumer spending or other macroeconomic conditions in the various geographies in which we operate to continue to cause variability in our GTV; however, we believe the diversity in the customer verticals and the geographies we serve will continue to be a strong asset of the business.
Additionally, the Israel-Hamas war and the Russian invasion of Ukraine have created and are expected to continue to create further global economic uncertainty. We do not have any significant operations, customers or supplier relationships in the Middle East, Russia, Belarus or Ukraine, and have ceased our selling activities to new customers in Russia and Belarus. All of our intellectual property and customer data is located outside of Russia and Belarus. We do have personnel in Russia who were brought on via our acquisition of Ecwid, and as part of our business continuity plans have relocated many outside of Russia to mitigate any reliance on the region. We will continue to monitor these situations closely, but to date we have not experienced any disruptions in our business operations as a result thereof.
(5)
We continue to monitor the impact of macroeconomic events and conditions on our business, financial condition and operations, as further discussed below. Refer to the section of this MD&A entitled "Summary of Factors Affecting Our Performance", to the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent Annual Information Form, and to our other filings with Canadian securities regulatory authorities and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, all of which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov, for a discussion about the risks with which we are faced.
Key Performance Indicators
We monitor the following key performance indicators to help us evaluate our business, measure our performance, identify trends affecting our business, formulate business plans and make strategic decisions. These key performance indicators are also used to provide investors with supplemental measures of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures and ratios. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use industry metrics in the evaluation of issuers. Our key performance indicators may be calculated in a manner different than similar key performance indicators used by other companies.
Average Revenue Per User. "Average Revenue Per User" or "ARPU" represents the total subscription revenue and transaction-basedrevenue of the Company in the period divided by the number of Customer Locations of the Company in the period. We use this measure as we believe it provides a helpful supplemental indicator of our progress in growing the revenue that we derive from our customer base. When excluding Customer Locations attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, which Customer Locations carry a lower ARPU, the monthly ARPU of our Customer Locations increased by 29% to approximately $431 per Customer Location as at March 31, 2024 compared to approximately $335 per Customer Location as at March 31, 2023. For greater clarity, the number of Customer Locations of the Company in the period is calculated by taking the average number of Customer Locations throughout the period. Customer Location means a billing merchant location for which the term of services has not ended, or with which we are negotiating a renewal contract, and, in the case of NuORDER, a brand with a direct or indirect paid subscription for which the term of services has not ended or in respect of which we are negotiating a subscription renewal. A single unique customer can have multiple Customer Locations including physical and eCommerce sites and in the case of NuORDER, multiple subscriptions. We use this measure as we believe that our ability to increase the number of Customer Locations with a high GTV per year served by our platform is an indicator of our success in terms of market penetration and growth of our business. Excluding Customer Locations attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product, our Customer Locations decreased from approximately 168,000 as at March 31, 2023 to approximately 165,000 as at March 31, 2024 as we focus on high GTV Customer Locations and customers utilizing our payments solutions as opposed to total Customer Locations.
Gross Payment Volume. "Gross Payment Volume" or "GPV" means the total dollar value of transactions processed, excluding amounts processed through the NuORDER solution, in the period through our payments solutions in respect of which we act as the principal in the arrangement with the customer, net of refunds, inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-added taxes. We use this measure as we believe that growth in our GPV demonstrates the extent to which we have scaled our payments solutions. As the number of Customer Locations using our payments solutions grows, particularly those with a high GTV, we will generate more GPV and see higher transaction-based revenue. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GPV was $6.6 billion compared to $3.8 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing growth of 75%. For Fiscal 2024, GPV was $24.2 billion compared to $14.7 billion for Fiscal 2023, representing growth of 65%. We have excluded amounts processed through the NuORDER solution from our GPV because they represent business-to-business volume rather than business-to-consumer volume and we do not currently have a robust payments solution for business-to-business volume.
Gross Transaction Volume. "Gross Transaction Volume" or "GTV" means the total dollar value of transactions processed through our cloud-based software-as-a-serviceplatform, excluding amounts processed through the NuORDER solution, in the period, net of refunds, inclusive of shipping and handling, duty and value-addedtaxes. We use this measure as we believe GTV is an indicator of the success of our customers and the strength of our platform. GTV does not represent revenue earned by us. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, GTV was $20.7 billion compared to $20.2 billion for the three months ended March 31, 2023, representing growth of 2%. For Fiscal 2024, GTV was $90.7 billion compared to $87.1 billion for Fiscal 2023, representing growth of 4%. We have excluded amounts processed through the NuORDER solution from our GTV because they represent business-to-businessvolume rather than business-to-consumervolume and we do not currently have a robust payments solution for business-to-businessvolume.
Net Retention Rate. "Net Retention Rate" or "NRR". We use this measure as we believe that our ability to retain and expand the revenues generated from our existing customers is an indicator of the long-term value of our customer relationships. We track our performance in this area by measuring our NRR, which is calculated by firstly identifying a
(6)
cohort of customers, or the "Base Customers", in a particular month, or the "Base Month". Billings include billings of subscriptions fees and billings of fees from our payments solutions in respect of which we act as the principal in the arrangement with the customer. We then divide the Billings for the Base Customers in the same month of the subsequent year, or the "Comparison Month", by the Billings in the Base Month to derive a monthly NRR. This, by definition, does not include any customers added to our platform between the Base Month and the Comparison Month. We measure the annual NRR by taking a weighted average of the monthly NRR over the trailing twelve months. NRR excludes customers attributable to the Ecwid eCommerce standalone product. Despite the impact of challenges and uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment, for Fiscal 2024, we had an annual NRR of approximately 110% compared to approximately 110% for Fiscal 2023.
Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios and Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Measures and Ratios
The information presented within this MD&A includes certain non-IFRS financial measures such as "Adjusted EBITDA", "Adjusted Income (Loss)", "Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities" and "Adjusted Free Cash Flow" and the non- IFRS ratio "Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted". These measures and ratios are not recognized measures and ratios under IFRS and do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other companies. Rather, these measures and ratios are provided as additional information to complement those IFRS measures and ratios by providing further understanding of our results of operations from management's perspective. Accordingly, these measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation nor as a substitute for analysis of our financial information reported under IFRS. These non-IFRS measures and ratios are used to provide investors with supplemental measures and ratios of our operating performance and thus highlight trends in our core business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on IFRS measures and ratios. We also believe that securities analysts, investors and other interested parties frequently use non-IFRS measures and ratios in the evaluation of issuers. Our management also uses non- IFRS measures and ratios in order to facilitate operating performance comparisons from period to period, to prepare operating budgets and forecasts and to determine components of management compensation.
Adjusted EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net loss excluding interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, or EBITDA, as adjusted for share-based compensation and related payroll taxes, compensation expenses relating to acquisitions completed, foreign exchange gains and losses, transaction-related costs, restructuring, litigation provisions and goodwill impairment. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides a useful supplemental measure of the Company's operating performance, as it helps illustrate underlying trends in our business that could otherwise be masked by the effect of the income or expenses that are not indicative of the core operating performance of our business. The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands of US dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Net loss
(32,540)
(74,468)
(163,964)
(1,070,009)
Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes(1)
8,112
15,967
73,785
123,667
Depreciation and amortization(2)
27,090
28,380
109,628
115,261
Foreign exchange loss (gain)(3)
501
297
882
(199)
Net interest income(2)
(10,524)
(9,654)
(42,531)
(24,812)
Acquisition-related compensation(4)
-
5,746
3,105
41,792
Transaction-related costs(5)
1,766
2,323
2,208
5,834
Restructuring(6)
5,422
25,549
7,206
28,683
Goodwill impairment(7)
-
-
-
748,712
Litigation provisions(8)
2,782
229
7,470
1,409
Income tax expense (recovery)
1,782
1,283
3,476
(4,219)
Adjusted EBITDA
4,391
(4,348)
1,265
(33,881)
- These expenses represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans to our employees and directors, and cash related payroll taxes given that they are directly attributable to share-based compensation; they can include estimates and are therefore subject to change. For the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, excluding $1,995 of share-based compensation expense acceleration that was classified as restructuring,
(7)
share-based compensation expense was $10,415 and $72,918, respectively (March 2023 - expense of $15,685 and $123,530 excluding $5,637 of share-based compensation expense acceleration that was classified as restructuring), and related payroll taxes were a recovery of $2,303 and an expense of $867, respectively (March 2023 - expense of $282 and $137). These amounts are included in direct cost of revenues, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses and sales and marketing expenses (see note 8 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details). These expenses exclude share-based compensation classified as restructuring, which has been included in the restructuring expense.
- In connection with the accounting standard IFRS 16 - Leases, for the three months ended March 31, 2024, net loss includes depreciation of $2,418 related to right-of-use assets, interest expense of $314 on lease liabilities, and excludes an amount of $1,844 relating to rent expense ($2,025, $278, and $2,322, respectively, for the three months ended March 31, 2023). For Fiscal 2024, net loss includes depreciation of $7,946 related to right-of-use assets, interest expense of $1,211 on lease liabilities, and excludes an amount of $7,814 relating to rent expense ($8,244, $1,075, and $8,712, respectively, for Fiscal 2023).
- These non-cash gains and losses relate to foreign exchange translation.
- These costs represent a portion of the consideration paid to acquired businesses that is contingent upon the ongoing employment obligations for certain key personnel of such acquired businesses, and/or on certain performance criteria being achieved.
- These expenses relate to professional, legal, consulting, accounting, advisory, and other fees relating to our public offerings and acquisitions that would otherwise not have been incurred. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses.
- Certain functions and the associated management structure were reorganized to realize synergies and ensure organizational agility. The expenses associated with reorganization initiatives were recorded as a restructuring charge (see note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- This amount represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge for Fiscal 2023 (see note 16 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- These amounts represent provisions taken, settlement amounts and other costs, such as legal fees, incurred in respect of certain litigation matters, net of amounts covered by insurance and indemnifications. These amounts are included in general and administrative expenses (see note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
Adjusted Income (Loss) and Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted
Adjusted Income (Loss) is defined as net loss excluding amortization of intangibles, as adjusted for share-based compensation and related payroll taxes, compensation expenses relating to acquisitions completed, transaction-related costs, restructuring, litigation provisions, deferred income tax expense (recovery) and goodwill impairment. We use this measure as we believe excluding amortization of intangibles and certain other non-cash or non-operational expenditures provides a helpful supplementary indicator of our business performance as it allows for more accurate comparability across periods. Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted is defined as Adjusted Income (Loss) divided by the weighted average number of common shares (basic and diluted). We use Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted to provide a helpful supplemental indicator of the performance of our business on a per share (basic and diluted) basis. The following table reconciles net loss to Adjusted Income (Loss) for the periods indicated:
(8)
Three months ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands of US dollars, except number of shares and per
2024
2023
2024
2023
share amounts)
$
$
$
$
Net loss
(32,540)
(74,468)
(163,964)
(1,070,009)
Share-based compensation and related payroll taxes(1)
8,112
15,967
73,785
123,667
Amortization of intangible assets
22,882
24,620
95,048
101,546
Acquisition-related compensation(2)
-
5,746
3,105
41,792
Transaction-related costs(3)
1,766
2,323
2,208
5,834
Restructuring(4)
5,422
25,549
7,206
28,683
Goodwill impairment(5)
-
-
-
748,712
Litigation provisions(6)
2,782
229
7,470
1,409
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)
102
(368)
(323)
(6,688)
Adjusted Income (Loss)
8,526
(402)
24,535
(25,054)
Weighted average number of Common Shares - basic
and diluted(7)
154,863,581
151,774,467
153,765,412
150,404,130
Net loss per share - basic and diluted
(0.21)
(0.49)
(1.07)
(7.11)
Adjusted Income (Loss) per Share - Basic and Diluted
0.06
(0.00)
0.16
(0.17)
- These expenses represent non-cash expenditures recognized in connection with issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans to our employees and directors, and cash related payroll taxes given that they are directly attributable to share-based compensation; they can include estimates and are therefore subject to change. For the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, excluding $1,995 of share-based compensation expense acceleration that was classified as restructuring, share-based compensation expense was $10,415 and $72,918, respectively (March 2023 - expense of $15,685 and $123,530 excluding $5,637 of share-based compensation expense acceleration that was classified as restructuring), and related payroll taxes were a recovery of $2,303 and an expense of $867, respectively (March 2023 - expense of $282 and $137). These amounts are included in direct cost of revenues, general and administrative expenses, research and development expenses and sales and marketing expenses (see note 8 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details). These expenses exclude share-based compensation classified as restructuring, which has been included in the restructuring expense.
- These costs represent a portion of the consideration paid to acquired businesses that is contingent upon the ongoing employment obligations for certain key personnel of such acquired businesses, and/or on certain performance criteria being achieved.
- These expenses relate to professional, legal, consulting, accounting, advisory, and other fees relating to our public offerings and acquisitions that would otherwise not have been incurred. These costs are included in general and administrative expenses and sales and marketing expenses.
- Certain functions and the associated management structure were reorganized to realize synergies and ensure organizational agility. The expenses associated with reorganization initiatives were recorded as a restructuring charge (see note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- This amount represents a non-cash goodwill impairment charge for Fiscal 2023 (see note 16 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- These amounts represent provisions taken, settlement amounts and other costs, such as legal fees, incurred in respect of certain litigation matters, net of amounts covered by insurance and indemnifications. These amounts are included in general and administrative expenses (see note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- In periods where we reported an Adjusted Loss, as a result of the Adjusted Losses incurred, all potentially-dilutive shares have been excluded from the calculation of Adjusted Loss per Share - Diluted because including them would be anti-dilutive. Adjusted Loss per Share - Diluted is the same as Adjusted Loss per Share - Basic in these periods where we incurred an Adjusted Loss. For the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024, because the impact of including potentially-dilutive shares in the Weighted average number of Common Shares - basic and diluted would not result in a change in the Adjusted Income per Share - Basic and Diluted, the Weighted average number of Common Shares - basic and diluted was not adjusted to include the potentially-dilutive shares.
(9)
Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities
Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities is defined as cash flows used in operating activities as adjusted for the payment of payroll taxes on share-based compensation, the payment of compensation expenses relating to acquisitions completed, the payment of transaction-related costs, the payment of restructuring costs, the payment of amounts related to litigation provisions net of amounts received as insurance and indemnification proceeds and the payment of amounts related to capitalized internal development costs. We use this measure as we believe including or excluding certain inflows and outflows provides a helpful supplemental indicator to investors on our business performance in regard to the Company's ability to generate cash flows. An explanation of the Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities can be found in the "Liquidity and Capital Resources" section of this MD&A. The following table reconciles cash flows used in operating activities to Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities for the periods indicated:
Three months ended
Fiscal year ended
March 31,
March 31,
(In thousands of US dollars)
2024
2023
2024
2023
$
$
$
$
Cash flows used in operating activities
(28,536)
(41,587)
(97,667)
(125,284)
Payroll taxes related to share-based compensation(1)
1,402
820
2,035
1,705
Acquisition-related compensation(2)
-
2,547
625
8,590
Transaction-related costs(3)
(180)
(2,621)
697
1,888
Restructuring(4)
1,438
15,230
3,726
17,722
Litigation provisions(5)
7,288
209
7,381
3,306
Capitalized internal development costs(6)
(2,958)
(1,519)
(10,678)
(3,894)
Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities
(21,546)
(26,921)
(93,881)
(95,967)
Cash flows used in operating activities and Adjusted Cash Flows Used in Operating Activities for the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 include an increase in cash used for merchant cash advances of $5.3 million and $30.0 million, respectively, compared to the three months and fiscal year ended March 31, 2023.
- These amounts represent the cash inflow and outflow of payroll taxes on our issued stock options and other awards under our equity incentive plans to our employees and directors.
- These amounts represent the cash outflow of a portion of the consideration paid to acquired businesses that is associated with the ongoing employment obligations for certain key personnel of such acquired businesses, and/or on certain performance criteria being achieved.
- These amounts represent the cash outflows, and inflows due to timing differences, related to professional, legal, consulting, accounting, advisory, and other fees relating to our public offerings and acquisitions that would otherwise not have been incurred.
- These amounts reflect the cash outflows associated with reorganization initiatives recorded as restructuring as certain functions and the associated management structure were reorganized to realize synergies and ensure organizational agility (see note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- These amounts represent the cash inflows and outflows in respect of provisions taken, settlement amounts and other costs such as legal fees incurred, in respect of certain litigation matters, net of amounts received as insurance and indemnification proceeds (see note 24 of the audited annual consolidated financial statements for additional details).
- These amounts represent the cash outflow associated with capitalized internal development costs, most of which relate to the development of Lightspeed B2B. These amounts are included within the cash flows from (used in) investing activities section of the audited annual consolidated statements of cash flows. If these costs were not capitalized as an intangible asset, they would be part of our cash flows used in operating activities.
(10)
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Lightspeed Commerce Inc. published this content on 16 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 May 2024 11:09:07 UTC.